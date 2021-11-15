Pansy Pearl Crisp

Brittany Nicole Cook, daughter of Bob and Connie Cook was born on September 14, 1990, in Houston, Missouri and departed this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was 31 years and 2 months of age. She was born and raised at Plato, Missouri and graduated from Plato High School in 2009. She was an active member of the FFA and enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She graduated from Drury University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 2014. She enjoyed the great outdoors. She liked to kayak, fish, checking on the cows, baking, mowing the lawn, helping out on the farm, and spending time with her family and friends.
