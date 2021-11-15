ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear medium effects in the deep inelastic $ν_τ/\barν_τ-^{40}Ar$ scattering at DUNE energies

By F. Zaidi, V. Ansari, M. Sajjad Athar, H. Haider, I. Ruis Simo, S. K. Singh
 5 days ago

The nuclear medium effects are studied in the $\nu_\tau/\bar\nu_\tau$ interactions from nuclei in the. deep inelastic scattering (DIS) region and applied to the $^{40}Ar$ nucleus to obtain the scattering cross sections in the energy region of the proposed DUNE experiment. The free nucleon structure functions ($F_{iN}(x,Q^2);~(i=1-5)$) have been...

Related
Exploring the effect of hadron cascade-time on particle production in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 5.44 TeV through a multi-phase transport model

Heavy-ion collisions at ultra-relativistic energies provide extreme conditions of energy density and temperature to produce a deconfined state of quarks and gluons. Xenon (Xe) being a deformed nucleus further gives access to the effect of initial geometry on final state particle production. This study focuses on the effect of nuclear deformation and hadron cascade-time on the particle production and elliptic flow using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.44 TeV. We explore the effect of hadronic cascade-time on identified particle production through the study of $p_{\rm T}$-differential particle ratios. The effect of hadronic cascade-time on the generation of elliptic flow is studied by varying the cascade-time between 5 and 25 fm/$c$. This study shows the final state interactions among particles generate additional anisotropic flow with increasing hadron cascade-time especially at very low and high-$p_{\rm T}$.
SCIENCE
High-precision $Q$-value measurement and nuclear matrix elements for the double-$β$ decay of $^{98}$Mo

Neutrinoless double-beta ($0\nu\beta\beta$) decay and the standard two-neutrino double-beta ($2\nu\beta\beta$) decay of $^{98}$Mo have been studied. The double-beta decay $Q$-value has been determined as $Q_{\beta\beta}=113.668(68)$ keV using the JYFLTRAP Penning trap mass spectrometer. It is in agreement with the literature value, $Q_{\beta\beta}=109(6)$ keV, but almost 90 times more precise. Based on the measured $Q$-value, precise phase-space factors for $2\nu\beta\beta$ decay and $0\nu\beta\beta$ decay, needed in the half-life predictions, have been calculated. Furthermore, the involved nuclear matrix elements have been computed in the proton-neutron quasiparticle random-phase approximation (pnQRPA) and the microscopic interacting boson model (IBM-2) frameworks. Finally, predictions for the $2\nu\beta\beta$ decay are given, suggesting a much longer half-life than for the currently observed cases.
CHEMISTRY
Interplay between Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Magnetic Field: Skin Modes Suppression, Onsager Quantization and $\mathcal{MT}$ Phase Transition

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) refers to the exponential localization of the bulk wave functions to the system boundary, which corresponds to a directional current flow under the periodic boundary condition. A magnetic field, on the contrary, pins charged particles in space as cyclotron motion. Here, we investigate the interplay between the two seemingly incompatible effects by the nonreciprocal Harper-Hofstadter model. Our main findings are as follows. First, the magnetic field can drive the skin modes into the bulk so as to suppress the NHSE. Second, the magnetic energy spectra are entirely real and partially complex under open and periodic boundary conditions, respectively. Interestingly, real spectra are preserved in the long-wavelength limit for both boundary conditions, indicating that the Onsager-Lifshitz quantization rule persists against the NHSE. Third, a real-to-complex spectral transition can be induced by the boundary parameter and the magnetic field, which stems from the spontaneous breaking of the underlying mirror-time reversal ($\mathcal{MT}$) symmetry. An order parameter is introduced to quantify the symmetry breaking which is formulated by the average quantum distance induced by the $\mathcal{MT}$ operation. Our work uncovers several intriguing effects induced by the fascinating interplay between the NHSE and the magnetic field, which can be implemented in a variety of physical systems.
SKIN CARE
Microscopic study of higher-order deformation effects on the ground states of superheavy nuclei around $^{270}$Hs

