WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – Worcester County Public Schools are announcing a new program to help cut down on the time kids spend out of school when in quarantine. The new modified quarantine order would allow students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to be able to come into school for in-person instruction. Students would have to wear masks at all times and take rapid tests administered in the school every other day for a period of 7 days during the exposure window. Students would also not be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO