McLaren looks to quash takeover rumours

By Abigail Townsend
ShareCast
 3 days ago

McLaren Group has dismissed reports that it is to being sold to Audi, part of Germany's Volkswagen Group. It was first reported at the weekend by German title Automobilwoche that both Audi and BMW were interested in the UK brand. Since then, BMW has...

www.sharecast.com

