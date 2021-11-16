ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jon Alvin Willman

 3 days ago

Jon Alvin Willman, 82, of Makinen died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth. Jon was born on Jan. 28, 1939, to John and Elmi (Maki) Willman...

Dale Alvin Knopf

Dale Alvin Knopf was born April 2, 1948, in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Samuel and Bernice Knopf. Dale left this world to be in the arms of his savior on Nov. 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dale was the most loving and caring person – unafraid to...
Deist, Cara Jon

Cara Jon Deist, age 46, of Wild Rose, WI joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born in Wild Rose on May 7, 1975, the daughter of Thomas and Carla (Piaquadio) Deist of Wild Rose. Cara was a Free Spirit. Most importantly, the beauty of our daughter was her gift of accepting people just as they are. She would always look at the good in each person. Never judging a person by their cover. Cara had a gentle soul and a beautiful heart that cared very deeply. She encouraged us to look kindly on one another, especially those who may have been less fortunate. Because of Cara in my life, I am a better person. I would tease my daughter telling her she was “my teacher” for so many reasons. Cara deeply loved her family as we loved her. We will most sadly miss our daughter. Children are a gift to their parents. They are only here for a while. Only God knows when they will come home to him.
Dissolutions Of Marriage

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of October was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office. Andrea Faith Cegon nka Sorvari and Jeremy Todd Cegon. Sarah Rachel Gruben nka Alle and Timothy Jay Gruben. Sara Jean Vatnsdal kna Hammann and Jacob Bruce Vatnsdal. Adam Edward...
