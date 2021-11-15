ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Snapshots: Three Stars, Crosby, Shanahan

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has released their Three Stars for last week, led by a player who could very well go down as the all-time leader in goals by the time he hangs up his skates. Alex Ovechkin added another outstanding week, recording eight points in four games and passing Brett Hull on...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
WKBN

Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

THN Three Stars: Draisaitl is Magic Money

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for THN’s Three Stars of the Week. Here, we’ll rank the NHL’s three best players in the past seven days. Some will make it because of their prowess on offense; others will earn a mention because of the way they defend. It’s always fun debating and discussing lists like these, so let’s get down to business. In reverse order:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Shanahan
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Brett Hull
NHL

Preview: Stars finish off three-game road trip in Vancouver

Stars (4-4-2, 10 points) vs. Canucks (4-6-1, 9 points) The Stars close out a three-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. It'll be a late one for viewers in the Metroplex, with puck drop slated for shortly after 9 p.m. CT. Dallas enters tonight's game with a 4-4-2 record that most recently includes a 4-3 overtime victory in Calgary on Thursday.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars host Predators in opener of three-game homestand

Stars (4-5-2, 10 points) vs. Predators (6-5-1, 13 points) The Stars are back in Dallas to host the Nashville Predators this evening at American Airlines Center in the opener of a three-game homestand. This is the first of four games between the two clubs this season and one of two at AAC. The season series will continue with games on Dec. 27 at American Airlines Center and Feb. 24 and March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anaheim Ducks#The Washington Post#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
journaltrib.com

Crosby Hockey Day is Saturday

Crosby Comets hockey fans who were disappointed last fall when the pandemic pushed back the season can now enjoy an early start to this year’s home schedule. All eight age groups are set to play their home openers Saturday in the return of Hockey Day in Crosby, which this year is a week ahead of its usual spot on the calendar.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 11/12/21

Early November is not exactly a prime time for transactions – trades, signings, and loans alike – but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any at all. In fact, a few notable players are on the move, all from different levels and for different reasons. Cody Goloubef and the Ottawa...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Boqvist, Byram, Clifford, Cizikas

It appears that Adam Boqvist has some work to do to get back into the lineup for the Blue Jackets. Although he had been dealing with a lower-body injury, the defenseman has actually been a healthy scratch for the past two games, notes Aaron Portzline of The Athletic (subscription link). The 21-year-old was one of the key pieces coming back to Columbus as part of the Seth Jones trade over the summer but he has yet to take a step forward, logging just over 17 minutes a game in his first five contests while being held without a point. Now, he’ll have to bide his time and for another opportunity to suit up.
NHL
bigrapidsnews.com

Penguins star Crosby, coach Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are scheduled to rejoin the team in Washington D.C. on Sunday after exiting the COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan joined them a day later as part...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Updates: Sundqvist, Pederson, Bogosian

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist skated on the fourth line on practice on Friday but still isn’t cleared to play yet, head coach Craig Berube told reporters including Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That said, the fact he skated in a regular role suggests he’s nearing a return from the torn ACL he suffered back in March which would be a nice addition to their bottom six. That said, there is another factor in when he can be activated; until Ville Husso can return which would allow current backup Joel Hofer to be sent to the minors, St. Louis doesn’t have the cap room to activate Sundqvist from LTIR.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Coyotes Place Andrew Ladd In COVID Protocol

The Coyotes are the latest team to lose a player to the NHL’s COVID protocol as the team announced (Twitter link) that winger Andrew Ladd has been added to the protocol. The 35-year-old is in his first season with Arizona after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Islanders that saw New York part with two second-round picks and a conditional 2023 third-rounder to take on the remaining two years of his contract, one that carries a $5.5MM AAV. While New York buried Ladd in the minors the last couple of seasons to pick up a tiny bit of cap relief, Arizona has no need to do so and has used him in a regular role this season where he has held his own, notching three goals and an assist in 14 games while averaging 14:24 per game.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Mark Stone Removed From Injured Reserve

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to get their captain back, as Mark Stone has been removed from injured reserve on the NHL media site. Earlier today, head coach Pete DeBoer told reporters including Jesse Granger of The Athletic that Stone would be a game-time decision tonight. If the Golden...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Kevin Hayes Activated From Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting back a huge piece of their lineup, activating Kevin Hayes off injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the team has loaned Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They also lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers today when the Colorado Avalanche claimed him. Ryan Ellis is also expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Flyers as they approach full strength.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/13/21

As always, Saturday is a very busy day in the NHL with 26 teams set to play. Accordingly, there should be plenty of roster movement throughout the day which we’ll keep track of here. Atlantic Division. The Senators announced (Twitter link) that they have recalled defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Maxence...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Chytil, Raanta, Ovechkin

Pittsburgh’s recent recall of Louis Domingue may have raised some eyebrows as adding a third goaltender to the roster usually means there’s an injury. However, that’s not the case for the Penguins, reports Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Instead, starting goaltender Tristan Jarry didn’t travel with the team to Ottawa and won’t be in uniform against the Sens as they’ve elected to not have him travel to give him some extra rest but he’s expected to suit up for the Penguins tomorrow night in Washington. At that point, blueliners Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will also be available to return after being re-added to COVID protocols yesterday for cross-border travel reasons, not another positive test.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jake Allen Injured, Expected To Miss Time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy is now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel Added To COVID Protocol

Nov 12: Despite clearing the protocol yesterday, Pettersson and Ruhwedel are still ineligible to travel with the Penguins to Canada for tomorrow’s game against the Ottawa Senators. With that in mind, the team has actually placed both back on the protocol, for the time being, allowing them to recall Juuso Riikola and Louis Domingue for the short road trip. Pettersson actually also suffered an injury last night in his return and played just four minutes, but there was no update on his status today.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy