Astronomy

Geometrical scaling for light flavor hadrons

By A.Lindner, M.Petrovici, A.Pop
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

As it is well known by now, the pre-partonic phase in hadron collisions is successfully described by the Color Glass Condensate (CGC) approach. Previous studies, based on experimental data obtained on a wide range of energies at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)...

arxiv.org

