Science

Modelling the effect of within-host dynamics on the diversity of a multi-strain pathogen

By Nefel Tellioglu, Nicholas Geard, Rebecca H. Chisholm
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Multi-strain pathogens such as Group A Streptococcus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Staphylococcus aureus cause millions of infections each year with a substantial health burden. Control of multi-strain pathogens can be complicated by the high strain diversity often observed in endemic settings. It is not well understood how high strain diversity is maintained...

arxiv.org

Mixed methods for large-strain poroelasticity/chemotaxis models simulating the formation of myocardial oedema

Nicolas Barnafi, Bryan Gómez-Vargas, Wesley de Jesus Lourenço, Ruy Freitas Reis, Bernardo Martins Rocha, Marcelo Lobosco, Ricardo Ruiz-Baier, Rodrigo Weber dos Santos. In this paper we propose a novel coupled poroelasticity-diffusion model for the formation of extracellular oedema and infectious myocarditis valid in large deformations, manifested as an interaction between interstitial flow and the immune-driven dynamics between leukocytes and pathogens. The governing partial differential equations are formulated in terms of skeleton displacement, fluid pressure, Lagrangian porosity, and the concentrations of pathogens and leukocytes. A five-field mixed-primal finite element scheme is proposed for the numerical approximation of the problem, and we provide the stability analysis for a simplified system emanating from linearisation. We also discuss the construction of an adequate, Schur complement based, nested preconditioner. The produced computational tests exemplify the properties of the new model and of the mixed schemes.
SCIENCE
rubbernews.com

Effects from variations in applied strain in RPA testing on statistical test sensitivity

Methods of measuring statistical test sensitivity (signal-to-noise ratio) were published by John Mandel in 1964 and incorporated into ASTM D6600 in 2000, mainly to provide a means of determining the optimal test conditions (such as conditioning time, temperature, frequency and strain) for effective rubber process analyzer (RPA) testing. This paper...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Multi-attribute Controllable Generative Model for Histopathology Image Synthesis

Generative models have been applied in the medical imaging domain for various image recognition and synthesis tasks. However, a more controllable and interpretable image synthesis model is still lacking yet necessary for important applications such as assisting in medical training. In this work, we leverage the efficient self-attention and contrastive learning modules and build upon state-of-the-art generative adversarial networks (GANs) to achieve an attribute-aware image synthesis model, termed AttributeGAN, which can generate high-quality histopathology images based on multi-attribute inputs. In comparison to existing single-attribute conditional generative models, our proposed model better reflects input attributes and enables smoother interpolation among attribute values. We conduct experiments on a histopathology dataset containing stained H&E images of urothelial carcinoma and demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed model via comprehensive quantitative and qualitative comparisons with state-of-the-art models as well as different variants of our model. Code is available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A coupling strategy for a 3D-1D model of the cardiovascular system to study the effects of pulse wave propagation on cardiac function

The impact of increased stiffness and pulsatile load on the circulation and their influence on heart performance have been documented not only for cardiovascular events but also for ventricular dysfunctions. For this reason, computer models of cardiac electromechanics (EM) have to integrate effects of the circulatory system on heart function to be relevant for clinical applications. Currently it is not feasible to consider three-dimensional (3D) models of the entire circulation. Instead, simplified representations of the circulation are used, ensuring a satisfactory trade-off between accuracy and computational cost. In this work, we propose a novel and stable strategy to couple a 3D EM model of the heart to a one-dimensional (1D) model of blood flow in the arterial system. A personalised coupled 3D-1D model of LV and arterial system is built and used in a numerical benchmark to demonstrate robustness and accuracy of our scheme over a range of time steps. Validation of the coupled model is performed by investigating the coupled system's physiological response to variations in the arterial system affecting pulse wave propagation, comprising aortic stiffening, aortic stenosis or bifurcations causing wave reflections. Our results show that the coupled 3D-1D model is robust, stable and correctly replicates known physiology. In comparison with standard coupled 3D-0D models, additional computational costs are negligible, thus facilitating the use of our coupled 3D-1D model as a key methodology in studies where wave propagation effects are under investigation.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Multi-Parameter Regression Survival Modelling with Random Effects

We consider a parametric modelling approach for survival data where covariates are allowed to enter the model through multiple distributional parameters, i.e., scale and shape. This is in contrast with the standard convention of having a single covariate-dependent parameter, typically the scale. Taking what is referred to as a multi-parameter regression (MPR) approach to modelling has been shown to produce flexible and robust models with relatively low model complexity cost. However, it is very common to have clustered data arising from survival analysis studies, and this is something that is under developed in the MPR context. The purpose of this article is to extend MPR models to handle multivariate survival data by introducing random effects in both the scale and the shape regression components. We consider a variety of possible dependence structures for these random effects (independent, shared, and correlated), and estimation proceeds using a h-likelihood approach. The performance of our estimation procedure is investigated by a way of an extensive simulation study, and the merits of our modelling approach are illustrated through applications to two real data examples, a lung cancer dataset and a bladder cancer dataset.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking deep generative models for diverse antibody sequence design

Computational protein design, i.e. inferring novel and diverse protein sequences consistent with a given structure, remains a major unsolved challenge. Recently, deep generative models that learn from sequences alone or from sequences and structures jointly have shown impressive performance on this task. However, those models appear limited in terms of modeling structural constraints, capturing enough sequence diversity, or both. Here we consider three recently proposed deep generative frameworks for protein design: (AR) the sequence-based autoregressive generative model, (GVP) the precise structure-based graph neural network, and Fold2Seq that leverages a fuzzy and scale-free representation of a three-dimensional fold, while enforcing structure-to-sequence (and vice versa) consistency. We benchmark these models on the task of computational design of antibody sequences, which demand designing sequences with high diversity for functional implication. The Fold2Seq framework outperforms the two other baselines in terms of diversity of the designed sequences, while maintaining the typical fold.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

High-Dimensional Functional Mixed-effect Model for Bilevel Repeated Measurements

The bilevel functional data under consideration has two sources of repeated measurements. One is to densely and repeatedly measure a variable from each subject at a series of regular time/spatial points, which is named as functional data. The other is to repeatedly collect one functional data at each of the multiple visits. Compared to the well-established single-level functional data analysis approaches, those that are related to high-dimensional bilevel functional data are limited. In this article, we propose a high-dimensional functional mixed-effect model (HDFMM) to analyze the association between the bilevel functional response and a large scale of scalar predictors. We utilize B-splines to smooth and estimate the infinite-dimensional functional coefficient, a sandwich smoother to estimate the covariance function and integrate the estimation of covariance-related parameters together with all regression parameters into one framework through a fast updating MCMC procedure. We demonstrate that the performance of the HDFMM method is promising under various simulation studies and a real data analysis. As an extension of the well-established linear mixed model, the HDFMM model extends the response from repeatedly measured scalars to repeatedly measured functional data/curves, while maintaining the ability to account for the relatedness among samples and control for confounding factors.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Grand-potential-based phase-field model of dissolution/precipitation: lattice Boltzmann simulations of counter term effect on porous medium

Most of the lattice Boltzmann methods simulate an approximation of the sharp interface problem of dissolution and precipitation. In such studies the curvature-driven motion of interface is neglected in the Gibbs-Thomson condition. In order to simulate those phenomena with or without curvature-driven motion, we propose a phase-field model which is derived from a thermodynamic functional of grand-potential. Compared to the well-known free energy, the main advantage of the grand-potential is to provide a theoretical framework which is consistent with the equilibrium properties such as the equality of chemical potentials. The model is composed of one equation for the phase-field {\phi} coupled with one equation for the chemical potential {\mu}. In the phase-field method, the curvature-driven motion is always contained in the phase-field equation. For canceling it, a counter term must be added in the {\phi}-equation. For reason of mass conservation, the {\mu}-equation is written with a mixed formulation which involves the composition c and the chemical potential. The closure relationship between c and {\mu} is derived by assuming quadratic free energies of bulk phases. The anti-trapping current is also considered in the composition equation for simulations with null diffusion in solid. The lattice Boltzmann schemes are implemented in LBM_saclay, a numerical code running on various High Performance Computing architectures. Validations are carried out with several analytical solutions representative of dissolution and precipitation. Simulations with or without counter term are compared on the shape of porous medium characterized by microtomography. The computations have run on a single GPU-V100.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamic and geometric effects in the sedimentation of model run-and-tumble bacteria

