Observation of different scenarios in different temperatures in small and large collision systems

By Muhammad waqas, Lu-Meng Liu1, Guang Xion Peng, Muhammad Ajaz
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We used the modified Hagedron function and analyzed the experimental data measured by the BRAHMS, STAR, PHENIX and ALICE Collaborations in Copper-Copper, Gold-Gold, deuteron-Gold, Lead-Lead, proton-Lead and proton-proton collisions, and extracted the related parameters (kinetic freeze-out temperature, transverse flow velocity, kinetic freeze-out volume, mean transverse momentum and initial temperature) from the...

arxiv.org

Bloch's theorem in orbital-density-dependent functionals: band structures from Koopmans spectral functionals

Koopmans-compliant functionals provide a novel orbital-density-dependent framework for an accurate evaluation of spectral properties; they are obtained by imposing a generalized piecewise-linearity condition on the total energy of the system with respect to the occupation of any orbital. In crystalline materials, due to the orbital-density-dependent nature of the functionals, minimization of the total energy to a ground state provides a set of minimizing variational orbitals that are localized, and thus break the periodicity of the underlying lattice. Despite this, we show that Bloch symmetry can be preserved and it is possible to describe the electronic states with a band-structure picture, thanks to the Wannier-like character of the variational orbitals. We also present a method to unfold and interpolate the electronic bands from supercell ($\Gamma$-point) calculations, which enables us to calculate full band structures with Koopmans-compliant functionals. The results obtained for a set of benchmark semiconductors and insulators show a very good agreement with state-of-the-art many-body perturbation theory and experiments, underscoring the reliability of these spectral functionals in predicting band structures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Widespread 1-2 MeV Energetic Particles Associated with Slow and Narrow Coronal Mass Ejections: Parker Solar Probe and STEREO Measurements

Suprathermal ions in the corona are thought to serve as seed particles for large gradual solar energetic particle (SEP) events associated with fast and wide coronal mass ejections (CMEs). A better understanding of the role of suprathermal particles as seed populations for SEP events can be made by using observations close to the Sun. We study a series of SEP events observed by the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (IS$\odot$IS) suite on board the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) from 2020 May 27 to June 2, during which PSP was at heliocentric distances between $\sim$0.4 and $\sim$0.2 au. These events were also observed by the Ahead Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO-A) near 1 au, but the particle intensity magnitude was much lower than that at PSP. We find that the SEPs should have spread in space as their source regions were distant from the nominal magnetic footpoints of both spacecraft, and the parent CMEs were slow and narrow. We study the decay phase of the SEP events in the $\sim$1-2 MeV proton energy range at PSP and STEREO-A, and discuss their properties in terms of both continuous injections by successive solar eruptions and the distances where the measurements were made. This study indicates that seed particles can be continuously generated by eruptions associated with slow and narrow CMEs, spread over a large part of the inner heliosphere, and remain there for tens of hours, even if minimal particle intensity enhancements were measured near 1 au.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantifying Wetting Dynamics with Triboelectrification

Wetting is often perceived as an intrinsic surface property of materials, but determining its evolution is complicated by its complex dependence on roughness across the scales. The Wenzel state, where liquids have intimate contact with the rough substrate, and the Cassie-Baxter (CB) state, where liquids sit onto air pockets formed between asperities, are only two states among the plethora of wetting behaviors. Furthermore, transitions from the CB to the Wenzel state dictate completely different surface performance, such as anti-contamination, anti-icing, drag reduction etc.; however, little is known about how transition occurs during time between the several wetting modes. In this paper, we show that wetting dynamics can be accurately quantified and tracked using solid-liquid triboelectrification. Theoretical underpinning reveals how surface micro-/nano-geometries regulate stability/infiltration, also demonstrating the generality of our theoretical approach in understanding wetting transitions.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of non-Hermitian mode topology on refractive index sensing with plasmonic waveguides

We evaluate the sensing properties of plasmonic waveguide sensors by calculating their resonant transmission spectra in different regions of the non-Hermitian eigenmode space. We elucidate the pitfalls of using modal dispersion calculations in isolation to predict plasmonic sensor performance, which we address by using a simple model accounting for eigenmode excitation and propagation. Our transmission calculations show that resonant wavelength and spectral width crucially depend on the length of the sensing region, so that no single criterion obtained from modal dispersion calculations alone can be used as a proxy for sensitivity. Furthermore, we find that the optimal detection limits occur where directional coupling is supported, where the narrowest spectra occur. Such narrow spectral features can only be measured by filtering out all higher-order modes at the output, e.g., via a single-mode waveguide. Our calculations also confirm a characteristic square root dependence of the eigenmode splitting with respect to the permittivity perturbation at the exceptional point, which we show can be identified through the sensor beat length at resonance. This work provides a convenient framework for designing and characterizing plasmonic waveguide sensors when comparing with experimental measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theoretical Distributions of Short-Lived Radionuclides for Star Formation in Molecular Clouds

Short-lived radioactive nulcei (half-life $\tau_{1/2}\sim1$ Myr) influence the formation of stars and planetary systems by providing sources of heating and ionization. Whereas many previous studies have focused on the possible nuclear enrichment of our own Solar System, the goal of this paper is to estimate the distributions of short-lived radionuclides (SLRs) for the entire population of stars forming within a molecular cloud. Here we focus on the nuclear species $^{60}$Fe and $^{26}$Al, which have the largest impact due to their relatively high abundances. We construct molecular cloud models and include nuclear contributions from both supernovae and stellar winds. The resulting distributions of SLRs are time dependent with widths of $\sim3$ orders of magnitude and mass fractions $\rho_{\scriptstyle SLR}/\rho_\ast\sim10^{-11}-10^{-8}$. Over the range of scenarios explored herein, the SLR distributions show only modest variations with the choice of cloud structure (fractal dimension), star formation history, and cluster distribution. The most important variation arises from the diffusion length scale for the transport of SLRs within the cloud. The expected SLR distributions are wide enough to include values inferred for the abundances in our Solar System, although most of the stars are predicted to have smaller enrichment levels. In addition, the ratio of $^{60}$Fe/$^{26}$Al is predicted to be greater than unity, on average, in contrast to Solar System results. One explanation for this finding is the presence of an additional source for the $^{26}$Al isotope.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
uri.edu

URI researchers: Different kinds of marine phytoplankton respond differently to warming ocean temperatures

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – November 17, 2021 – Tiny marine plants called phytoplankton are the foundation of most food webs in the ocean, and their productivity drives commercial fisheries, carbon sequestration, and healthy marine ecosystems. But little is known about how they will respond to increasing ocean temperatures resulting from the changing climate. Most climate models assume they will all respond in a similar way.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-line lasing in the broadly tunable ammonia quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser

Paul Chevalier, Arman Amirzhan, Jeremy Rowlette, H. Ted Stinson, Michael Pushkarsky, Timothy Day, Federico Capasso, Henry O. Everitt. Gaseous ammonia has previously been demonstrated as a compelling gain medium for a quantum cascade laser pumped molecular laser (QPML), exhibiting good power efficiency but limited tunability. Here we explore the potential of the ammonia QPML to produce powerful, broadly tunable terahertz frequency lasing on rotational and pure inversion transitions. After theoretically predicting possible laser frequencies, pump thresholds, and efficiencies, we experimentally demonstrate unprecedented tunability -- from 0.762 to more than 4.5 THz -- by pumping Q- and R-branch infrared transitions with widely tunable quantum cascade lasers. We additionally demonstrate two types of multi-line lasing: simultaneous pure inversion and rotation-inversion transitions from the same pumped rotational state, and cascaded lasing involving transitions below the pumped rotational state. We report single frequency power levels as great as 0.33 mW from a low volume laser cavity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Discovery of the Fastest Early Optical Emission from Overluminous SN Ia 2020hvf: A Thermonuclear Explosion within a Dense Circumstellar Environment

Ji-an Jiang, Keiichi Maeda, Miho Kawabata, Mamoru Doi, Toshikazu Shigeyama, Masaomi Tanaka, Nozomu Tominaga, Ken'ichi Nomoto, Yuu Niino, Shigeyuki Sako, Ryou Ohsawa, Malte Schramm, Masayuki Yamanaka, Naoto Kobayashi, Hidenori Takahashi, Tatsuya Nakaoka, Koji S. Kawabata, Keisuke Isogai, Tsutomu Aoki, Sohei Kondo, Yuki Mori, Ko Arimatsu, Toshihiro Kasuga, Shin-ichiro Okumura, Seitaro Urakawa, Daniel E. Reichart, Kenta Taguchi, Noriaki Arima, Jin Beniyama, Kohki Uno, Taisei Hamada.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Destination exoplanet: Habitability conditions influenced bystellar winds properties

The cumulative effect of the magnetized stellar winds on exoplanets dominates over other forms of star-planet interactions. When combined with photoevaporation, these winds will lead to atmospheric erosion. This is directly connected with the concept of Habitable Zone (HZ) planets around late-type stars. Our knowledge of these magnetized winds is limited, making numerical models useful tools to explore them. In this preliminary study, we focus on solar-like stars exploring how different stellar wind properties scale with one another. We used one of the most detailed physics-based models, the 3D Alfvén Wave Solar Model part of the Space Weather ModelingFramework, and applied it to the stellar winds domain. Our simulations showed that the magnetic field topology on the star surface plays a fundamental role in shaping the different stellar wind properties (wind speed, mass loss rate, angular momentum loss rate). We conclude that a characterization of the Alfvén surface is crucial when studying star-planet interaction as it can serve as an inner-boundary of the HZ.
ASTRONOMY

