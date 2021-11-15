COMMENTARY: Offense fails to meet defense halfway as Columbia’s season falls short of expectations

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
(CNN) — The accidental discharge of a passenger's weapon in a security area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused widespread panic Saturday afternoon, prompting a brief halt of departing flights over the busy travel weekend. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. Atlanta police...
The U.S. and the United Nations called for proof of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s “whereabouts and well-being” Friday and called for an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault. The White House was “deeply concerned by reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing,” press secretary Jen Psaki...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse’s family for any special access during Rittenhouse’s murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment...
Joe Biden became the oldest man to occupy the White House when he was inaugurated earlier this year. Now, he's the first president ever to turn 79 years of age while in office. Born on November 20, 1942, Mr. Biden's birthday is Saturday. The day before his birthday, the president...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
