This Learning & Development (L&D) role will support LAPG’s current training and support offer, generate new products, services and income streams and reach new audiences. The L&D role will support the Senior Management Team (SMT) to identify training and support content and delivery methods that best meet the needs of legal aid practitioners and help them to become as effective as they can be in assisting their clients and delivering viable services. The L&D role will embrace the opportunities presented by a shift in practitioner behaviour in relation to accessing and interacting with online learning and support processes. The role will both learn from and inform LAPG’s policy, campaigning and operational work and will provide practical support to the rapidly expanding political influencing work carried out under the auspices of the APPG.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO