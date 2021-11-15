ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1221-25 North 4th Street

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 5 days ago

phillyyimby.com

phillyyimby.com

Engine 29 Firehouse

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
phillyyimby.com

1538-44 Frankford Avenue

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

phillyyimby.com

2400 East Huntingdon Street

Permits Issued for 150-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a 150-unit mixed-use building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street (also known as 2400 East Huntingdon Street) in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the building will rise seven stories tall, a height that was permitted via a zoning bonus for the inclusion of a fresh food market on the ground floor. An industrial-commercial space will also be located in the ground floor. Apartments will be situated on floors two through seven. In total, the structure will hold 122,500 square feet of space. An underground garage will hold 45 parking spaces, with three to be ADA compliant, and three more reserved for electric vehicles. The development will also include 50 bicycle spaces. Construction costs are estimated at $18 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated for Multi-Family Building at 408-10 North Front Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Although permits for a multi-family building were issued nearly a year ago, in December 2020, construction has yet to begin at a multi-family building planned at 408-10 North Front Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. YIMBY’s recent site visit revealed no construction activity at the location, although it also offered a glimpse at the rapidly growing development in the immediate vicinity. Permits for the site list 1833 Realty LLC as the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
enid.org

Waterline Repairs Prompts Water Outage on North 10th Street Area

ENID, OK (November 12, 2021) - City of Enid officials announced today there is a planned water outage beginning on Monday, November 15th, affecting the following areas:. • North 10th Street from East 2nd Pine Street to East Elm Avenue. • East 2nd Pine Street from North 9th Street to...
ENID, OK
phillyyimby.com

Vacant Lot Awaits Construction of 149-Unit Development at 801 North 19th Street in Francisville, North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed no signs of construction at the large, block-sized lot slated for a 149-unit residential development at 801 North 19th Street in Francisville, North Philadelphia. Designed by NORR, the complex will consist of a five-story, 115-unit apartment building as well as 34 three-story townhouses clustered around an interior courtyard and parking lot. The 104,596-square-foot multi-family building will offer units spanning between 498 to 1,004 square feet, an amenity area situated at the fifth floor, and 52 parking spaces in a basement garage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mount Vernon News

North Sandusky Street detour may end by Thanksgiving

MOUNT VERNON – Motorists may get some relief by Thanksgiving as the contractor working on the North Sandusky Street widening project may remove the detour as early as Nov. 24 and no later than Nov. 30, according to the City of Mount Vernon. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s five-month widening...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
phillyyimby.com

Construction Nearly Finished at The HQ at 710 North 16th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia

Construction is just about complete at The HQ, a four-story, 30-unit residential development that stands at 710 North 16th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia, near the border with Francisville. Developed by the Stamm Development Group, the project packs 35,000 square feet of interior space and features units ranging from studios to two bedrooms. The amenity package includes a fitness center and a roof deck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Steel Rises at 901 Leland Street in Francisville, North Philadelphia

Construction is well underway at 901 Leland Street in Francisville, North Philadelphia, where structural steel has risen one story high at since we last checked in at the site in July. Developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the building will rise six stories tall and will hold 50 residential units. The 46,792-square-foot program includes commercial space at the ground floor. Permits list Jerry Roller as the design professional and Ferraro Construction as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $5 million.
CONSTRUCTION
themunchonline.com

1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304

Spectacular Views from 2BR/OSP! - This lovely 2BR/1BA condominium home has unmatched views. Situated close to Metro, shopping and entertainment, the building offers a gym, community room and storage. A must see that won't last long... Call today!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304, Washington, DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
phillyyimby.com

Site Prep Underway at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Site preparation is underway for a 13-story, 382-unit mixed-use high-rise at 501 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. During Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit, we observed that the single-story, suburban-style mall that previously stood at the site appears to have been entirely demolished. Designed by Bower Lewis Thrower Architects (aka BLT Architects) and developed by RREI LLC, the 153-foot-tall structure will offer 60,810 square feet of retail, providing a significant anchor for the long-desolate yet rapidly up-and-coming southern section of Northern Liberties. Due to construction fencing, it is unclear whether the excavators and other machinery and equipment spotted at the site were in the process of finishing the demolition, clearing the site, or actually starting excavation. In either case, it is evident that work is finally underway at the much-anticipated development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature 3,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