We study the effects of higher-order deformations $\beta_\lambda$ ($\lambda=4,6,8,$ and $10$) on the ground state properties of superheavy nuclei (SHN) near the doubly magic deformed nucleus $^{270}$Hs by using the multidimensionally-constrained (MDC) relativistic mean-field (RMF) model with five effective interactions PC-PK1, PK1, NL3$^{*}$, DD-ME2, and PKDD. The doubly magic properties of $^{270}$Hs are featured by the large energy gaps at $N=162$ and $Z=108$ in the single-particle spectra. By investigating the binding energies and single-particle levels of $^{270}$Hs in multidimensional deformation space, we find that the deformation $\beta_6$ has the greatest impact on the binding energy among these higher-order deformations and influences the shell gaps considerably. Similar conclusions hold for other SHN near $^{270}$Hs. Our calculations demonstrate that the deformation $\beta_6$ must be considered when studying SHN by using MDC-RMF.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#In The Deep#Nuclear Structure#The Scattering#Deep Inelastic Scattering#Nucleon#Nlo#Nonperturbative Qcd#Fermi
Controlling transition metal atomic ordering in two-dimensional Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ alloys

The unique optical and electronic properties of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides (2D TMDs) make them promising materials for applications in (opto-)electronics, catalysis and more. Specifically, alloys of 2D TMDs have broad potential applications owing to their composition-controlled properties. Several important challenges remain regarding controllable and scalable fabrication of these alloys, such as achieving control over their atomic ordering (i.e. clustering or random mixing of the transition metal atoms within the 2D layers). In this work, atomic layer deposition (ALD) is used to synthesize the TMD alloy Mo$_{1-x}$W$_{x}$S$_{2}$ with excellent composition control along the complete composition range 0 $\leq$ x $\leq$ 1. Importantly, this composition control allows us to control the atomic ordering of the alloy from well-mixed to clustered while keeping the alloy composition fixed, as is confirmed directly through atomic-resolution HAADF-STEM imaging. The control over atomic ordering leads to tuning of the bandgap, as is demonstrated using optical transmission spectroscopy. The relation between this tuning of the electronic structure and the atomic ordering of the alloy was further confirmed through ab-initio calculations. Furthermore, as the atomic ordering modulates from clustered to well-mixed, the typical MoS$_{2}$ and WS$_{2}$ A$_{1g}$ vibrational modes converge. Our results demonstrate that atomic ordering is an important parameter that can be tuned experimentally to finely tune the fundamental properties of 2D TMD alloys for specific applications.
CHEMISTRY
On the use of stereodynamical effects to control cold chemical reactions: the H + D$_{2}\longleftrightarrow$ D + HD case study

Quantum calculations are reported for the stereodynamic control of the H + D$_{2}\longleftrightarrow$ D + HD chemical reaction in the energy range of 1-50 K. Stereodynamic control is achieved by a formalism similar to that reported by Perreault et al. [Nature Chem. 10, 561 (2018)] in recent experimental works in which the alignment of the molecular bond axis relative to the incident relative velocity is controlled by selective preparations of the molecule in a specific or superposition of magnetic projection quantum numbers of the initial molecular rotational level. The approach presented here generalizes the experimental scheme of Perreault et al. and offers additional degree of control through various experimental preparation of the molecular alignment angle. Illustrative results presented for the H + D$_{2}$ and D + HD reactions show significant control with the possibility of turning the reaction completely on or off with appropriate stereodynamic preparation of the molecular state. Various scenarios for maximizing and minimizing the reaction outcomes are identified with selective preparation of molecular rotational states.
CHEMISTRY
Effects of Fe deficiency and Co substitution in polycrystalline and single crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$

Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is a two-dimensional van der Waals material with a ferromagnetic ground state and a maximum transition temperature $T_{\mathrm{c}}\sim225$ K. However, when Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is synthesized lower values of $T_{\mathrm{c}}$ are often reported. This is attributed to a deficiency in the Fe at the 2c site in the crystal structure. Here we investigate the effect of Fe deficiency and the substitution of Co for Fe on the magnetic properties of this system. We have synthesized both polycrystalline material and single crystals by chemical vapor transport and the flux method, with the largest crystals obtained using the flux method. Cobalt substitution at the Fe site is found to significantly reduce the magnetic transition temperature. Crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ grown by chemical vapor transport with $\sim 8\%$ excess Fe in the starting materials display an optimum Fe content and magnetic transition temperature.
CHEMISTRY
An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
Science
The CubeSpec space mission. I. Asteroseismology of massive stars from time series optical spectroscopy: science requirements and target list prioritisation

D. M. Bowman, B. Vandenbussche, H. Sana, A. Tkachenko, G. Raskin, T. Delabie, B. Vandoren, P. Royer, S. Garcia, T. Van Reeth. Context. There is currently a niche for providing high-cadence, high resolution, time-series optical spectroscopy from space, which can be filled by using a low-cost cubesat mission. The Belgian-led ESA CubeSpec mission is specifically designed to provide space-based, low-cost spectroscopy with specific capabilities that can be optimised for a particular science need. Approved as an ESA in-orbit demonstrator, the CubeSpec satellite's primary science objective will focus on obtaining high-cadence, high resolution optical spectroscopic data to facilitate asteroseismology of pulsating massive stars. Aims. In this first paper, we aim to search for pulsating massive stars suitable for the CubeSpec mission, specifically $\beta$ Cep stars, which typically require time series spectroscopy to identify the geometry of their pulsation modes. Methods. Based on the science requirements needed to enable asteroseismology of massive stars with the capabilities of CubeSpec's spectrograph, we combine a literature study for pulsation with the analysis of recent high-cadence time series TESS photometry to classify the variability for stars brighter than V < 4 mag and between O9 and B3 in spectral type. Results. Among the 90 stars that meet our magnitude and spectral type requirements, we identify 23 promising $\beta$ Cep stars with high-amplitude (non-)radial pulsation modes with frequencies below 7 d$^{-1}$. Using further constraints on projected rotational velocities, pulsation amplitudes and number of pulsation modes, we devise a prioritised target list for the CubeSpec mission according to its science requirements and the potential of the targets for asteroseismology. The full target catalogue further provide a modern TESS-based review of line profile and photometric variability properties among bright O9-B3 stars.
ASTRONOMY
Quantum antiferromagnet bluebellite comprising a maple-leaf lattice made of spin-1/2 Cu$^{2+}$ ions

Spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnets are expected to show interesting phenomena originating from frustration effects and quantum fluctuations. We report the hydrothermal synthesis of a powder sample of bluebellite Cu$_6$IO$_3$(OH)$_{10}$Cl as a first potential candidate. Magnetization and heat capacity measurements reveal moderate frustration with a Curie-Weiss temperature of $-35$ K, and a magnetic transition at $T_N$ = 17 K. Surprisingly, the magnetic susceptibility and heat capacity above $T_N$ are well reproduced by the Bonner-Fisher model, which suggests that a one-dimensional spin correlation with a magnetic interaction of 25 K occurs in the apparently two-dimensional lattice. This emergent one-dimensionality cannot be explained by orbital ordering or dimensional reduction due to geometrical frustration. We believe that there is an unknown mechanism to cause one-dimensionality in the spin-1/2 maple leaf lattice antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
The Activation Energy for Wall Slip

The Navier slip boundary condition is interpreted as an equilibrium of shear rate and slip rate. From the argument that the slip rate shall be proportional to the molecules' collision rate, the temperature dependence of the Navier slip boundary condition is derived. The model for the temperature dependence of the slip length is validated by slip measurements of liquid hydrocarbons in a novel Couette typ tribometer being introduced. The essence of the gained experimental data for one fluid-solid-interface is the quadruple activation energy for shear and wall slip together with the viscosity and slip length at a reference temperature. This quadruple is determined for four different hydrocarbon liquids of different molecular mass, structure and polarity proving the applicability of the new measurement method. From the executed systematic measurements three conclusions regarding the slip length dependence are pointed out: (i) the slip length increases with increasing molar mass; (ii) changing the molecular structure from saturated hydrocarbon to unsaturated affects the slip length as well as the activation energy for slip; (iii) adding a small fraction of polar molecules to the hydrocarbon decreases the slip length and increases the activation energy for wall slip due to the polar end-groups of the liquid.
PHYSICS
On the Geometric Potential and the Relationship between the Exact Electron Factorization and Density Functional Theory

There are different ways to obtain an exact one-electron theory for a many-electron system, and the exact electron factorization (EEF) is one of them. In the EEF, the Schrödinger equation for one electron in the environment of other electrons is constructed. The environment provides the potentials that appear in this equation: A scalar potential $v^{\rm H}$ representing the energy of the environment and another scalar potential $v^{\rm G}$ as well as a vector potential that have geometric meaning. By replacing the interacting many-electron system with the non-interacting Kohn-Sham (KS) system, we show how the EEF is related to density functional theory (DFT) and we interpret the Hartree-exchange-correlation potential as well as the Pauli potential in terms of the EEF. In particular, we show that from the EEF viewpoint, the Pauli potential does not represent the difference between a fermionic and a bosonic non-interacting system, but that it corresponds to $v^{\rm G}$ and partly to $v^{\rm H}$ for the (fermionic) KS system. We then study the meaning of $v^{\rm G}$ in detail: Its geometric origin as a metric measuring the change of the environment is presented. Additionally, its behavior for a simple model of a homo- and heteronucler diatomic is investigated and interpreted with the help of a two-state model. In this way, we provide a physical interpretation for the one-electron potentials that appear in the EEF and in DFT.
MATHEMATICS
The most metal-rich stars in the universe: chemical contributions of low and intermediate mass asymptotic giant branch stars with metallicities between $0.04 \leq Z \leq 0.10.$

Low and intermediate mass stars with super solar metallicities comprise a known portion of the universe. Yet yields for asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars with metallicities greater than $Z=0.04$ do not exist in the literature. This contributes a significant uncertainty to galactic chemical evolution simulations. We present stellar yields of AGB stars for $M=1-8$$M_\odot$ and $Z=0.04-0.10$. We also weight these yields to represent the chemical contribution of a metal-rich stellar population. We find that as metallicity increases, the efficiency of the mixing episodes (known as the third dredge up) on the thermally pulsing AGB (TP-AGB) decrease significantly. Consequently, much of the nucleosynthesis that occurs on the TP-AGB is not represented on the surface of very metal-rich stars. It instead remains locked inside the white dwarf remnant. The temperatures at the base of the convective envelope also decrease with increasing metallicity. For the intermediate mass models, this results in the occurrence of only partial hydrogen burning at this location, if any burning at all. We also investigate heavy element production via the slow neutron capture process (s-process) for three 6$M_\odot$ models: $Z=0.04, 0.05$ and $0.06$. There is minor production at the first s-process peak at strontium, which decreases sharply with increasing metallicity. We find the chemical contributions of our models are dominated by proton capture nucleosynthesis, mixed to the surface during first and second dredge up events. This conclusion is mirrored in our stellar population yields, weighted towards the lower mass regime to reflect the mass distribution within a respective galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Application of the single-channel, single-energy AA/PWA method to $K^{+} Λ$ photoproduction

The new single-channel, single-energy partial wave analysis method based on a simultaneous use of amplitude and partial wave analysis called AA/PWA, developed and tested on $\eta$ photoproduction in ref. Svarc et al, PRC 102, 064609 (2020), is applied to the $K^{+} \Lambda$ photoproduction for the center-of-mass energy range of 1625 MeV $< W <$ 2296 MeV. A complete set of multipoles has been created. The advantages of the method have been confirmed, and a comparison with the only existing single-energy partial wave analysis of $K^{+} \Lambda$ photoproduction given in refs. Anisovich et al PRL 119 062004 (2017) and Anisovich et al Eur. Phys. J. A 53: 242 (2017) is presented. We confirm the size and shape of Bonn-Gatchina multipoles, but we do not confirm the unambiguous interpretation of the structure in the $M_{1-}$ multipole as a $N(1880) \frac{1}{2}^{+}$ resonance. The decisive role of the self-consistency of the world database is emphasized.
CHEMISTRY
Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
A correlation between energy gap, critical current density and relaxation of a superconductor

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from excited states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation from thermal excitations is investigated, like after absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy. Relaxation proceeds within finite periods of time the length of which increases the more strongly the closer the superconductor temperature has already approached its critical value. Properties of many-particle systems (as explained, by an analogy to nuclear physics), basic thermodynamic considerations (temperature uniquely defined under solely equilibrium condition) and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films) are applied as tools to prove this expectation. Energy gap, superconductor critical current density and critical temperature, as a result, are tightly related to relaxation rates and relaxation times of the superconductor electron system. By numerical simulations, an attempt is made to find a quantitative correlation of these properties in a thin film superconductor.
PHYSICS
Experimental demonstration of coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems

Yu-Liang Fang, Jun-Long Zhao, Yu Zhang, Dong-Xu Chen, Qi-Cheng Wu, Yan-Hui Zhou, Chui-Ping Yang, Franco Nori. Non-Hermitian parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) and anti-parity-time ($\mathcal{APT}$)-symmetric systems exhibit novel quantum properties and have attracted increasing interest. Although many counterintuitive phenomena in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems were previously studied, coherence flow has been rarely investigated. Here, we experimentally demonstrate single-qubit coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems using an optical setup. In the symmetry unbroken regime, we observe different periodic oscillations of coherence. Particularly, we observe two complete coherence backflows in one period in the $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric system, while only one backflow in the $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric system. Moreover, in the symmetry broken regime, we observe the phenomenon of stable value of coherence flow. We derive the analytic proofs of these phenomena and show that most experimental data agree with theoretical results within one standard deviation. This work opens avenues for future study on the dynamics of coherence in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems.
MATHEMATICS
High-level ab initio quartic force fields and spectroscopic characterization of C$_{2}$N$^{-}$

While it is now well established that large carbon chain species and radiative electron attachment (REA) are key ingredients triggering interstellar anion chemistry, the role played by smaller molecular anions, for which REA appears to be an unlikely formation pathway, is as yet elusive. Advancing this research undoubtedly requires the knowledge of their astronomical abundances which, for the case of C$_{2}$N$^{-}$, is largely hindered by a lack of accurate spectroscopic signatures. In this work, we provide such data for both ground $\ell$-CCN$^{-}$($^{3}\Sigma^{-}$) and low-lying $c$-CNC$^{-}$($^{1}A_{1}$) isomers by means of state-of-the-art rovibrational quantum chemical techniques. Their quartic force fields are herein calibrated using a high-level composite energy scheme that accounts for extrapolations to both one-particle and (approximate) ${N}$-particle basis set limits, in addition to relativistic effects, with the final forms being subsequently subject to nuclear motion calculations. Besides standard spectroscopic attributes, the full set of computed properties includes fine and hyperfine interaction constants and can be readily introduced as guesses in conventional experimental data reduction analyses through effective Hamiltonians. On the basis of benchmark calculations, the target accuracies are determined to be better than 0.1% of experiment for rotational constants and 0.3% for vibrational fundamentals. Apart from laboratory investigations, the results here presented are expected to also prompt future astronomical surveys on C$_{2}$N$^{-}$. Using the theoretically-predicted spectroscopic constants, the rotational spectra of both $\ell$-CCN$^{-}$($^{3}\Sigma^{-}$) and $c$-CNC$^{-}$($^{1}A_{1}$) are also derived and their likely detectability in the interstellar medium is further explored in connection with working frequency ranges of powerful astronomical facilities.
SCIENCE
Spatiotemporal observation of light propagation in a three-dimensional scattering medium

Spatiotemporal information about light pulse propagation obtained with femtosecond temporal resolution plays an important role in understanding transient phenomena and light"“matter interactions. Although ultrafast optical imaging techniques have been developed, it is still difficult to capture light pulse propagation spatiotemporally. Furthermore, imaging through a three-dimensional (3-D) scattering medium is a longstanding challenge due to the optical scattering caused by the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium. Here, we propose a technique for ultrafast optical imaging of light pulses propagating inside a 3D scattering medium. We record an image of the light pulse propagation using the ultrashort light pulse even when the interaction between light pulse and a 3-D scattering medium causes the optical scattering. We demonstrated our proposed technique by recording converging, refracted, and diffracted propagating light for 59Â ps with femtosecond temporal resolution.
SCIENCE
For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE

