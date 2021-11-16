ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Record Revenue for Third Quarter

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Online meal orders increased 501% over same period 2020. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading direct to consumer online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today reported record revenue of $703,364...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

The Planting Hope Company Inc. Commences Trading on the TSX-V

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares ('Shares') are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSX-V') under the stock symbol 'MYLK'. 'Today marks...
MARKETS
phocuswire.com

Despegar narrows adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2021

Latin America-based online travel agency Despegar ended the third quarter of 2021 with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.3 million, its highest adjusted EBITDA figure since the pandemic-affected second quarter of 2020. Gross bookings for the period ending September 30, 2021, rose 34% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher demand for domestic travel...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Diamcor Announces Delivery of 2,750 Additional Carats in Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today the delivery of approximately 2,750 additional carats of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the current quarter. These rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project') will be tendered over the coming weeks, with additional rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter expected to be sold in December or held as stock on hand at the end of the quarter and tendered in January of 2022. When combined with the 2,526.91 carats tendered and sold as announced on October 21, 2021, this brings the total rough diamonds delivered for tender and sale to date in the quarter to approximately 5,276.91 carats. The Company remains pleased with the rough diamond recoveries to date this quarter and with the continued progress on the increase in processing volumes from the phase one facility upgrades which were completed ahead of schedule at the end of Q3 this year. Diamcor continues to advance the larger phase two upgrades to its processing facilities, which remain on schedule for completion in H1 2022. These additional upgrades are projected to generate further increases beyond the 100% increase in historical volumes targeted and associated with the now completed phase one upgrades.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
austinnews.net

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal') or (the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award-winning revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

iMedia Brands (IMBI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The shares of iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) increased by 14.59% today. This is why it happened. The shares of iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) increased by 14.59% today. Investors responded positively to the company’s third-quarter 2021 results. Q3 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights. — Net sales were $130.7 million,...
STOCKS
austinnews.net

Forward Water Technologies Provides Inaugural Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corporation. ('FWT', Forward Water or the 'Company') (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce a corporate update on the business development activities of their patented Forward Osmosis technology solution. The Company's patented Forward Osmosis solution has the potential to significantly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#Celebrity Chefs#Eco#Home Bistro Inc#Company#Home Bistro
94.3 Jack FM

Prada sets 4.5 billion euros revenue goal, to boost e-commerce

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian luxury group Prada targets 40% revenue growth in the medium-term from pre-pandemic levels by boosting its online business and the profitability of physical stores, it said on Thursday after sales accelerated in the third quarter. At an investor presentation, the Milan-based, Hong Kong- listed company said retail...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Macy’s Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter, Lifts Outlook for Year

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., lifted by strong sales performances across all of its divisions, reported net income of $239 million, or 78 cents a share, for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $91 million or 29 cents, in the year-ago period. Total sales for the quarter ended Oct. 30 rose to $5.44 billion, compared to $3.99 billion in the year ago period. Comparable sales were up 35.6 percent versus the 2020 period and 8.7 percent versus the 2019 period. Part of the sales lifts was due to earlier holiday shopping and Macy’s running a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Famous Footwear Drives Caleres to Achieve All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings

It was another successful quarter for Caleres, the footwear giant behind Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more brands. Caleres posted record results for the third quarter, with net sales of $784.2 million, up 21.1% from Q3 of 2020. Net income was about $59.6 million, with an earnings per diluted share of $1.54. Adjusted net income was about $61.5 million. The company also generated record quarterly sales at Famous Footwear, the brand that has consistently delivered explosive growth for the company. Famous Footwear delivered its highest level of Q3 sales in history at about $495 million, which represents a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
FOXBusiness

Macy's sales surge 36%

Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WRBI Radio

Hillenbrand announces fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021. “Fiscal 2021 was a great year for Hillenbrand, as we achieved record levels for order intake, revenue, earnings, and cash flow,” said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our associates, as they executed at a high level throughout the year in the face of significant inflation, global supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages, and the continued impact from COVID-19. In addition to our strong operating results, we streamlined our portfolio through the divestitures of Red Valve, ABEL, and, in October, TerraSource Global. We exceeded our integration synergy targets for the year and remain on track to deliver our year-three run-rate synergy goal of $75 million. With a healthy balance sheet and strong backlog, I believe Hillenbrand is well positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Delivers Strong Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Qorvo®, announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter ended October 2, 2021 earlier this month. Bob Bruggeworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qorvo, said, “Qorvo delivered a strong September quarter and is executing well. We are sustaining investments in highly differentiated technologies and best-in-class products to extend our leadership and drive growth. After the quarter closed, Qorvo acquired United Silicon Carbide, an innovator in silicon carbide power devices and a pioneer in silicon carbide JFETs. The addition of United Silicon Carbide leverages Qorvo’s wide bandgap competencies and expands our power franchise.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Lowe's Companies (LOW) Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings and Revenue Surpass Forecasts; Company Raises Guidance Amid Home Improvement Surge

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) released its third-quarter 2021 sales and earnings results on Nov. 17. The North American home improvement retailer posted earnings and revenue results that beat market forecasts. Before market open this morning, LOW stock gained 3.75% in value. Stronger than Expected Sales and Revenue. Lowe’s total third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Lowe's (LOW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

LOW - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 17, before the opening bell. Nevertheless, the bottom line is likely to project growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21,833 million, indicating a decline of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Nepra Foods To Present at the Virtual LD Micro Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA, FSE:2P6.F) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce CEO David Wood will present the company at the virtual LD Micro Conference. Date: December 1st 2021 1:00pm PST. Location: Live Stream aired via...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Organto Completes Acquisition of Beeorganic BV

Expands Specialty Line of Fairtrade Organic Bananas. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has finalized definitive agreements and closed the acquisition of the outstanding shares of Beeorganic B.V. ('Beeorganic'), a privately held Dutch corporation.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy