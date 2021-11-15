ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-loop contributions to the decay $H\rightarrow ν_l\barν_lγ$ in standard model revisited

By Dzung Tri Tran, Khiem Hong Phan
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

One-loop contributions to the decay $H\rightarrow \nu_l\bar{\nu}_l\gamma$ with $l=e, \mu, \tau$ within standard model framework are revisited in this paper. We derive two representations for the form factors in this calculation. As...

arxiv.org

