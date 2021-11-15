ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulvane, KS

Help wanted: KMI Machinist in Mulvane

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 5 days ago

KMI Inc is located in Mulvane and currently has openings for two positions. We are seeking experienced...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Times-Online

Help Wanted

THE CITY OF WASHBURN, ND is accepting applications for a full time. Public Works Employee/Water Plant Operator. A complete job description can be obtained by contacting the City of Washburn Auditor’s Office by calling 701-462-8558; or emailing washaud@westriv.com. Resumes with a cover letter must be received at the City Office no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
JOBS
fortscott.biz

Help Wanted! by Gregg Motley

“Hiring for all positions.” “Immediate openings.” “Career opportunities, inquire within.” We have all seen the signs everywhere. Why can’t employers fill positions? Is the economy really that hot? What is going on?. While the economy is experiencing growth, it really can’t be described as “hot.” In September, the U.S. had...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
WCAX

Help Wanted: Construction workers in high demand

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a glut of construction projects around the state from new hotels to a major renovation at the Burlington Airport. But many companies are struggling to find construction workers for the wealth of work. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, our Kayla Martin visited with SD Ireland Companies, a Williston-based construction firm.
WILLISTON, VT
Times-Online

Help Wanted

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTOR – Fargo. NDSCS - Fargo has a FT, 9-month, benefited, tenure-track teaching position beginning January 2022. Primary focus will be programming, databases, networking, and hardware. Salary DOE, plus excellent benefit package, including fully paid Health insurance. Screening begins Immediately. Interested candidates must submit the online application. EOE. For more information go to: www.ndscs.edu/join-our-team.
FARGO, ND
Mulvane, KS
cityofstjohn.org

Help Wanted

The City of St. John, located in St. Louis County, Missouri is accepting applications for a laborer to work in the Street Department. This person will perform a wide variety of tasks such as repair of concrete streets and sidewalks, asphalt streets and curbs, park maintenance, limb chipping, snow removal, and street sweeping. The successful candidate will have a strong work ethic, be willing to work as part of a team but also able to work independently, and be adaptable enough to work overtime as needed. Salary range for this position is $34,431 to $44,571 plus excellent benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, 457(b) deferred compensation plan, LAGERS retirement plan, and access to employee owned fitness room. Persons interested may submit their resume online to jphillips@cityofstjohn.org. The City of St. John is an equal opportunity employer.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

