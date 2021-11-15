ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2400-12 East Huntingdon Street

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 5 days ago

Permits Issued for 150-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a 150-unit mixed-use building at 2400-12...

phillyyimby.com

phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Mixed-Use Renovation and Vertical Extension at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for a 46-unit multi-family renovation of an existing building located at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by CANNOdesign, the development’s vertical addition will bring its height to five floors. Commercial space will be included on the ground floor and a green roof will be situated at the top. In total, the building will hold 58,134 square feet of space. Construction costs are estimated at $8.9 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Traverse City Record-Eagle

East Front Street on DDA agenda

TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of special presentations affecting East Front Street are on the agenda of the monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority. Friday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Professional Engineer Chris Zull of Progressive AE, of Grand Rapids, is scheduled to give the DDA board an update...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
phillyyimby.com

Engine 29 Firehouse

POLITICS
phillyyimby.com

1221-25 North 4th Street

POLITICS
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
RETAIL
phillyyimby.com

1538-44 Frankford Avenue

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 342-54 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Excavation is underway at the site of the six-story, 50-unit mixed-use building planned at 342-54 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as Philly YIMBY’s recent location visit has revealed. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the 43,010-square-foot project will rise from a 8,124-square-foot footprint and include 2,252 square feet of retail, a basement, full sprinkling, and a parking garage. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 382 East 52nd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 382 East 52nd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Snyder Avenue and Church Avenue, the interior lot is near the Saratoga Avenue subway station, serviced by the 3 train. Anthony Caddle is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
observer-me.com

MaineDOT plans repairs for East Main Street bridge in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Maine Department of Transportation engineers are expected to remove unstable pieces of concrete on a bridge along East Main Street in December, Town Manager Jack Clukey said during the Dover-Foxcroft Select Board meeting Monday. In the spring, the DOT will return for a repair that would include refacing...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
ocnjdaily.com

Aging Water Pipes Will be Replaced on East 10th Street, Haven Avenue

New Jersey American Water is preparing to replace approximately 3,300 feet of aging 6-inch cast iron water main that was installed in the 1910s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along East 10th Street (from Palen Avenue to Haven Avenue) and Haven Avenue (from Ninth Street to 11th Street).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
homenewshere.com

Planning Board reviews East Street development

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting lasting just under an hour on in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. The board returned to a discussion about a non-substantial change determination at 725 Main St., a mixed-use residential/commercial building where Wicked Cheesy was formerly located.
TEWKSBURY, MA
phillyyimby.com

Gym Still Open at 200 Spring Garden Street, Site of 355-Unit Tower Planned in Northern Liberties

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit observed a complete absence of construction activity at 200 Spring Garden Street (also known as 200-24 Spring Garden Street), the site of a 13-story, 355-unit mixed-use tower planned in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, where a fitness center continues to operate. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature 3,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
themunchonline.com

1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304

Spectacular Views from 2BR/OSP! - This lovely 2BR/1BA condominium home has unmatched views. Situated close to Metro, shopping and entertainment, the building offers a gym, community room and storage. A must see that won't last long... Call today!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304, Washington, DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
phillyyimby.com

Philly YIMBY Looks at Two Cathedral Square, 470-Foot-Tall Office and Residential Tower Planned at 227 North 17th Street in Logan Square, Center City

Updated plans have recently been released for Two Cathedral Square, a 470-foot-tall, 34-story mixed-use commercial and residential tower planned at 227 North 17th Street in Logan Square. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by EQT Exeter, with Studio Bryan Hanes handling landscape design, the 700,000-square-foot-plus building is the largest component of Cathedral Square, a redevelopment master plan for the block-sized archdiocesan campus centered on the iconic Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Today YIMBY takes a closer look at the most recent iteration of Center City’s latest trophy tower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic on East Main Street in Chicopee limited starting Wednesday

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic on East Main Street will be limited to one lane heading westbound beginning Wednesday from 7:30a.m. until 3:30p.m. Eastbound traffic will remain in two lanes. According to local officials, a new water main connection is being installed. The traffic pattern, just west of the American...
CHICOPEE, MA
phillyyimby.com

Fairmount Avenue

Completion Approaches at 1801 Fairmount, Ten-Unit Mixed-Use Condo Development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Completion rapidly approaches at 1801 Fairmount, a five-story, ten-unit mixed-use development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Also known as 1801-03 Fairmount Avenue, the structure stands at the northwest corner of Fairmount Avenue and North 18th Street, near the southern edge of Francisville, and features ground-level retail and ten luxury condominiums. Philadelphia YIMBY recently visited the site of the nearly finished structure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

