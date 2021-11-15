ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

General one-loop formulas for $H\rightarrow f\bar{f}γ$ and its applications

By Vo Van On, Dzung Tri Tran, Chi Linh Nguyen, Khiem Hong Phan
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We present general one-loop contributions to the decay processes $H\rightarrow f\bar{f}\gamma$ including all possible the exchange of the additional heavy vector gauge bosons, heavy fermions, and charged (also neutral) scalar particles in the...

arxiv.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
