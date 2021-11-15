My Life Technologies secures $4M for vaccine patch technology

A career within Cybersecurity and Privacy services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients implement an effective cybersecurity programme that protects against threats, propels transformation, and drives growth. As companies pivot toward a digital business model, exponentially more data is generated and shared among organisations, partners and customers. We play an integral role in helping our clients ensure they are protected by developing transformation strategies focused on security, efficiently integrate and manage new or existing technology systems to deliver continuous operational improvements and increase their cybersecurity investment, and detect, respond, and remediate threats.
