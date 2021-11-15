ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragging heavy quark in an anisotropic QCD medium beyond the static limit

By Avdhesh Kumar, Manu Kurian, Santosh K. Das, Vinod Chandra
 5 days ago

Heavy quark dynamics in an anisotropic QCD medium have been analyzed within the Fokker-Planck approach. Heavy quark drag force and momentum diffusion tensor have been decomposed by employing a general tensor basis for an anisotropic medium. Depending upon...

arxiv.org

Perspectives in Small Systems : Heavy Quarks and HBT Radii

Recent observations of QGP-like phenomena in small collision systems like p+p and p+A collisions have questioned our understanding of the basic paradigms of high energy heavy-ion physics. A brief discussion of these new aspects in small systems which in turn influence our understanding of hard probes like heavy quarks has been provided. Furthermore, a closer observation of the two-particle Hanbury-Brown Twiss (HBT) interferometry measurements provide new insights in our understanding of medium-like phenomena in small systems. An outlook of future goals and measurements is also made.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Investigating quark confinement from the viewpoint of lattice gauge-scalar models

In this talk, first, we show that the color $N$-dependent area law falloffs of the double-winding Wilson loop averages for the $SU(N)$ lattice gauge model are reproduced from the $Z_N$ lattice Abelian gauge model due to the center group dominance in quark confinement. Next, we discuss lattice gauge-scalar models which allow analytic continuation for gauge invariant operators between confinement region and Higgs region. Applying the cluster expansion, we try to understand non-trivial contribution from scalar field in quark confinement mechanism. In order to understand quark confinement further, moreover, we study double-winding Wilson loop averages in the analytical region on the phase diagram.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

How perturbative QCD constrains the Equation of State at Neutron-Star densities

We demonstrate in a general and analytic way how high-density information about the equation of state (EoS) of strongly interacting matter obtained using perturbative Quantum Chromodynamics (pQCD) constrains the same EoS at densities reachable in physical neutron stars. Our approach is based on utilizing the full information of the thermodynamic potentials at the high-density limit together with thermodynamic stability and causality. The results can be used to propagate the pQCD calculations reliable around $40 n_s$ to lower densities in the most conservative way possible. We constrain the EoS starting from only few times the nuclear saturation density $n \gtrsim 2.2 n_s$ and at $n = 5 n_s$ we exclude at least 65% of otherwise allowed area in the $\epsilon - p$-plane. These purely theoretical results are independent of astrophysical neutron-star input and hence they can also be used to test theories of modified gravity and BSM physics in neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Top quark effective couplings from top-pair tagged photoproduction in $pe^-$ collisions

We present a detailed study, at the fast-detector simulation level, of top-pair photoproduction in semileptonic mode at the LHeC and FCC-he future colliders. We work in full tree-level QED (not relying on the EPA) and taking into account the complete photoproduction kinematics. This allows us to define three photoproduction regions based on the angular acceptance range of the electron tagger. Those regions provide different degrees of sensitivity to top-quark effective couplings. We focus on the $t\bar{t}\gamma$ dipole couplings and the left-handed vector $tbW$ coupling for which we determine limits at both energies and in different photoproduction regions. We find that the LHeC and FCC-he will yield tight direct bounds on top dipole moments, greatly improving on current direct limits from hadron colliders, and direct limits on the $tbW$ coupling as restrictive as those expected from the HL-LHC. We also consider indirect limits from $b\to s \gamma$ branching ratio and $CP$ asymmetry, that are well known to be very sensitive probes of top electromagnetic dipole moments.
PHYSICS
#Quarks#Qcd
arxiv.org

Microstructure, grain boundary evolution and anisotropic Fe segregation in (0001) textured Ti thin films

