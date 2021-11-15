ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pansy Pearl Crisp

By Daniel Williams
 3 days ago

Pansy Pearl (Bowlin) Crisp was born on March 31, 1932, the daughter of Hayden Bowlin and Virginia (Mings) Bowlin. She departed this life on November 10, 2021, at 89 years 7 months and 10 days of age. Pansy married Ival “Bud” Crisp on June 29,...

Brittany Nicole Cook

Brittany Nicole Cook, daughter of Bob and Connie Cook was born on September 14, 1990, in Houston, Missouri and departed this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was 31 years and 2 months of age. She was born and raised at Plato, Missouri and graduated from Plato High School in 2009. She was an active member of the FFA and enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She graduated from Drury University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 2014. She enjoyed the great outdoors. She liked to kayak, fish, checking on the cows, baking, mowing the lawn, helping out on the farm, and spending time with her family and friends.
HOUSTON, MO
Morgan County Citizen

Crisp twins celebrate 90 years

Bobby and Billy Crisp are celebrating their 90th birthday together on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Thompkins Inn in Eatonton. The family invites everyone to drop by from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to wish them a happy birthday. The boys were born Nov. 16, 1931 in High Point, N.C., to...
EATONTON, GA
Birthday Blessings Thanksgiving Double the Impact Nov. 19-25

West Plains, Mo. – Birthday Blessings is having a Thanksgiving Double the Impact Campaign from November 19th-25th. An anonymous supporter offered to match monetary gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3500 during this time. This is an excellent opportunity for people to double the impact of their donation in the Missouri foster community.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Gatesville Messenger

Pearl News 11.10.21

Does anyone else find it hard to believe that we are already in the midst of another holiday season and that this year is winding down very quickly?. Soon, if we haven’t seen it already, Christmas decorations will be brightening up the short days and long winter nights. I pray that everyone will be warm, well-fed, and enjoying excellent health during what we hope will be a joyous time of year with our families and friends. I know we won’t forget the reason for the season, which is the greatest blessing of all!
SOCIETY
Family Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Carr joins Ozarks Healthcare Mammoth Spring

WEST PLAINS, MO – Kimberly Carr, board-certified family nurse practitioner, recently joined Ozarks Healthcare as a provider at its location in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. Carr received her Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) from Moberly Area Community College and her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from Chamberlain University. Before transitioning to providing care at Ozarks Healthcare in Mammoth Spring, Carr practiced as a family nurse practitioner at Internal Medicine Diagnostics, Inc., of White River Health System, in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. She also has experience serving as a nurse manager for Dialysis Clinic, Inc., in West Plains and a registered cardiac catheterization laboratory nurse while completing travel assignments in Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri, including a position at Ozarks Healthcare as a house supervisor and charge nurse.
WEST PLAINS, MO

