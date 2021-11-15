My Life Technologies secures $4M for vaccine patch technology

Patrick Gajda has been involved in the cryptocurrency market for several years now. Superbid is his first project in this field. He says the market for Celebrity NFTs is huge, but it is too early, in his opinion, to properly evaluate it. NFT is a great investment tool, especially if it comes from celebrities. These always go up in value. We will definitely see this market continue to grow, with more and more celebrities moving in this direction due to the simplicity and quick profits. However, for this market to expand, it is necessary to bring NFT to the mainstream.

