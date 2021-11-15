Comparison of heavy ion transport simulations: Ag+Ag collisions at Elab = 1.58 AGeV

D. Blaschke (1,2,3), Larissa Bravina (4), Kyrill Bugaev (5,6), Glennys R. Farrar (7), Boris Grinyuk (5), Oleksii Ivanytskyi (1,5), Sonia Kabana (8), Sergey V. Kuleshov (9,10), Irina K. Potashnikova (11), Violetta Sagun (12,5), Arkadiy Taranenko (13), Oleksandr V. Vitiuk (6), Evgeny Zabrodin (4,14), Xiaoming Zhang (15), Daicui Zhou (15,16). 1 Institute of Theoretical Physics, University of Wroclaw, Max Born Pl. 1. 50-204 Wroclaw, Poland, 2 Bogoliubov Laboratory of Theoretical Physics, JINR Dubna, Joliot-Curie Str. 6, 141980 Dubna, Russia, 3 National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI), Kashirskoe Shosse 31, 115409 Moscow, Russia, 4 University of Oslo, POB 1048 Blindern, N-0316 Oslo, Norway, 5 Bogolyubov Institute for Theoretical Physics, Metrologichna str. 14B, Kyiv 03680, Ukraine, 6 Department of Physics, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, 03022 Kyiv, Ukraine, 7 Department of Physics, New York University, New York, NY, USA, 8 Instituto de Alta Investigación, Universidad de Tarapacá, Casilla 7D, Arica, Chile, 9 Universidad Andrés Bello, Avenida Republica 237, Santiago, Chile, 10 Millennium Institute for SubAtomic Physics at the High-energy FrontIer (SAPHIR)of ANID, Chile, 11 Departamento de Física, Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Avenida España 1680, Valparaíso, Chile, 12 CFisUC, Department of Physics, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, 3004-516 Portugal, 13 National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI), Kashirskoe Shosse 31, 115409 Moscow, Russia, 14 Skobeltzyn Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP), Moscow State University, RU-119899 Moscow, Russia, 15 Central China Normal University, Wuhan, Hubei 430079, 16 Quark, Lepton key Lab. (Ministry of Education), Institute of Particle Physics Central China Normal University, Wuhan, Hubei 430079.
Comments / 0