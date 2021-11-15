ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engine 29 Firehouse

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 5 days ago

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. Permits have been issued for the...

phillyyimby.com

Gloucester Daily Times

Public input needed for Dock Square firehouse redesign

ROCKPORT — The Old Firehouse Designer Selection Committee is seeking public input on new designs for the Dock Square firehouse. The forum will be held virtually and over the phone via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. Residents are also invited to partake in a survey on how...
ROCKPORT, MA
phillyyimby.com

2400 East Huntingdon Street

Permits Issued for 150-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a 150-unit mixed-use building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street (also known as 2400 East Huntingdon Street) in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the building will rise seven stories tall, a height that was permitted via a zoning bonus for the inclusion of a fresh food market on the ground floor. An industrial-commercial space will also be located in the ground floor. Apartments will be situated on floors two through seven. In total, the structure will hold 122,500 square feet of space. An underground garage will hold 45 parking spaces, with three to be ADA compliant, and three more reserved for electric vehicles. The development will also include 50 bicycle spaces. Construction costs are estimated at $18 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
RETAIL
Seaside Signal

Gearhart advances land swap for firehouse site

Whatever the vote for a new firehouse in the Highlands, the city must bring 35 acres into the city’s urban growth boundary. Approval for the process must first pass muster with the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development, which oversees the administrative process, consultant Scott Fregonese told City Council at their November meeting. Once land is included in an urban growth boundary, it is eligible for annexation to the city.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
phillyyimby.com

1538-44 Frankford Avenue

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times-Leader

Brookside secures additional funding for new firehouse

BROOKSIDE — Along with successfully passing a 3-mill levy, the Brookside Fire Department announced it has been awarded a $266,615 interest-free loan to aid in the construction of a new firehouse. Fire Chief Allan Ketzell III made the announcement during Monday’s Village Council meeting. He said the Ohio State Fire...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Mixed-Use Renovation and Vertical Extension at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for a 46-unit multi-family renovation of an existing building located at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by CANNOdesign, the development’s vertical addition will bring its height to five floors. Commercial space will be included on the ground floor and a green roof will be situated at the top. In total, the building will hold 58,134 square feet of space. Construction costs are estimated at $8.9 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlantic City Press

Cape May firehouse demolition begins; new one to be built by May 2023

CAPE MAY — Demolition crews have begun to raze the firehouse on Franklin Street. Work began Friday. The firehouse will be replaced by a new one expected to be completed by May 2023, city Manager Michael Voll said. Until then, the city’s firefighters will remain encamped across the Jersey cape,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
themunchonline.com

1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304

Spectacular Views from 2BR/OSP! - This lovely 2BR/1BA condominium home has unmatched views. Situated close to Metro, shopping and entertainment, the building offers a gym, community room and storage. A must see that won't last long... Call today!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304, Washington, DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania bill seeks to help firehouses retain funding

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Torren Ecker has introduced legislation to help fire companies keep more of the funds they raise. House Bill 1973 would exempt fire companies from certain audit requirements and reduce imposed fines. “Since taking office, I have been approached by a few local fire...
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

Steps From the Beach, This Converted Firehouse in Massachusetts Is Lit

In this hot real estate market, it’s no surprise people are interested in a property like this converted firehouse in Provincetown, MA. On the market for $2.75 million, the former fire station has been entirely renovated and converted into a single-family home. Built in 1868, the structure was originally designated...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
phillyyimby.com

EQT Exeter

Philly YIMBY Looks at Two Cathedral Square, 470-Foot-Tall Office and Residential Tower Planned at 227 North 17th Street in Logan Square, Center City. Updated plans have recently been released for Two Cathedral Square, a 470-foot-tall, 34-story mixed-use commercial and residential tower planned at 227 North 17th Street in Logan Square. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by EQT Exeter, with Studio Bryan Hanes handling landscape design, the 700,000-square-foot-plus building is the largest component of Cathedral Square, a redevelopment master plan for the block-sized archdiocesan campus centered on the iconic Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Today YIMBY takes a closer look at the most recent iteration of Center City’s latest trophy tower.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PA
ideastream.org

East Akron tenants are demanding help and they may be getting it

Renters at two Akron housing complexes have had it. They’ve been dealing with a range of problems and feel like their complaints are being ignored. A few days ago — at LaTonya Tyes’ tidy, tastefully decorated apartment in Akron’s Wilbeth-Arlington complex — I almost stepped on her cat, Prince. When he’s not getting underfoot of visitors, he’s catching mice. But Tyes says that’s getting to be an almost impossible task.
AKRON, OH

