ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

With $200M in new financing, Edge Medical looks to growing surgical robot market

By Zhang Mengying
bioworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA successful fundraising round by a Chinese surgical robot developer last week underscored...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Offers 'First-of-a-Kind' Device in Growing CGM Market

The global continuous glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach $19.04 billion in 2028. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising focus on preventive care are significant factors in the steady revenue growth. Nemaura Medical’s sugarBEAT device allows individuals to make adjustments to diet and activity that can significantly...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

STAAR Surgical: Tech Example Best Medical Devices Near-Term Buy As Seen By Market-Makers

This is an evaluation of likely coming stock prices, not an appraisal of STAA’s product line or management’s competitive abilities. They’re already evaluated by big-$ investment analysts and portfolio managers. Our Investment Thesis. Is expressed in the above bullet-points, where odds for, and size of near-term capital gains are put...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Find Out Now, What Should You Do For Fast Robotic Wheelchairs Market by 2027 | Key Players are Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Ottobock SE & Company, Matia Robotics

The Robotic Wheelchairs Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Robotics Leader Intuitive Surgical Probes New Buy Zone

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery, is below a new buy zone after a recent breakout. As the market tries to fight off some recent pressure, ISRG stock is now finding support at its 21-day moving average. Based in Silicon Valley, the robotics leader's offerings include the da Vinci and Ion platforms.…
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Chinese
bioworld.com

Ignis Therapeutics co-launched by SK, 6 Dimensions with $180M series A

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has launched a central nervous system-focused biotech company called Ignis Therapeutics Ltd. with a $180 million series A round led by 6 Dimensions Capital L.P. The financing of the new Shanghai-based company represents the largest series A investment in China’s biopharma industry in 2021, according to the two founding companies. KB Investment Co. Ltd, WTT investment Ltd., HBM Healthcare Investments AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also participated in the round.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

More companies are looking to robots for labor

As companies continue to feel the pressure of labor shortages, some are turning to automation to solve their staffing problems, Bloomberg reported Nov. 6. A survey from the Federal Reserve showed that one-third of CFOs at organizations that are struggling to hire are implementing or considering implementing automation to replace workers. The trend toward automation has been a long time in the making, with 3 million robots populating the world's factories now.
LABOR ISSUES
bizjournals

Downtown Dayton marketing firm growing its reach with new hires

A marketing agency based in downtown Dayton is experiencing a period of rapid growth. Among its growth, TriComB2B, a national agency focused on business-to-business (B2B) marketing of technical products and services, has filled 10 new positions and promoted six of its employees. “Our business has grown tremendously over the past...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy