Vacuum correlators at short distances from lattice QCD

By Tim Harris, Marco Cè, Harvey B. Meyer, Arianna Toniato, Csaba Török
 5 days ago

We propose a method to help control cutoff effects in the short-distance contribution to integrated correlation functions, such as the hadronic vacuum polarization (HVP), using the corresponding screening correlators computed at finite temperature. The...

Investigating quark confinement from the viewpoint of lattice gauge-scalar models

In this talk, first, we show that the color $N$-dependent area law falloffs of the double-winding Wilson loop averages for the $SU(N)$ lattice gauge model are reproduced from the $Z_N$ lattice Abelian gauge model due to the center group dominance in quark confinement. Next, we discuss lattice gauge-scalar models which allow analytic continuation for gauge invariant operators between confinement region and Higgs region. Applying the cluster expansion, we try to understand non-trivial contribution from scalar field in quark confinement mechanism. In order to understand quark confinement further, moreover, we study double-winding Wilson loop averages in the analytical region on the phase diagram.
PHYSICS
Automated folding of origami lattices: from nanopatterned sheets to stiff meta-biomaterial

Folding nanopatterned flat sheets into complex 3D structures enables the fabrication of meta-biomaterials that combine a rationally designed 3D architecture (e.g., to tune mechanical and mass transport properties) with nanoscale surface features (e.g., to guide the differentiation of stem cells). Self-folding is an attractive approach for realizing such materials. However, self-folded lattices are generally too compliant as there is an inherent competition between the ease-of-folding requirements and the final load-bearing characteristics. Inspired by sheet metal forming, we propose an alternative route for the fabrication of origami lattices. This automated folding approach allows for the introduction of sharp folds into thick metal sheets, thereby enhancing their stiffness. We then demonstrate the first time ever realization of automatically folded origami lattices with bone-mimicking mechanical properties (elastic modulus = 0.5 GPa). The proposed approach is highly scalable given that the unit cells making up the meta-biomaterial can be arbitrarily large in number and small in dimensions. To demonstrate the scalability and versatility of the proposed approach, we fabricated origami lattices with > 100 unit cells, lattices with unit cells as small as 1.25 mm, and auxetic lattices. We then used inductively coupled plasma reactive ion etching to nanopattern the surface of the sheets prior to folding. Protected by a thin layer of coating, these nanoscale features remained intact during the folding process. A cell culture assay was then used to assess the bone tissue regeneration performance of the folded origami. We found that the nanopatterned folded specimens exhibit significantly increased mineralization as compared to their non-patterned counterparts.
CHEMISTRY
Extracting the scaling dimension of quantum Hall quasiparticles from current correlations

Fractional quantum Hall quasiparticles are generally characterized by two quantum numbers: electric charge $Q$ and scaling dimension $\Delta$. For the simplest states (such as the Laughlin series) the scaling dimension determines the quasiparticle's anyonic statistics (the statistical phase $\theta=2\pi\Delta$). For more complicated states (featuring counterpropagating modes or non-Abelian statistics) knowing the scaling dimension is not enough to extract the quasiparticle statistics. Nevertheless, even in those cases knowing the scaling dimension facilitates distinguishing different candidate theories for describing the quantum Hall state at a particular filling (such as PH-Pfaffian and anti-Pfaffian at $\nu=5/2$). Here we propose a scheme for extracting the scaling dimension of quantum Hall quasiparticles from thermal tunneling noise produced at a quantum point contact. Our scheme features the level of robustness and simplicity comparable to extracting the quasiparticle charge from tunneling shot noise.
PHYSICS
Large-$N$ Chern insulators: lattice field theory and quantum simulation approaches to correlation effects in the quantum anomalous Hall effect

Four-Fermi quantum field theories in (2+1) dimensions lie among the simplest models in high-energy physics, the understanding of which requires a non-perturbative lattice formulation addressing their strongly-coupled fixed points. These lattice models are also relevant in condensed matter, as they offer a neat playground to explore strong correlations in the quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect. We give a detailed description of our multidisciplinary approach to understand the fate of the QAH phases as the four-Fermi interactions are increased, which combines strong-coupling and effective-potential techniques, unveiling a rich phase diagram with large-$N$ Chern insulators and Lorentz-breaking fermion condensates. Moreover, this toolbox can be enlarged with recent advances in quantum information science, as we show that tensor-network algorithms based on projected entangled pairs can be used to improve our understanding of the strong-coupling limit. We also present a detailed scheme that uses ultra-cold atoms in optical lattices with synthetic spin-orbit coupling to build quantum simulators of these four-Fermi models. This yields a promising alternative to characterise the strongly-coupled fixed points and, moreover, could also explore real-time dynamics and finite-fermion densities.
PHYSICS
Detectability of the cross-correlation between CMB lensing and stochastic GW background from compact object mergers

The anisotropies of the Stochastic Gravitational Wave Background (SGWB) produced by merging compact binaries constitute a possible new probe of the Large-Scale Structure (LSS) of the Universe. However, a large shot noise contribution, caused by the discreteness of the GW emitters, is expected to cover the anisotropies induced by the LSS. In this work, we investigate the potential of cross-correlating forthcoming high precision measurements of the SGWB energy density and the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) lensing convergence in order to mitigate the effect of shot noise. Combining a detailed modeling of stellar and galactic astrophysics with a novel framework to distribute the GW emitters in the sky, we compute the auto- and cross-correlation power spectra for the two cosmic fields, we evaluate the shot noise contribution and we make a prediction for the signal-to-noise ratio. The results of our analysis show that the SGWB energy density is significantly correlated with the CMB lensing convergence and that the cross-correlation between these two cosmic fields is a powerful tool to reduce the impact of shot noise, paving the way to the detection of the intrinsic SGWB anisotropies.
ASTRONOMY
Spin-lattice couplings in two-dimensional CrI$_3$ from first-principles study

Since thermal fluctuations become more important as dimensions shrink, it is expected that low-dimensional magnets are more sensitive to lattice distortions and phonons than bulk systems are. Here we present a fully relativistic first-principles study on the spin-lattice coupling, i.e. how the magnetic interactions depend on local lattice distortions, of the prototypical two-dimensional ferromagnet CrI$_3$. We extract an effective measure of the spin-lattice coupling in CrI$_3$ which is up to ten times larger than what is found for bcc Fe. The magnetic exchange interactions, including Heisenberg and relativistic Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions, are sensitive both to the in-plane motion of Cr atoms and out-of-plane motion of ligand atoms. We find that significant magnetic pair interactions change sign from ferromagnetic (FM) to anti-ferromagnetic (AFM) for atomic displacements larger than 0.16 Å. We explain the observed strong spin-lattice coupling by analyzing the orbital decomposition of isotropic exchange interactions, involving different crystal-field-split Cr$-3d$ orbitals. The competition between the AFM t$_{2g}$ - t$_{2g}$ and FM t$_{2g}$ - e$_{g}$ contributions depends on the bond angle formed by Cr and I atoms as well as Cr-Cr distance. In particular, if a Cr atom is displaced, the FM-AFM sign change when the I-Cr-I bond angle approaches 90$^\circ$. The obtained spin-lattice coupling constants, along with the microscopic orbital analysis can act as a guiding principle for further studies of the thermodynamic properties and combined magnon-phonon excitations in two-dimensional magnets.
CHEMISTRY
An Application of Quantum Machine Learning on Quantum Correlated Systems: Quantum Convolutional Neural Network as a Classifier for Many-Body Wavefunctions from the Quantum Variational Eigensolver

Machine learning has been applied on a wide variety of models, from classical statistical mechanics to quantum strongly correlated systems for the identification of phase transitions. The recently proposed quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) provides a new framework for using quantum circuits instead of classical neural networks as the backbone of classification methods. We present here the results from training the QCNN by the wavefunctions of the variational quantum eigensolver for the one-dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM). We demonstrate that the QCNN identifies wavefunctions which correspond to the paramagnetic phase and the ferromagnetic phase of the TFIM with good accuracy. The QCNN can be trained to predict the corresponding phase of wavefunctions around the putative quantum critical point, even though it is trained by wavefunctions far away from it. This provides a basis for exploiting the QCNN to identify the quantum critical point.
COMPUTERS
Lee-Yang edge singularities in lattice QCD : A systematic study of singularities in the complex $μ_B$ plane using rational approximations

Simran Singh, Petros Dimopoulos, Lorenzo Dini, Francesco Di Renzo, Jishnu Goswami, Guido Nicotra, Christian Schmidt, Kevin Zambello, Felix Ziesche. A new approach is presented to explore the singularity structure of lattice QCD at imaginary chemical potential. Our method can be seen as a combination of the Taylor expansion and analytic continuation approaches. Its novelty lies in using rational (Padé) approximants for studying Lee Yang edge singularities. The motivation for using rational approximants will be exhibited. We will provide some confidence in our approach based on numerical experiments performed on well-motivated "toy models". Our focus lies in identifying singularities of the net-baryon number density in the complex $\mu_B$ plane. To this end we have found signatures of the Roberge-Weiss critical point(and Chiral singularities -- subject to some caveats). In this contribution we will discuss the setup, simulation parameters and results obtained for 2+1 flavor QCD in the complex $\mu_B/T$ plane.
PHYSICS
QCD $θ$-vacuum in a Uniform Magnetic Field

We study the $\theta$-vacuum of QCD using two-flavor chiral perturbation theory ($\chi$PT) in the presence of a uniform, background magnetic field calculating the magnetic field-dependent free energy density, the topological density, the topological susceptibility and the fourth cumulant at one-loop order. We find that the topological susceptibility is enhanced by the magnetic field while the fourth topological cumulant is diminished at weak fields and enhanced at larger fields when $\theta=0$. However, in the QCD vacuum with $\theta\neq 0$, the topological susceptibility can be either monotonically enhanced or diminished relative to their $\theta$-vacuum values. The fourth cumulant also exhibits monotonic enhancement or suppression except for regions of $\theta$ near $0$ and $2\pi$, where it is both diminished and enhanced. Finally, the topological density is enhanced for all magnetic fields with its relative shift being identical to the relative shift of the up and down quark condensates in the $\theta$-vacuum.
PHYSICS
Precision bottomonium properties and b quark mass from lattice QCD

As tests of QCD in the bottomonium system, we give the most accurate results to date for the ground-state hyperfine splitting and the $\Upsilon$ leptonic width from full lattice QCD. These quantities are both accurately known from experiment, so can provide a good test of $b$ physics, but previous lattice results have been rather imprecise. We also test the impact on these quantities of the $b$ quark's electric charge. Our results are: $M_{\Upsilon}-M_{\eta_b} = $ 57.5(2.3)(1.0) MeV (where the second uncertainty comes from neglect of quark-line disconnected correlation functions) and decay constants, $f_{\eta_b} =$ 724(12) MeV and $f_{\Upsilon} =$ 677.2(9.7) MeV, giving $\Gamma(\Upsilon \rightarrow e^+e^-) =$ 1.292(37)(3) keV. We also give a new determination of the ratio of the masses for $b$ and $c$ quarks that is completely nonperturbative in lattice QCD and includes the calculation of QED effects for the first time. This gives a result for the $b$ quark mass of $\overline{m}_b(\overline{m}_b,n_f=5) =$ 4.202(21) GeV.
PHYSICS
General purpose lattice QCD code set Bridge++ 2.0 for high performance computing

Yutaro Akahoshi, Sinya Aoki, Tatsumi Aoyama, Issaku Kanamori, Kazuyuki Kanaya, Hideo Matsufuru, Yusuke Namekawa, Hidekatsu Nemura, Yusuke Taniguchi. Bridge++ is a general-purpose code set for a numerical simulation of lattice QCD aiming at a readable, extensible, and portable code while keeping practically high performance. The previous version of Bridge++ is implemented in double precision with a fixed data layout. To exploit the high arithmetic capability of new processor architecture, we extend the Bridge++ code so that optimized code is available as a new branch, i.e., an alternative to the original code. This paper explains our strategy of implementation and displays application examples to the following architectures and systems: Intel AVX-512 on Xeon Phi Knights Landing, Arm A64FX-SVE on Fujitsu A64FX (Fugaku), NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA, and GPU cluster with NVIDIA V100.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
Short-Distance Structure of Unpolarized Gluon Pseudodistributions

We present the results that form the basis for calculations of the unpolarized gluon parton distributions (PDFs) using the pseudo-PDF approach. We give the results for the most complicated box diagram both for gluon bilocal operators with arbitrary indices, and for combinations of indices corresponding to three matrix elements that are most convenient to extract the twist-2 invariant amplitude. We also present detailed results for the gluon-quark transition diagram. The additional results for the box diagram and the gluon-quark contribution may be used for extractions of the gluon PDF from different matrix elements, with a possible cross-check of the results obtained in this way.
CHEMISTRY
Seeking Neutrino Emission from AGN through Temporal and Spatial Cross Correlation

Active galactic nuclei (AGN) are a promising source for high-energy astrophysical neutrinos (HEANs). By the end of 2022, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (VRO) will begin to observe $\gtrsim10$ million AGN with a regular and high cadence. Here, we evaluate the capacity of VRO, in tandem with various current and upcoming neutrino telescopes, to establish AGN as HEAN emitters. To do so, we assume that the neutrino luminosity from any given AGN at any given time is proportional to the electromagnetic luminosity. We then estimate the error with which this fraction can be measured through spatial and temporal cross-correlation of VRO light curves with IceCube, KM3NeT, and Bakail-GVD. We find that it may be possible to detect AGN contributions at the $\sim3 \sigma$ level to the HEAN flux even if these AGN contribute only $\sim10\%$ of the HEAN flux. The bulk of this information comes from spatial correlations, although the temporal information improves the sensitivity a bit. The results also imply that if an angular correlation is detected with high signal-to-noise, there may be prospects to detect a correlation between AGN variability and neutrino arrival times. The small HEAN fraction estimated here to be accessible to the entirety of the VRO AGN sample suggests that valuable information on the character of the emitting AGN may be obtained through similar analyses on different sub-populations of AGN.
ASTRONOMY
QCD Static Force in Gradient Flow

We compute the QCD static force and potential using gradient flow at next-to-leading order in the strong coupling. The static force is the spatial derivative of the static potential: it encodes the QCD interaction at both short and long distances. While on the one side the static force has the advantage of being free of the $O(\Lambda_{\rm QCD})$ renormalon affecting the static potential when computed in perturbation theory, on the other side its direct lattice QCD computation suffers from poor convergence. The convergence can be improved by using gradient flow, where the gauge fields in the operator definition of a given quantity are replaced by flowed fields at flow time $t$, which effectively smear the gauge fields over a distance of order $\sqrt{t}$, while they reduce to the QCD fields in the limit $t \to 0$. Based on our next-to-leading order calculation, we explore the properties of the static force for arbitrary values of $t$, as well as in the $t \to 0$ limit, which may be useful for lattice QCD studies.
SCIENCE
Dragging heavy quark in an anisotropic QCD medium beyond the static limit

Heavy quark dynamics in an anisotropic QCD medium have been analyzed within the Fokker-Planck approach. Heavy quark drag force and momentum diffusion tensor have been decomposed by employing a general tensor basis for an anisotropic medium. Depending upon the relative orientation of the direction of the momentum anisotropy of the medium and heavy quark motion, two drag and four diffusion coefficients have been estimated in the anisotropic QCD medium. The relative significance of different components of drag and momentum diffusion coefficients has been explored. The dependence of the angle between the anisotropic vector and heavy quark motion to the drag and diffusion coefficients has also been studied. Further, the energy loss of heavy quarks due to the elastic collisional process in an anisotropic medium has been studied. It is seen that the anisotropic contributions to heavy quark transport coefficients and its collisional energy loss have a strong dependence on the direction and strength of momentum anisotropy in the QCD medium.
PHYSICS
The scalar, vector and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon from lattice QCD

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloet, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector, and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon in lattice QCD. We use an ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The corresponding pion and kaon masses are about 265 MeV and 530 MeV, respectively. The calculation is done in both rest and boosted frames obtaining data for four-vector momentum transfer squared up to $-q^2=2.5$ GeV$^2$ for the pion and 3 GeV$^2$ for the kaon. The excited-states effects are studied by analyzing six values of the source-sink time separation for the rest frame ($1.12-2.23$ fm) and for four values for the boosted frame ($1.12-1.67$ fm). The lattice data are renormalized non-perturbatively and the results for the scheme- and scale-dependent scalar and tensor form factors are presented in the $\overline{\rm MS}$ scheme at a scale of 2 GeV. We apply different parametrizations to describe $q^2$-dependence of the form factors to extract the scalar, vector, and tensor radii, as well as the tensor anomalous magnetic moment. We compare the pion and kaon form factors to study SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking effects. By combining the data for the vector and tensor form factors we also obtain the lowest moment of the densities of transversely polarized quarks in the impact parameter space. Finally, we give an estimate for the average transverse shift in the $y$ direction for polarized quarks in the $x$ direction.
MATHEMATICS
Lattice-free simplices with lattice width $2d - o(d)$

The Flatness theorem states that the maximum lattice width ${\rm Flt}(d)$ of a $d$-dimensional lattice-free convex set is finite. It is the key ingredient for Lenstra's algorithm for integer programming in fixed dimension, and much work has been done to obtain bounds on ${\rm Flt}(d)$. While most results have been concerned with upper bounds, only few techniques are known to obtain lower bounds. In fact, the previously best known lower bound ${\rm Flt}(d) \ge 1.138d$ arises from direct sums of a $3$-dimensional lattice-free simplex.
MATHEMATICS
Vacuum Energy Density Measured from Cosmological Data

Within the $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model, the absolute value of Einstein's cosmological constant $\Lambda$, sometimes expressed as the gravitating mass-energy density $\rho_\Lambda$ of the physical vacuum, is a fundamental constant of nature, whose accurate measurement plays a central role in testing some proposed theories of quantum gravity. Several combinations of currently public cosmological data and an assumed flat $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model are used here to make a joint Bayesian inference on the combination of conventional parameters $\Omega_\Lambda h^2$ that corresponds to the absolute physical density $\rho_\Lambda$. In physical units, we obtain $\rho_\Lambda = \left(60.3\pm{1.3}\right)\times 10^{-31}{\rm g/cm^3}$, the most accurate constraint to date, with an absolute calibration of cosmological measurements based on CMB temperature. Significantly different values are obtained with calibrations that use a local distance scale, mainly connected to systematic differences in the value of the Hubble constant. It is suggested that future comprehensive cosmological parameter studies include constraints on the vacuum density.
PHYSICS
Holographic Abrikosov lattice: vortex matter from black hole

The AdS/CFT correspondence provides a unique way to study the vortex matter phases in superconductors. We solved the nonlinear equations of motion for the Abelain-Higgs theory living on the AdS$_4$ black hole boundary that is dual to a two dimensional strongly coupled type II superconductor at temperature $T$ with a perpendicular external uniform magnetic field $B_0$. We found the associated two critical magnetic fields, $B_{c1}(T)$ and $B_{c2}(T)$. For $B_0 < B_{c1}(T)$ the magnetic field will be expelled out by the superconductor resembling the Meissner effect and the superconductivity will be destroyed when $B_0 > B_{c2}(T)$. The Abrikosov lattice appears in the range $B_{c1}(T) < B_0 < B_{c2}(T)$ including, due to the finite size and boundary effect, several kinds of configurations such as hexagonal, square and slightly irregular square lattices, when the magnetic field is increased. The upper and lower critical fields behave as inverse squares of coherence length and magnetic penetration depth respectively which matches the well known consensus.
PHYSICS

