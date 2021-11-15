Help wanted: KMI Machinist in Mulvane

The City of St. John, located in St. Louis County, Missouri is accepting applications for a laborer to work in the Street Department. This person will perform a wide variety of tasks such as repair of concrete streets and sidewalks, asphalt streets and curbs, park maintenance, limb chipping, snow removal, and street sweeping. The successful candidate will have a strong work ethic, be willing to work as part of a team but also able to work independently, and be adaptable enough to work overtime as needed. Salary range for this position is $34,431 to $44,571 plus excellent benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, 457(b) deferred compensation plan, LAGERS retirement plan, and access to employee owned fitness room. Persons interested may submit their resume online to jphillips@cityofstjohn.org. The City of St. John is an equal opportunity employer.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO