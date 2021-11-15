22 Skincare Packaging Designs

It seems like many of us, perhaps maybe all of us, have recently become obsessed with skin-care routines. The trend has been on the rise for a while, but more acutely, it’s due to a year and a half spent inside, staring at our faces in our laptop cameras, and having little to occupy our time other than internet research and online shopping. That combination has created a hoard of internet skincare sleuths seeking the fountain of youth in a bottle. And just like that, the bar has been raised for skincare, especially our nighttime routines. There’s a lot of hope in feeling like you can wake up glowing and better than before. Skincare novices have become skincare pros. Skincare enthusiasts have become skincare masters (and have become even more particular). As a beauty editor, I happen to have fallen into that latter category.

