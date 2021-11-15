Hemolung respiratory assist system gets de novo nod

Pittsburgh-based ALung Technologies Inc. has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its premiere product, the Hemolung Respiratory Assist System, which helps patients with acute respiratory distress. The de novo review determined that the benefits of the medical device, developed out of the University of Pittsburgh, outweighs...
Sense Biodetection Ltd. closed a $65 million series B investment round on a high note with an additional $15 million pouring in from previous investors. The Abingdon, England-based company raised $50 million in a first tranche of the round in April. Koch Disruptive Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., led both parts of the round.
My Life Technologies Corp. has raised $4 million from investors to fund production and clinical trials for its microneedle technology. Based in Leiden, Netherlands, the company is developing a ceramic patch that can deliver vaccines or drugs through the skin. The technology could prove to be an attractive alternative to standard vaccine injections due to what the company says is its simple and painless delivery.
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
A phase III trial testing the oral antiviral favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 failed to hit statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery, sponsor Appili Therapeutics Inc. said. Company shares (TSX:APLI) plummeted Nov. 11, falling 53.6% to CA26 cents (US21 cents). Originally approved for the treatment of pandemic flu, favipiravir has since gained marketing authorizations for the treatment of COVID-19 in several markets.
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday said it was partnering with a range of self-driving sensor companies, including lidar firm Luminar Technologies (LAZR.O), to put together a system that automakers can use for driver safety features as soon as 2024. Nvidia makes the computing chips and a...
The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
According to a new study, even though most people who experienced a mild case of COVID-19 have antibodies a year after, that is not to say that they are protected from any new variants. On Thursday, a research team from the University of Adelaide reported via medRxiv that out of...
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the vials found in a facility last week with the label “smallpox” did not have any traces of virus inside, per The Hill. “There is no evidence that the vials contain variola virus, the cause of smallpox,” the CDC said...
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
A plant-based antiviral treatment for Covid-19, recently discovered by scientists at the University of Nottingham, has been found to be just as effective at treating all variants of the virus SARS-CoV-2, even the highly infectious Delta variant. The struggle to control the Covid-19 pandemic is made more difficult by the...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you.
If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
Most of the people who debate COVID-19 vaccination are not physicians. Of those who are, not all have treated COVID-19 patients. I have. As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available, my entire practice was vaccinated. One elderly patient was not because he was hospitalized in another state. He acquired COVID-19 there and died.
