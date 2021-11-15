ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

By Colin LeStourgeon
Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be...

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
