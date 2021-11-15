McLaren looks to quash takeover rumours

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A report by Autocar suggested that Audi had bravely stepped in to purchase the McLaren Group, a move that would enable them to take part in the F1 stage while securing the future of the British supercar manufacturer. Their acquisition would give Audi authority over the entire McLaren Group, including their high-performing F1 team, which would be the ideal debut for parent company VW. However, a spokesperson from the McLaren Group has debunked the claim and said they are working on getting the story removed. Similarly, BMW too denied further reports that it was interested in the sportscar group.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO