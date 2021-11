Jackalope Brewing Co. has always been notable as the state’s first women-founded craft brewery, ever since Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball started up their operation in 2011. Virball later left the business to pursue other opportunities, but Spaulding remains as founder and CEO. As such, she has been consistent in her role as a champion for the success of women in the industry and has been proud of the community of women, men, nonbinary, LGBTQ and BIPOC folks who are the backbone of the brewery.

