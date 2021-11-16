ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Linda L. Lang

mesabitribune.com
 3 days ago

Linda Lou Lang, 85, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Hibbing, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021,...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Obituaries
Hibbing, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy