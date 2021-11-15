Pansy Pearl Crisp

Does anyone else find it hard to believe that we are already in the midst of another holiday season and that this year is winding down very quickly?. Soon, if we haven’t seen it already, Christmas decorations will be brightening up the short days and long winter nights. I pray that everyone will be warm, well-fed, and enjoying excellent health during what we hope will be a joyous time of year with our families and friends. I know we won’t forget the reason for the season, which is the greatest blessing of all!

