Council Special Workshop Meeting scheduled for Nov. 17
The Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Special Workshop meeting at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Business Center, 1930 Memorial Blvd., 37129 to discuss issues with staff.
- Purchase of Property at 312 Church Street (Administration)
- FY 22 Budget Amendment Ordinance (Administration)
- Ordinance Amendment
- First Reading: Ordinance 21-0-40
- Warner’s Athletic Construction Change Order No. 3 for Soccer Park Turf (Parks)
Comments / 0