Vivek Devulapalli, Marcus Hans, Prithiv T. Sukumar, Jochen M. Schneider, Gerhard Dehm, Christian H. Liebscher. The structure and chemistry of grain boundaries (GBs) are crucial in determining polycrystalline materials' properties. Faceting and solute segregation to minimize the GB energy is a commonly observed phenomenon. In this paper, a deposition process to obtain pure tilt GBs in titanium (Ti) thin films is presented. By increasing the power density, a transition from polycrystalline film growth to a maze bicrystalline Ti film on SrTiO$_3$ (001) substrate is triggered. All the GBs in the bicrystalline thin film are characterized to be $\Sigma$13 [0001] coincident site lattice (CSL) boundaries. The GB planes are seen to distinctly facet into symmetric {$\bar{7}520$} and asymmetric {$10\bar{1}0$} // {$11\bar{2}0$} segments of 20-50~nm length. Additionally, EDS reveals preferential segregation of iron (Fe) in every alternate symmetric {$\bar{7}520$} segment. Both the faceting and the segregation are explained by a difference in the CSL density between the facet planes. Furthermore, in the GB plane containing Fe segregation, atom probe tomography is used to experimentally determine the GB excess solute to be 1.25~atoms/nm$^{2}$. In summary, the study reveals for the first time a methodology to obtain bicrystalline Ti thin films with strong faceting and anisotropy in iron (Fe) segregation behaviour within the same family of planes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

All-multiplicity amplitudes with four massive quarks and identical-helicity gluons

We explore the on-shell recursion for tree-level scattering amplitudes with massive spinning particles. Based on the factorization structure encoded in the same way by two different recursion relations, we conjecture an all-multiplicity formula for two gauged massive particles of arbitrarily spin and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. Specializing to quantum chromodynamics (QCD), we solve the on-shell recursion relations in the presence of two pairs of massive quarks and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. We find closed-form expressions for the two distinct families of color-ordered four-quark amplitudes, in which all gluons comprise a single color-adjacent set. We compare the efficiency of the numerical evaluation of the resulting analytic formulae against a numerical implementation of the off-shell Berends-Giele recursion. We find the simpler expression to be faster for any number of particles, whereas the more complicated formula takes a comparable time to evaluate until eventually taking the lead at multiplicities > 15. Our analytic results are provided in a computer-readable format as two ancillary files.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lee-Yang edge singularities in lattice QCD : A systematic study of singularities in the complex $μ_B$ plane using rational approximations

Simran Singh, Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. A new approach is presented to explore the singularity structure of lattice QCD at imaginary chemical potential. Our method can be seen as a combination of the Taylor expansion and analytic continuation approaches. Its novelty lies in using rational (Padé) approximants for studying Lee Yang edge singularities. The motivation for using rational approximants will be exhibited. We will provide some confidence in our approach based on numerical experiments performed on well-motivated "toy models". Our focus lies in identifying singularities of the net-baryon number density in the complex $\mu_B$ plane. To this end we have found signatures of the Roberge-Weiss critical point(and Chiral singularities -- subject to some caveats). In this contribution we will discuss the setup, simulation parameters and results obtained for 2+1 flavor QCD in the complex $\mu_B/T$ plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Structure formation in an anisotropic universe: Eulerian perturbation theory

Juan P. Beltrán Almeida, Josué Motoa-Manzano, Jorge Noreña, Thiago S. Pereira, César A. Valenzuela-Toledo. We present an effective Eulerian description, in the non-relativistic regime, of the growth of cosmological perturbations around a homogeneous but anisotropic Bianchi I spacetime background. We assume a small deviation from isotropy, sourced at late times for example by dark energy anisotropic stress. We thus derive an analytic solution for the linear dark matter density contrast, and use it in a formal perturbative approach which allows us to derive a second order (non-linear) solution. As an application of the procedure followed here we derive analytic expressions for the power spectrum and the bispectrum of the dark matter density contrast. The power spectrum receives a quadrupolar correction as expected, and the bispectrum receives several angle-dependent corrections. Quite generally, we find that the contribution of a late-time phase of anisotropic expansion to the growth of structure peaks at a finite redshift between CMB decoupling and today, tough the exact redshift value is model-dependent.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Complexity for Dynamical Anisotropic Sphere in f(G,T) Gravity

This paper is devoted to the formulation of a complexity factor for dynamical anisotropic sphere in the framework of $f(G,T)$ gravity, where $G$ is the Gauss-Bonnet invariant and $T$ is the trace of energy-momentum tensor. Inhomogeneous energy density, anisotropic pressure, heat dissipation and modified terms create complexity within the self-gravitating system. We evaluate the structure scalars by orthogonal splitting of the Riemann tensor to evaluate a complexity factor which incorporates all the fundamental properties of the system. Moreover, we examine the dynamics of the sphere by assuming homologous mode as the simplest pattern of evolution. We also discuss dissipative as well as non-dissipative scenarios corresponding to homologous and complexity free conditions. Finally, we establish a criterion under which the complexity free condition remains stable throughout the process of evolution. We conclude that the presence of dark source terms of $f(G,T)$ gravity increase the system's complexity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chemistry beyond the Hartree-Fock limit via quantum computed moments

Quantum computers hold promise to circumvent the limitations of conventional computing for difficult molecular problems. However, the accumulation of quantum logic errors on real devices represents a major challenge, particularly in the pursuit of chemical accuracy requiring the inclusion of dynamical effects. In this work we implement the quantum computed moments (QCM) approach for hydrogen chain molecular systems up to H$_6$. On a superconducting quantum processor, Hamiltonian moments, $\langle \mathcal{H}^p\rangle$ are computed with respect to the Hartree-Fock state, which are then employed in Lanczos expansion theory to determine an estimate for the ground-state energy which incorporates electronic correlations and manifestly improves on the variational result. Post-processing purification of the raw QCM data takes the estimate through the Hartree-Fock variational limit to within 99.9% of the exact electronic ground-state energy for the largest system studied, H$_6$. Calculated dissociation curves indicate precision at about 10mH for this system and as low as 0.1mH for molecular hydrogen, H$_2$, over a range of bond lengths. In the context of stringent precision requirements for chemical problems, these results provide strong evidence for the error suppression capability of the QCM method, particularly when coupled with post-processing error mitigation. Greater emphasis on more efficient representations of the Hamiltonian and classical preprocessing steps may enable the solution of larger systems on near-term quantum processors.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Model-free approach to the interpretation of restricted and anisotropic self-diffusion in magnetic resonance of biological tissues

Omar Narvaez, Maxime Yon, Hong Jiang, Diana Bernin, Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Alejandra Sierra, Daniel Topgaard. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the method of choice for noninvasive studies of micrometer-scale structures in biological tissues via their effects on the time/frequency-dependent ("restricted") and anisotropic self-diffusion of water. Traditional MRI relies on pulsed magnetic field gradients to encode the signal with information about translational motion in the direction of the gradient, which convolves fundamentally different aspects-such as bulk diffusivity, restriction, anisotropy, and flow-into a single effective observable lacking specificity to distinguish between biologically plausible microstructural scenarios. To overcome this limitation, we introduce a formal analogy between measuring rotational correlation functions and interaction tensor anisotropies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and investigating translational motion in MRI, which we utilize to convert data acquisition and analysis strategies from NMR of rotational dynamics in macromolecules to MRI of diffusion in biological tissues, yielding model-independent quantitative metrics reporting on relevant microstructural properties with unprecedented specificity. Our model-free approach advances the state-of-the-art in microstructural MRI, thereby enabling new applications to complex multi-component tissues prevalent in both tumors and healthy brain.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Anisotropic and isotropic persistent singularities of solutions of the fast diffusion equation

The aim of this paper is to study a class of positive solutions of the fast diffusion equation with specific persistent singular behavior. First, we construct new types of solutions with anisotropic singularities. Depending on parameters, these solutions either solve the original equation in the distributional sense, or they are not locally integrable in space-time. We show that the latter also holds for solutions with snaking singularities, whose existence has been proved recently by M. Fila, J.R. King, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida. Moreover, we establish that in the distributional sense, isotropic solutions whose existence was proved by M. Fila, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida in 2019, actually solve the corresponding problem with a moving Dirac source term. Last, we discuss the existence of solutions with anisotropic singularities in a critical case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

QCD Static Force in Gradient Flow

We compute the QCD static force and potential using gradient flow at next-to-leading order in the strong coupling. The static force is the spatial derivative of the static potential: it encodes the QCD interaction at both short and long distances. While on the one side the static force has the advantage of being free of the $O(\Lambda_{\rm QCD})$ renormalon affecting the static potential when computed in perturbation theory, on the other side its direct lattice QCD computation suffers from poor convergence. The convergence can be improved by using gradient flow, where the gauge fields in the operator definition of a given quantity are replaced by flowed fields at flow time $t$, which effectively smear the gauge fields over a distance of order $\sqrt{t}$, while they reduce to the QCD fields in the limit $t \to 0$. Based on our next-to-leading order calculation, we explore the properties of the static force for arbitrary values of $t$, as well as in the $t \to 0$ limit, which may be useful for lattice QCD studies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measurement of Higgs boson decay into $b$-quarks in associated production with a top-quark pair in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=13$ TeV with the ATLAS detector

The associated production of a Higgs boson and a top-quark pair is measured in events characterised by the presence of one or two electrons or muons. The Higgs boson decay into a $b$-quark pair is used. The analysed data, corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 139 fb$^{-1}$, were collected in proton-proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider between 2015 and 2018 at a centre-of-mass energy of $\sqrt{s}=13$ TeV. The measured signal strength, defined as the ratio of the measured signal yield to that predicted by the Standard Model, is $0.35^{+0.36}_{-0.34}$. This result is compatible with the Standard Model prediction and corresponds to an observed (expected) significance of 1.0 (2.7) standard deviations. The signal strength is also measured differentially in bins of the Higgs boson transverse momentum in the simplified template cross-section framework, including a bin for specially selected boosted Higgs bosons with transverse momentum above 300 GeV.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Model study of the energy dependence of the correlation between anisotropic flow and the mean transverse momentum in Au+Au collisions

Petr Parfenov, Arkadiy Taranenko, Iurii Karpenko, Roy A. Lacey. A hybrid model that employs the hadron-string transport model UrQMD and the (3+1)D relativistic viscous hydrodynamic code vHLLE, is used to investigate the beam energy dependence of the correlation coefficient $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ between the average transverse momentum $[p_{T}]$ of hadrons emitted in an event and the square of the anisotropic flow coefficient $v_2^2$. For Au+Au collisions, the model predicts characteristic patterns for the energy and event-shape dependence of the variances for $[p_{T}]$ and $v_n^2$ (${\rm Var}([p_T])$ and ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$), and the covariance of $v_n^2$ and $[p_{T}]$ (${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$), consistent with the attenuation effects of the specific shear viscosity $\eta/s$. In contrast, $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ is predicted to be insensitive to the beam energy but sensitive to the initial-state geometry of the collisions. These observations suggest that a precise set of measurements for ${\rm Var}([p_T])$, ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$, ${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$ and $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ as a function of beam-energy and event-shape, could aid precision extraction of the temperature and baryon chemical-potential dependence of $\eta/s$ from the wealth of Au+Au data obtained in the RHIC beam energy scan.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Spectral functions of heavy quarkonia in a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma

We study the properties of quarkonia inside a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma. The non-equilibrium nature of the medium is encoded in the deformed distribution functions of thermal quarks and gluons, with which we compute the dielectric permittivity within the hard thermal loop approximation at one-loop. The modified dielectric permittivity is used to calculate the in-medium heavy quark potential, and using the potential we compute spectral functions, which reflect the physical properties of heavy quarkonia. We discuss how the bulk viscous effect influences quantities such as binding energies and thermal widths. Based on those properties, we discuss the implications of the bulk viscous effect on the physical observables such as $ \psi' $ to $ J/\psi $ ratio and the nuclear modification factor, $R_{AA}$. In particular, we argue that the nuclear modification factors of excited and ground states show different sensitivities to the bulk viscous nature of a plasma, which is potentially useful for the critical point search.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The scalar, vector and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon from lattice QCD

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloet, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector, and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon in lattice QCD. We use an ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The corresponding pion and kaon masses are about 265 MeV and 530 MeV, respectively. The calculation is done in both rest and boosted frames obtaining data for four-vector momentum transfer squared up to $-q^2=2.5$ GeV$^2$ for the pion and 3 GeV$^2$ for the kaon. The excited-states effects are studied by analyzing six values of the source-sink time separation for the rest frame ($1.12-2.23$ fm) and for four values for the boosted frame ($1.12-1.67$ fm). The lattice data are renormalized non-perturbatively and the results for the scheme- and scale-dependent scalar and tensor form factors are presented in the $\overline{\rm MS}$ scheme at a scale of 2 GeV. We apply different parametrizations to describe $q^2$-dependence of the form factors to extract the scalar, vector, and tensor radii, as well as the tensor anomalous magnetic moment. We compare the pion and kaon form factors to study SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking effects. By combining the data for the vector and tensor form factors we also obtain the lowest moment of the densities of transversely polarized quarks in the impact parameter space. Finally, we give an estimate for the average transverse shift in the $y$ direction for polarized quarks in the $x$ direction.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

$B_c^+$ Formation from Random Charm and Anti-bottom Quarks in the Quark-Gluon Plasma

We study the $\Bc$ production in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}=5.02$ TeV. In the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) produced in heavy-ion collisions, heavy quarks make random motions with the energy loss. We employ the Langevin equations to study the non-equilibrium distributions of heavy quarks and the Instantaneous Coalescence Model (ICM) to study the hadronization process. Due to abundant charm and bottom quarks in the QGP, their coalescence probability is significantly enhanced compared with the situations in proton-proton collisions. We find that the final production of $\Bc$ is increased by the coalescence process, which makes the nuclear modification factor ($R_{AA}$) of $\Bc$ larger than unit. Our model explains the experimental data well at semi-central and central collisions. The observation of $R_{AA}(\Bc)>1$ is regarded as an evident and strong signal of the existence of the deconfined medium generated in heavy-ion collisions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Anisotropic $g$-tensors in hole quantum dots: The role of the transverse confinement direction

Qubits encoded in the spin state of heavy holes confined in Si- and Ge-based semiconductor quantum dots are currently leading the efforts toward spin-based quantum information processing. The virtual absence of spinful nuclei in purified samples yields long qubit coherence times and the intricate coupling between spin and momentum in the valence band can provide very fast spin-orbit-based qubit control, e.g., via electrically induced modulations of the heavy-hole $g$-tensor. A thorough understanding of all aspects of the interplay between spin-orbit coupling, the confining potentials, and applied magnetic fields is thus quintessential for the development of the optimal hole-spin-based qubit platform. Here we theoretically investigate the manifestation of the effective $g$-tensor and effective mass of heavy holes in two-dimensional hole gases as well as in lateral quantum dots. We include the effects of the anisotropy of the effective Luttinger Hamiltonian (particularly relevant for Si-based systems) and we focus on the detailed role of the orientation of the transverse confining potential. We derive most general analytic expressions for the anisotropic $g$-tensor and we present a general and straightforward way to calculate corrections to this $g$-tensor for localized holes due to various types of spin-orbit interaction, exemplifying the approach by including a simple linear Rashba-like term. Our results thus contribute to the understanding needed to find optimal points in parameter space for hole-spin qubits, where confinement is effective and spin-orbit-mediated electric control over the spin states is efficient.
PHYSICS

