Comparison of heavy ion transport simulations: Ag+Ag collisions at Elab = 1.58 AGeV

By Tom Reichert, Alexander Elz, Taesoo Song, Gabriele Coci, Michael Winn, Elena Bratkovskaya, Jörg Aichelin, Jan Steinheimer, Marcus Bleicher
 5 days ago

Tom Reichert, Alexander Elz, Taesoo Song, Gabriele Coci, Michael Winn, Elena Bratkovskaya, Jörg Aichelin, Jan Steinheimer, Marcus Bleicher. We compare the microscopic transport models UrQMD, PHSD, PHQMD, and SMASH to make predictions for the upcoming Ag+Ag data at $E_\mathrm{lab}=1.58$~$A$GeV...

IN THIS ARTICLE
