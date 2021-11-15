ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Hemolung respiratory assist system gets de novo nod

By Annette Boyle
bioworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients and investors in Alung Technologies Inc. can breathe a little easier now that...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

ALung gets FDA de novo clearance for Hemolung

Pittsburgh-based ALung Technologies Inc. has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its premiere product, the Hemolung Respiratory Assist System, which helps patients with acute respiratory distress. The de novo review determined that the benefits of the medical device, developed out of the University of Pittsburgh, outweighs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bioworld.com

$65M investment says instrument-free COVID-19 testing makes Sense

Sense Biodetection Ltd. closed a $65 million series B investment round on a high note with an additional $15 million pouring in from previous investors. The Abingdon, England-based company raised $50 million in a first tranche of the round in April. Koch Disruptive Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., led both parts of the round.
INDUSTRY
bioworld.com

My Life Technologies secures $4M for vaccine patch technology

My Life Technologies Corp. has raised $4 million from investors to fund production and clinical trials for its microneedle technology. Based in Leiden, Netherlands, the company is developing a ceramic patch that can deliver vaccines or drugs through the skin. The technology could prove to be an attractive alternative to standard vaccine injections due to what the company says is its simple and painless delivery.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News Channel 34

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Novo#Fda Approval#Health Canada#Alung Technologies Inc
bioworld.com

Favipiravir falls short in Appili's phase III COVID-19 trial

A phase III trial testing the oral antiviral favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 failed to hit statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery, sponsor Appili Therapeutics Inc. said. Company shares (TSX:APLI) plummeted Nov. 11, falling 53.6% to CA26 cents (US21 cents). Originally approved for the treatment of pandemic flu, favipiravir has since gained marketing authorizations for the treatment of COVID-19 in several markets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

A message from a physician treating COVID patients

Most of the people who debate COVID-19 vaccination are not physicians. Of those who are, not all have treated COVID-19 patients. I have. As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available, my entire practice was vaccinated. One elderly patient was not because he was hospitalized in another state. He acquired COVID-19 there and died.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy