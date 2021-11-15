2400-12 East Huntingdon Street

Completion Approaches at 1801 Fairmount, Ten-Unit Mixed-Use Condo Development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Completion rapidly approaches at 1801 Fairmount, a five-story, ten-unit mixed-use development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Also known as 1801-03 Fairmount Avenue, the structure stands at the northwest corner of Fairmount Avenue and North 18th Street, near the southern edge of Francisville, and features ground-level retail and ten luxury condominiums. Philadelphia YIMBY recently visited the site of the nearly finished structure.
