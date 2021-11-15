ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla's Shares Extend Selloff After Musk Tweets

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's stock extended its recent selloff on Monday as investors reacted to CEO Elon Musk's recent share sales of a combined $6.9 billion, as well as to his most recent tweets. Tesla's stock ended nearly 2% lower at $1,013.39, leaving the company's market capitalization down about...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved. Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them. Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone. Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
motor1.com

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million related to Musk's tweets

According to recently released documents, it has become clear that JPMorgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million. The lawsuit suggests that Tesla and Elon Musk breached a contract that was related to stock warrants following a share price rally. Now, JPMorgan is insisting that Tesla pay up. We regularly...
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Kalkine Group#Rivian Automotive#Amazon Com#Ev
StreetInsider.com

How tweets by Tesla's Elon Musk have moved markets

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell on Monday as chief Elon Musk, known for his Twitter banter, proposed the sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker after conducting a poll on the social network. The poll asking Musk's over 62.5 million followers if he...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy