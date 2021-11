Gas prices in Western Europe rose sharply today after a German regulator indefinitely suspended the operation of a new pipeline from Russia. The new pipeline, Nordstream 2, has been ready since mid-September, but German authorities have not yet issued the necessary certificates and permits. The reason is that European legislation does not allow the pipeline operator to be the same as the gas supplier. This would give such a resource a lot of power. Changes to paperwork are due today Federal Network Agency It was dismissed as insufficient. This means that the operation of the 1,240-kilometer pipeline could take months, German media reported.

