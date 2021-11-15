ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

Marshall Independent
 5 days ago

CAIRO — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Polisario chief announces 'escalation' in W.Sahara

The head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front, said on Friday it had decided to step up military operations, a year after a ceasefire with Morocco collapsed. "The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of liberation with all legitimate means, first and foremost the armed struggle," until it takes full control of the territory, Brahim Ghali, 72, told Polisario leaders, according to the Sahrawi press agency SPS. Tensions over the region have heightened after Algeria, the Polisario's main backer, in early November accused its regional rival Morocco of killing three Algerians on a highway through the desert territory. Algeria in August had already cut diplomatic relations with its neighbour, citing various "hostile actions", allegations Morocco denies.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Associated Press Cairo#Libyan#Nato#The New York Times#The Court
New York Post

Caravan heads to US after Biden failed to press border crisis in Mexico

Yet another caravan of Central American migrants is headed north toward the US-Mexico border after leaving southern Mexico Thursday — the same day President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and did not press the border crisis with him. The caravan of around 2,000 Central American and...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US indicts two Iranians for election meddling

The US Justice Department has announced indictments of two Iranians who allegedly took part in an online "disinformation and threat" campaign to influence American voters in the 2020 presidential election. Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, conducted a cyber campaign "to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord," the department said Thursday. In parallel, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the two men and three others who ran the cybersecurity company they worked for, Emennet Pasargad. The Treasury said the company was formerly known as Net Peygard Samavat, which was hit with sanctions in 2019, and the Justice Department gave its former name as Eeleyanet Gostar.
DOWNEY, CA
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Austin says US unwavering in 'strong' Mideast security commitment

The United States warned Saturday it was capable of deploying "overwhelming force" in the Middle East as it faced questions about its willingness to use its military power in the region. Austin said Washington's major goal was to strengthen its "unmatched" alliances in the Middle East, but said military force remained an option with tens of thousands of its troops stationed in the region.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy