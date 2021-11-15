ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Revisiting semileptonic $B^-\to p\bar{p} \ell^- \barν_{\ell}$ decays

By C.Q. Geng, Chia-Wei Liu, Tien-Hsueh Tsai
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We systematically revisit the baryonic four-body semileptonic decays of $B^- \to {\bf B}\bar{\bf B}'\ell^- \bar{\nu}_{\ell}$ by the perturbative QCD counting rules with ${\bf B}$ representing octet baryons and $\ell=e,\mu$. We study the transition form factors of $B^- \to {\bf B} \bar{\bf B}'$...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Experimental demonstration of coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric systems

Yu-Liang Fang, Jun-Long Zhao, Yu Zhang, Dong-Xu Chen, Qi-Cheng Wu, Yan-Hui Zhou, Chui-Ping Yang, Franco Nori. Non-Hermitian parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) and anti-parity-time ($\mathcal{APT}$)-symmetric systems exhibit novel quantum properties and have attracted increasing interest. Although many counterintuitive phenomena in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems were previously studied, coherence flow has been rarely investigated. Here, we experimentally demonstrate single-qubit coherence flow in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems using an optical setup. In the symmetry unbroken regime, we observe different periodic oscillations of coherence. Particularly, we observe two complete coherence backflows in one period in the $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric system, while only one backflow in the $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric system. Moreover, in the symmetry broken regime, we observe the phenomenon of stable value of coherence flow. We derive the analytic proofs of these phenomena and show that most experimental data agree with theoretical results within one standard deviation. This work opens avenues for future study on the dynamics of coherence in $\mathcal{PT}$- and $\mathcal{APT}$-symmetric systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Automorphic tensor products and cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$

In this article, we establish an asymptotic lower bound estimate on the contribution of cuspidal automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_4(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ to cuspidal cohomology of the ${\rm GL}_4$ which are obtained from automorphic tensor product of two automorphic representations of ${\rm GL}_2(\mathbb A_{\mathbb Q})$ of given weights and with varying level structure. In the end, we also prove that the symmetric cube of a representation of ${\rm GL}_2$ and the automorphic tensor product of two representations of ${\rm GL}_2$ can not be equal (up to a twist by a character of ${\rm GL}_1$) to each other, under the suitable assumptions on the representations being cuspidal and cohomological.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Form factors for the decay processes $B_c^+ \to D^0 \ell^+ ν_{\ell}$ and $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \ell^+ \ell^-$ from lattice QCD

We present results of the first lattice QCD calculations of the weak matrix elements for the decays $B_c^+ \to D^0 \ell^+ \nu_{\ell}$, $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \ell^+ \ell^-$ and $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \nu \overline{\nu}$. Form factors across the entire physical $q^2$ range are then extracted and extrapolated to the continuum limit with physical quark masses. Results are derived from correlation functions computed on MILC collaboration gauge configurations with three different lattice spacings and including 2+1+1 flavours of sea quarks in the Highly Improved Staggered Quark (HISQ) formalism. HISQ is also used for all of the valence quarks. The uncertainty on the decay widths from our form factors for $B_c^+ \to D^0 \ell^+ \nu_{\ell}$ is similar in size to that from the present value for $V_{ub}$. We obtain the ratio $\Gamma (B_{c}^{+} \rightarrow D^0 \mu^{+} \nu_{\mu}) /\left|\eta_{\mathrm{EW}} V_{u b}\right|^{2}=4.43(63) \times 10^{12} \mathrm{~s}^{-1}$. Combining our form factors with those found previously by HPQCD for $B_{c}^{+} \rightarrow J / \psi \mu^{+} \nu_{\mu}$, we find $\left|V_{cb}/V_{ub} \right|^2 \Gamma( B_c^+ \to D^0 \mu^+ \nu_\mu )/\Gamma(B_{c}^{+} \rightarrow J / \psi \mu^{+} \nu_{\mu}) = 0.257(36)_{B_c \to D}(18)_{B_c \to J/\psi}$. We calculate the differential decay widths of $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \ell^+ \ell^-$ across the full $q^2$ range, and give integrated results in $q^2$ bins that avoid possible effects from charmonium and $u \overline{u}$ resonances. For example, we find that the ratio of differential branching fractions integrated over the range $q^2 = 1 \; \mathrm{GeV}^2 - 6 \; \mathrm{GeV}^2$ for $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \mu^+ \mu^-$ and $B_{c}^{+} \rightarrow J / \psi \mu^{+} \nu_{\mu}$ is $6.31{\tiny }(90)_{B_c \to D_s}(65)_{B_c \to J/\psi} \times 10^{-6}$. We also give results for the branching fraction of $B_c^+ \to D_s^+ \nu \overline{\nu}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Truncated expansion of $ζ_{p^n}$ in the $p$-adic Mal'cev-Neumann field

Fix an odd prime $p$. In this article, we provide a $\mathrm{mod}\ p$ harmonic number identity, which appears naturally in the canonical expansion of a root $\zeta_{p^n}$ of the $p^n$-th cyclotomic polynomial $\Phi_{p^n}(T)$ in the $p$-adic Mal'cev-Neumann field $\mathbb{L}_p$. We establish a truncated expansion of $\zeta_{p^n}$ via a variant of the transfinite Newton algorithm, which corresponds to the first $p\aleph_0$-terms of the canonical expansion of $\zeta_{p^n}$. The harmonic number identity simplifies the expression of this expansion. Moreover, as an application of the canonical expansion of $\zeta_{p^n}$, we construct a uniformizer $\pi_p^{3,1}$ of the false Tate curve extension $\mathbb{K}_{p}^{3,1}=\mathbb{Q}_p(\zeta_{p^3}, p^{1/p})$ of $\mathbb{Q}_p$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effects of Fe deficiency and Co substitution in polycrystalline and single crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$

Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is a two-dimensional van der Waals material with a ferromagnetic ground state and a maximum transition temperature $T_{\mathrm{c}}\sim225$ K. However, when Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ is synthesized lower values of $T_{\mathrm{c}}$ are often reported. This is attributed to a deficiency in the Fe at the 2c site in the crystal structure. Here we investigate the effect of Fe deficiency and the substitution of Co for Fe on the magnetic properties of this system. We have synthesized both polycrystalline material and single crystals by chemical vapor transport and the flux method, with the largest crystals obtained using the flux method. Cobalt substitution at the Fe site is found to significantly reduce the magnetic transition temperature. Crystals of Fe$_{3}$GeTe$_{2}$ grown by chemical vapor transport with $\sim 8\%$ excess Fe in the starting materials display an optimum Fe content and magnetic transition temperature.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The new $P_{\rm c}(4337)$, $P_{\rm cs}(4459)$, $Z_{\rm cs}(3985)$ and $Z_{\rm cs}(4003)$ and the possible emergence of flavor pentaquark octets and tetraquark nonetsJ. Ferretti}

Our hadro-charmonium and compact tetraquark model predictions, published before the BESIII and LHCb experimental data for the $Z_{\rm cs}(3985)$ and $Z_{\rm cs}(4003)$ tetraquarks were released, match surprisingly well with them. Here, we extend our results for the $P_{\rm cs}$ states to $\Lambda$ + charmonium configurations and also our hadro-charmonium predictions for $Z_{\rm c}$ and $X_{\rm c}$ tetraquarks to charmonium + pion/eta. We use them, in combination with our previous findings, to discuss the possible emergence of SU(3)$_{\rm f}$ pentaquark octets and tetraquark nonets in the hidden-charm sector as a tool to discriminate among different theoretical interpretations.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets incorporated α-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite with enhanced photocatalytic dye degradation and hydrogen production ability

We have synthesized MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites by the hydrothermal process. The effect of incorporating ultrasonically exfoliated MoS$_{2}$ on the photocatalytic performance of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites has been demonstrated. Structural, morphological and optical characteristics of the nanomaterials are investigated by performing Rietveld refinement of powder X-ray diffraction patterns, field emission scanning electron microscopy and UV-visible spectroscopy. The photoluminescence spectra of the nanocomposites show that the recombination of photogenerated electron-hole pairs is suppressed due to incorporating MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets. The ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite shows 91% and 83% efficiency to degrade RhB dye and antibiotic ciprofloxacin under solar illumination. Active species trapping experiments reveal that the hydroxyl radicals play a significant role in RhB degradation. Likewise, the dye degradation efficiency, the amount of hydrogen produced by this nanocomposite via photocatalytic water splitting is also higher as compared to non-ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ incorporated $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO and $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposites as well as Degussa P25 titania nanoparticles. This indicates the promising potential of the incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ with $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO nanocomposite for generation of carbon-free hydrogen by water splitting. The substantial increase in the photocatalytic efficiency of $\alpha$-Fe$_{2}$O$_{3}$/ZnO after incorporation of ultrasonicated MoS$_{2}$ can be attributed to its favorable band structure, large surface to volume ratio, effective segregation and migration of photogenerated electron-hole pairs at the interface of heterojunction and the active edge sites provided by few-layer MoS$_{2}$ nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Oxygen Reduction Electrocatalysis with Epitaxially Grown Spinel MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ and Fe$_{3}$O$_{4}$

Alexandria R. C. Bredar, Miles D. Blanchet, Andricus R. Burton, Bethany Matthews, Steven R. Spurgeon, Ryan B. Comes, Byron H. Farnum. Nanocrystalline MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ has shown promise as a catalyst for the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) in alkaline solutions, but the material has been lightly studied as highly ordered thin film catalysts. To examine the role of surface termination and Mn and Fe site occupancy, epitaxial MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ and Fe$_{3}$O$_{4}$ spinel oxide films were grown on (001) and (111) oriented Nb:SrTiO$_{3}$ perovskite substrates using molecular beam epitaxy and studied as electrocatalysts for the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). HRXRD and XPS show synthesis of pure phase materials while STEM and RHEED analysis demonstrate island-like growth of (111) surface terminated pyramids on both (001) and (111) oriented substrates, consistent with the literature and attributed to lattice mismatch between the spinel films and perovskite substrate. Cyclic voltammograms under an N$_{2}$ atmosphere revealed distinct redox features for Mn and Fe surface termination based on comparison of MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ and Fe$_{3}$O$_{4}$. Under O$_{2}$ atmosphere, electrocatalytic reduction of oxygen was observed at both Mn and Fe redox features; however, diffusion limited current was only achieved at potentials consistent with Fe reduction. This result contrasts with that of nanocrystalline MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ reported in the literature where diffusion limited current is achieved with Mn-based catalysis. This difference is attributed to a low density of Mn surface termination, as determined by the integration of current from CVs collected under N$_{2}$, in addition to low conductivity through the MnFe$_{2}$O$_{4}$ film due to the degree of inversion. Such low densities are attributed to the synthetic method and island-like growth pattern and highlight challenges in studying ORR catalysis with single-crystal spinel materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Searching for Charged Higgs Bosons via $e^+ e^- \to H^+ H^- \to c\bar{b} \bar{c}b $ at Linear Colliders

We study a search for the charged Higgs boson via $e^+e^- \to H^+H^- \to c\bar{b}\bar{c}b$ at the 500 GeV ILC. In a general two Higgs doublet model without $Z_2$ symmetry, extra Yukawa couplings $\rho_{tt}$ and $\rho_{tc}$ can drive baryogenesis, but searches at the HL-LHC may still go empty-handed if the couplings are relatively weak. Taking $m_{H^+ } \simeq m_H \simeq m_A \simeq 200$\;GeV, with $\rho_{tt}$, $\rho_{tc}\sim 0.1$ and no $h(125)$-$H$ mixing, $H^+ \to c\bar b$ decay is dominant, and the $c\bar{b}\bar{c}b$ final state is likely overwhelmed by QCD background at the LHC. We show that the electroweak production of $H^+ H^-$ at the ILC is discoverable with integrated luminosity of 1 ab$^{-1}$. Furthermore, we show that $m_{H^+}$ can be extracted by requiring the two pairs of $b$ and light jets be roughly equal in mass, without assuming the mass value. Thus, ILC can probe low mass Higgs bosons in multijet final states to complement HL-LHC in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pseudogap and Strong Pairing Induced by Incipient and Shallow Bands in the Quasi-Two-Dimensional KCa$_{2}$Fe$_{4}$As$_{4}$F$_{2}$

Jiahao Hao, Wenshan Hong, Xiaoxiang Zhou, Ying Xiang, Yaomin Dai, Huan Yang, Shiliang Li, Huiqian Luo, Hai-Hu Wen. The optical properties of KCa$_{2}$Fe$_{4}$As$_{4}$F$_{2}$ (K12442, $T_c = 33.5$~K) and KCa$_{2}$(Fe$_{0.95}$Ni$_{0.05}$)$_{4}$As$_{4}$F$_{2}$ (Ni-K12442, $T_c = 29$~K) have been examined at a large number of temperatures. For both samples, a nodeless superconducting gap is clearly observed in the optical conductivity at 5~K. The superconducting gap $\Delta \simeq 8.7$~meV ($2\Delta/k_{\text{B}}T_{c} \simeq 6.03$) in K12442, pointing towards strong-coupling Cooper pairs, but in sharp contrast, $\Delta \simeq 4.6$~meV ($2\Delta/k_{\text{B}}T_{c} \simeq 3.68$) in Ni-K12442, which agrees with the BCS weak-coupling pairing state. More intriguingly, below $T^{\ast} \simeq 75$~K, the optical conductivity of K12442 reveals a pseudogap that smoothly evolves into the superconducting gap below $T_{c}$, while no such behavior is detected in the electron-doped Ni-K12442. The comparison between the two samples hints that the pseudogap and strong-coupling Cooper pairs in K12442 may be intimately related to the shallow and incipient bands.
HOBBIES
arxiv.org

Phonon-induced rotation of the electronic nematic director in superconducting Bi$_{2}$Se$_{3}$

The doped topological insulator $A_{x}\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$, with $A=\{\mathrm{Cu},\mathrm{Sr},\mathrm{Nb}\}$, becomes a nematic superconductor below $T_{c}\sim3-4\,\mathrm{K}$. The associated electronic nematic director is described by an angle $\alpha$ and is experimentally manifested in the elliptical shape of the in-plane critical magnetic field $H_{c2}$. Because of the threefold rotational symmetry of the lattice, $\alpha$ is expected to align with one of three high-symmetry directions corresponding to the in-plane nearest-neighbor bonds, consistent with a $Z_{3}$-Potts nematic transition. Here, we show that the nematic coupling to the acoustic phonons, which makes the nematic correlation length tend to diverge along certain directions only, can fundamentally alter this phenomenology in trigonal lattices. Compared to hexagonal lattices, the former possesses a sixth independent elastic constant $c_{14}$ due to the fact that the in-plane shear strain doublet $(\epsilon_{xx}-\epsilon_{yy},-2\epsilon_{xy})$ and the out-of-plane shear strain doublet $(2\epsilon_{yz},-2\epsilon_{xz})$ transform as the same irreducible representation. We find that, when $c_{14}$ overcomes a threshold value, which is expected to be the case in doped $\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$, the nematic director $\alpha$ unlocks from the high-symmetry directions due to the competition between the quadratic phonon-mediated interaction and the cubic nematic anharmonicity. This implies the breaking of the residual in-plane twofold rotational symmetry ($C_{2x}$), resulting in a triclinic phase. We discuss the implications of these findings to the structure of nematic domains and to the shape of the in-plane $H_{c2}$ in $A_{x}\mathrm{Bi_{2}Se_{3}}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The braid groups $B_{n,m}(\mathbb{R}P^2)$ and the splitting problem of the generalised Fadell-Neuwirth short exact sequence

Let $n,m\in \mathbb{N}$, and let $B_{n,m}(\mathbb{R}P^2)$ be the set of $(n + m)$-braids of the projective plane whose associated permutation lies in the subgroup $S_n\times S_m$ of the symmetric group $S_{n+m}$. We study the splitting problem of the following generalisation of the Fadell-Neuwirth short exact sequence:. $$1\rightarrow B_m(\mathbb{R}P^2 \setminus \{x_1,\dots,x_n\})\rightarrow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electronic Structure and Magnetism of the Triple-layered Ruthenate Sr$_{4}$Ru$_{3}$O$_{10}$

We report electronic band structure calculations for Sr$_{4}$Ru$_{3}$O$_{10}$ that displays both ferromagnetic and metamagnetic behavior. The density functional calculations find the ground state to be ferromagnetic in agreement with the experiment and we find that the inclusion of Coulomb Hubbard interaction U applied to the Ru 4d states has dramatic effects on the Fermi surface, which reveal the role of Coulomb interactions and correlated many-body physics. The minority spin bands are mainly empty with Fermi surfaces in the outer areas of the Brillouin zone away from the $\Gamma$ point with bands that disperse steeply upward. The majority spin bands are full or nearly fully occupied and form narrow bands near the Fermi energy around the $\Gamma$ point, which could be the electronic origin of the metamagnetism. The results are in qualitative agreement with recent angle resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) experiments and show the need for a combined theoretical study and experimental ARPES investigation with better energy resolution to reveal the nature of the narrow bands close to the Fermi-level, which is critical for understanding the exotic magnetic properties observed in this material.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microstructure and the Boson-peak in thermally-treated In_{x}O films

We report on the correlation between the boson-peak and structural changes associated with thermally-treating amorphous indium-oxide films. In this process, the resistance of a given sample may decrease by a considerable margin while its amorphous structure is preserved. In the present study, we focus on the changes that result from the heat-treatment by employing electron-microscopy, X-ray, and Raman spectroscopy. These techniques were used on films with different stoichiometry and thus different carrier-concentration. The main effect of heat-treatment is material densification, which presumably results from elimination of micro-voids. The densified system presents better wavefunction-overlap and more efficient connectivity for the current flow. X-ray, and electron-beam diffraction experiments indicate that the heat-treated samples show significantly less spatial heterogeneity with only a moderate change of the radial-distribution function metrics. These results are consistent with the changes that occur in the boson-peak characteristics due to annealing as observed in their Raman spectra.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Cooper-pair distribution function \(D_{cp}(\omega ,T_c)\) for superconducting \(\hbox {D}_3\hbox {S}\) and \(\hbox {H}_3\hbox {S}\)

Cooper-pair distribution function, \(D_{cp}(\omega ,T_c)\), is a recent theoretical proposal that reveals information about the superconductor state through the determination of the spectral regions where Cooper pairs are formed. This is built from the well-established Eliashberg spectral function and phonon density of states, calculated by first-principles. From this function is possible to obtain the \(N_{cp}\) parameter, which is proportional to the total number of Cooper pairs formed at a critical temperature \(T_c\). Herein, we reported \(D_{cp}(\omega ,T_c)\) function of the compressed \(D_3S\) and \(H_3S\) high-\(T_c\) conventional superconductors, including the effect of stable sulfur isotopes in \(H_3S\). \(D_{cp}(\omega ,T_c)\) suggests that the vibration energy range of 10"“70 meV is where the Cooper pairs are possible for these superconductors, pointing out the possible importance of the low-energy region on the electron"“phonon superconductivity. This has been confirmed by the fact that a simple variation in the low-frequency region induced for the substitution of S atoms in \(H_3S\) by its stable isotopes can lead to important changes in \(T_c\). The results also show proportionality between \(N_{cp}\) parameter and experimental or theoretical \(T_c\) values.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploring the effect of hadron cascade-time on particle production in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}}$ = 5.44 TeV through a multi-phase transport model

Heavy-ion collisions at ultra-relativistic energies provide extreme conditions of energy density and temperature to produce a deconfined state of quarks and gluons. Xenon (Xe) being a deformed nucleus further gives access to the effect of initial geometry on final state particle production. This study focuses on the effect of nuclear deformation and hadron cascade-time on the particle production and elliptic flow using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model in Xe+Xe collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}}$ = 5.44 TeV. We explore the effect of hadronic cascade-time on identified particle production through the study of $p_{\rm T}$-differential particle ratios. The effect of hadronic cascade-time on the generation of elliptic flow is studied by varying the cascade-time between 5 and 25 fm/$c$. This study shows the final state interactions among particles generate additional anisotropic flow with increasing hadron cascade-time especially at very low and high-$p_{\rm T}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Current-induced superconducting anisotropy of Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$

R. Araki, T. Miyoshi, H. Suwa, E. I. Paredes Aulestia, K. Y. Yip, Kwing To Lai, S. K. Goh, Y. Maeno, S. Yonezawa. In the unconventional superconductor Sr$\mathsf{_2}$RuO$\mathsf{_4}$, unusual first-order superconducting transition has been observed in the low-temperature and high-field region, accompanied by a four-fold anisotropy of the in-plane upper critical magnetic field $H_{c2}$. The origin of such unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior should be closely linked to the debated superconducting symmetry of this oxide. Here, toward clarification of the unusual $H_{c2}$ behavior, we performed the resistivity measurements capable of switching in-plane current directions as well as precisely controlling the field directions. Our results reveal that resistive $H_{c2}$ under the in-plane current exhibits an additional two-fold anisotropy. By systematically analyzing $H_{c2}$ data taken under various current directions, we succeeded in separating the two-fold $H_{c2}$ component into the one originating from applied current and the other originating from certain imperfection in the sample. The former component, attributable to vortex flow effect, is weakened at low temperatures where $H_{c2}$ is substantially suppressed. The latter component is enhanced in the first order transition region, possibly reflecting a change in the nature of the superconducting state under high magnetic field.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraints on Higgs boson production with large transverse momentum using $H\rightarrow b\bar{b}$ decays in the ATLAS detector

This paper reports constraints on Higgs boson production with transverse momentum above 1 TeV. The analyzed data from proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 13 TeV were recorded with the ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider from 2015 to 2018 and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 136 fb$^{-1}$. Higgs bosons decaying into $b\bar{b}$ are reconstructed as single large-radius jets recoiling against a hadronic system and identified by the experimental signature of two $b$-hadron decays. The experimental techniques are validated in the same kinematic regime using the $Z\rightarrow b\bar{b}$ process. The 95% confidence-level upper limit on the cross section for Higgs boson production with transverse momentum above 450 GeV is 115 fb, and above 1 TeV it is 9.6 fb. The Standard Model predictions in the same kinematic regions are 18.4 fb and 0.13 fb, respectively.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

$\mathrm{L}_p$-maximal regularity for parabolic and elliptic boundary value problems with boundary conditions of mixed differentiability orders

In the theory of non-linear parabolic and elliptic partial differential equations, the notion of maximal regularity plays an essential role in establishing existence, regularity and boundedness of solutions. There is a long history of works where sufficient conditions for maximal regularity have been established: First scalar equations and systems of finitely many coupled equations have been considered. Around 2000, the vector-valued case with infinite-dimensional range space $E$ became accessible to the development and progress in theory of $\mathcal{R}$-bounded operator families and its close connection to the $\mathcal{H}^\infty$-calculus. The ground-braking results by Denk, Hieber and Prüss for $\mathrm{L}_p$-maximal regularity of vector-valued parabolic and elliptic boundary value problems, however, were restricted to boundary conditions with homogeneous principle parts of the boundary symbol, in contrast to some previous results by Ladyszenskaya, Solonnikov and Uralceva for finite-component systems which also allow for, e.g. both Dirichlet and (mixed) flux boundary conditions at the same position. In this manuscript we aim for closing this gap, and extend the results of Denk, Hieber and Prüss to this slightly more general situation. To this end, we closely review the strategy used in their works and adapt it to the situation considered here.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

General one-loop formulas for $H\rightarrow f\bar{f}γ$ and its applications

We present general one-loop contributions to the decay processes $H\rightarrow f\bar{f}\gamma$ including all possible the exchange of the additional heavy vector gauge bosons, heavy fermions, and charged (also neutral) scalar particles in the loop diagrams. As a result, the analytic results are valid in a wide class of beyond the standard models. Analytic formulas for the form factors are expressed in terms of Passarino-Veltman functions in the standard notations of {\tt LoopTools}. Hence, the decay rates can be computed numerically by using this package. The computations are then applied to the cases of the standard model, $U(1)_{B-L}$ extension of the standard model as well as two Higgs doublet model. Phenomenological results of the decay processes for all the above models are studied. We observe that the effects of new physics are sizable contributions and these can be probed at future colliders.
SCIENCE

Community Policy