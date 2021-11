Pasadena resident Kathy Kurata came up north, took on a challenging course and tough field, and walked away as a California Amateur champion. Kurata fired a final-round 4-over 76 Wednesday at San Jose Country Club to come in at 9-over 225 and polish off what became a wire-to-wire win. Along with simply being one of the biggest wins of her career, the victory sewed up Senior Women’s Player of the Year honors for the SCGA member. Kurata was also the SCGA Senior Women’s Player of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO