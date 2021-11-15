ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Buttigieg’s star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Marshall Independent
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came. How...

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis threatens to overtake Joe Biden in Presidential prediction market

The Governor overtook Vice President Kamala Harris in October. Prediction markets are showing momentum for “America’s Governor” in becoming the American President. Action on the PredictIt platform shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing President Joe Biden in the estimation of its investors, after having overtaken beleaguered Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. "Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Cars#Amtrak#Associated Press#Democratic#White House#The Democratic Party#Republicans
News 8 WROC

As Pres. Biden’s bill advances, so does Pelosi’s legacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Deep into the grueling negotiations over President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy package, when it seemed that bickering among Democrats would never stop, Speaker Nancy Pelosi let everyone in on a little secret. “This,” she confided quite publicly to reporters some time ago, “is the fun part.” The grind of legislating, treacherous […]
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Country
Scotland
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

