TO THE PATIENTS OF: Summerville Women's Care 9279 Medical Plaza Dr., Suite A Charleston, SC 29406 (843) 797-5151 Amy Miller, MD is no longer in practice at Summerville Women's Care. Providing you with excellent care is the mission of Summerville Women's Care. We have an exceptional group of providers that will continue to provide compassionate, quality care. Dr. Nancy Stroud Dr. Elizabeth Dacus Dr. Andrew Futterman Your confidential medical records will remain here at our office and will transition seamlessly over to your new provider. If you have any questions about this transition, please do not hesitate to contact us, (843) 569-2900. Thank you for allowing us to serve as your healthcare provider. AD# 1971186.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO