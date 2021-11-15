ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Spinning gravimagnetic particles in Schwarzschild-like black holes

By Walberto Guzmán-Ramírez, Ricardo Becerril, Susana Valdez-Alvarado, Alexei A. Deriglazov
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We study the motion of a spinning particle with gravimagnetic moment in Schwarzschild-like spacetimes with a metric $ds^2=-f(r) dt^2 + f^{-1}(r) dr^2 + r^2 d\Omega^2$, specifically we deal with Schwarzschild, Reissner-Nordstrom black holes as well as Ayon-Beato-Garcia and Bardeen regular spacetimes. First, we...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#Null#Particle#Reissner#Ayon Beato Garcia#Hamiltonian#Mtpd
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

A Massive Rock Orbiting The Sun Appears to Have Originated Surprisingly Close to Us

It appears that our Moon has been careless. According to a new analysis, a chunk of rock that hangs out near Earth's orbital path along the Sun seems to be made of the same material as the Moon, suggesting that it broke off at some point to be flung into space. But how, and when, remains a mystery. The rock is named 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, and astronomers already found it interesting before this latest development. The object belongs to a class of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids, which more or less share Earth's orbit around the Sun; but Kamoʻoalewa is also what is...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Black Hole has been Found Lurking Just Outside the Milky Way

Astronomers have found a smaller, stellar-mass black hole lurking in a nearby satellite galaxy of our own Milky Way. The black hole has been hiding in a star cluster named NGC 1850, which is one of the brightest star clusters in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The black hole is 160,000 light-years away from Earth, and is estimated to be about 11 times the mass of our Sun.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Scariest Things in the Universe Are Black Holes – Here’s Why

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The averaged null energy condition on holographic evaporating black holes

We examine the averaged null energy condition~(ANEC) for strongly coupled fields, along the event horizon of an evaporating black hole by using the AdS/CFT duality. First, we consider a holographic model of a $3$-dimensional evaporating black hole with a perturbed 4-dimensional black droplet geometry as the bulk dual, and investigate how negative energy flux going into the boundary black hole horizon appears. We show that the ingoing negative energy flux always appears at the boundary black hole horizon when the horizon area decreases. Second, we test the ANEC in a holographic model of a $4$-dimensional asymptotically flat dynamical black hole, which describes the formation and subsequent evaporation of a spherically symmetric black hole. By applying the "bulk-no-shortcut principle", we show that the ANEC is always satisfied when the local null energy is averaged with a wieght function along the incomplete null geodesic on the event horizon from beginning of the formation to the final instant of the black hole evaporation. Our results indicate that the total ingoing negative energy flux is compensated by a large amount of positive energy flux in the early stage of the black hole formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phenomenological model for the electromagnetic response of a black hole binary immersed in magnetic field

Electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational wave events usually involve neutron stars during compact binary coalescences. On the other hand, the community generally believes that electromagnetic emissions are hardly generated during the mergers of binary black holes. Nevertheless, some authors have considered the possibility of an EM counterpart signal after the GW150914, opening the opportunity to investigate the electromagnetic emission of stellar-mass black holes (BHs) mergers. In the case of black holes in a strong magnetic field or with electric charges, electromagnetic emissions would appear accompanied by gravitational waves. In this work, based on the membrane paradigm, we consider a phenomenological model to study the electromagnetic radiation generated by binary black holes surrounded by a uniform magnetic field. We obtain the electromagnetic waveform detected by a far-distance observer for varied black hole spins. By analytical Fourier transformation, we get the chirp property of the electromagnetic waves; we found that the power-law is 5/6, which has the opposite sign compared to gravitational waves. The frequency of such electromagnetic waves is the same as gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dynamics of charged particles moving around Kerr black hole with inductive charge and external magnetic field

We mainly focus on the effects of small changes of parameters on the dynamics of charged particles around the Kerr black hole surrounded by an external magnetic field, which can be considered as a tidal environment. The radial motions of charged particles on the equatorial plane are studied via an effective potential. It is found that the particle energies at the local maxima values of the effective potentials increase with an increase of the black hole spin and the particle angular momenta, but decrease with an increase of one of the inductive charge parameter and magnetic field parameter. The radii of stable circular orbits on the equatorial plane also increase, whereas those of the innermost stable circular orbits decrease. On the other hand, the effects of small variations of the parameters on the orbital regular and chaotic dynamics of charged particles on the non-equatorial plane are traced by means of a time-transformed explicit symplectic integrator, Poincaré sections and fast Lyapunov indicators. It is shown that the dynamics sensitively depends on small variations of the inductive charge parameter, magnetic field parameter, energy and angular momentum. Chaos occurs easily as each of the dynamical parameters increases. When the dragging effects of the spacetime increase, the chaotic properties are not always weakened under some circumstances.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The giant black hole of galaxy M87 shoots jets at nearly light speed

The first (and only) black hole to ever have its snapshot taken from Earth shoots out vast jets of plasma that travel near the speed of light, new computer models show. The black hole is located 55 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation lies the galaxy Messier 87, or M87, which harbors a black hole 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun at its core. In 2019, an international research collaboration called the Event Horizon Telescope imaged the black hole, the first-ever image of its kind.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy