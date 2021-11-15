1221-25 North 4th Street

Site preparation is underway for a 13-story, 382-unit mixed-use high-rise at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. During Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit, we observed that the single-story, suburban-style mall that previously stood at the site appears to have been entirely demolished. Designed by Bower Lewis Thrower Architects (aka BLT Architects) and developed by RREI LLC, the 153-foot-tall structure will offer 60,810 square feet of retail, providing a significant anchor for the long-desolate yet rapidly up-and-coming southern section of Northern Liberties. Due to construction fencing, it is unclear whether the excavators and other machinery and equipment spotted at the site were in the process of finishing the demolition, clearing the site, or actually starting excavation. In either case, it is evident that work is finally underway at the much-anticipated development.
Comments / 0