The sedimentation process in a suspension of bacteria is the result of the competition between gravity and the intrinsic motion of the microorganisms. We perform simulations of run-and-tumble "squirmers" that move in a fluid medium, focusing on the dependence of the non-equilibrium steady state on the bacterial swimming properties. We find that for high enough activity, the density profiles are no longer simple exponentials; we recover the numerical results via the introduction of a local effective temperature, suggesting that the breakdown of the Perrin-like exponential form is a collective effect due to the onset of fluid-mediated dynamic correlations among particles. We show that analogous concepts can fit also the case of shakers, for which we report the first study of this kind. Moreover we provide evidences of scenarios where the solvent hydrodynamics induces nonlocal effects which require the fully three-dimensional dynamics to be taken into account in order to understand sedimentation of active suspensions. Finally, analyzing the statistics of the bacterial swimming orientations, we discuss the emergence of polar order in the steady state sedimentation profiles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trackable species dynamics in reaction network models

In a stochastic reaction network setting we define a subset of species as 'trackable' if we can consistently follow the fate of its individual molecules. We show that using the classical large volume limit results, we may approximate the dynamics of a single molecule of trackable species in a simple and computationally efficient way. We give examples on how this approach may be used to obtain various characteristics of single-molecule dynamics (for instance, the distribution of the number of infections in a single individual in the course of an epidemic or the activity time of a single enzyme molecule). Moreover, we show how to approximate the overall dynamics of trackable species in the full system with a collection of independent single-molecule trajectories, and give explicit bounds for the approximation error in terms of the reaction rates. This approximation, which is well defined for all times, leads to an efficient and fully parallelizable simulation technique for which we provide some numerical example.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic effects of nuclear surface in isoscalar dipole modes

A semiclassical model based on the solution of the Vlasov kinetic equation for finite Fermi systems with a moving surface is used to study dynamic surface effects in the isoscalar dipole modes of heavy spherical nuclei. In this model, collective variables are explicitly used to describe the dynamic deformations of the nuclear surface, and this allows us to determine the variation of the phase-space distribution function that is associated with the dynamic surface (the dynamic-surface approximation). It is shown that the formation of both the low-energy isoscalar dipole resonance (the vortex mode) and the high-energy one (the compression mode) are mostly determined by dynamic surface effects. It is found that in the dynamic-surface approximation the isoscalar dipole strength function has a two-resonance structure, and the centroid energies of both the low-energy resonance and the high-energy resonance are close to corresponding centroid energies of exact strength function. Calculations of the velocity field in the approximation of a dynamic surface show the vortex character of the low-energy isoscalar dipole resonance and the compression character of the high-energy one.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Scalable Diverse Model Selection for Accessible Transfer Learning

With the preponderance of pretrained deep learning models available off-the-shelf from model banks today, finding the best weights to fine-tune to your use-case can be a daunting task. Several methods have recently been proposed to find good models for transfer learning, but they either don't scale well to large model banks or don't perform well on the diversity of off-the-shelf models. Ideally the question we want to answer is, "given some data and a source model, can you quickly predict the model's accuracy after fine-tuning?" In this paper, we formalize this setting as "Scalable Diverse Model Selection" and propose several benchmarks for evaluating on this task. We find that existing model selection and transferability estimation methods perform poorly here and analyze why this is the case. We then introduce simple techniques to improve the performance and speed of these algorithms. Finally, we iterate on existing methods to create PARC, which outperforms all other methods on diverse model selection. We have released the benchmarks and method code in hope to inspire future work in model selection for accessible transfer learning.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A novel strategy for comprehensive optimization of structural and operational parameters in a supersonic separator using computational fluid dynamics modeling

In this study, the effects of several structural and operational parameters affecting the separation efficiency of supersonic separators were investigated by numerical methods. Different turbulence models were used and their accuracies were evaluated. Based on the error analysis, the V2-f turbulence model was more accurate for describing the high swirling turbulent flow than other investigated turbulence models. Therefore, the V2-f turbulence model and particle tracing model were selected to optimize the structure of the convergence part, the diffuser, the drainage port, and the swirler. The cooling performance of three line-type in the convergent section were calculated. The simulation results demonstrated that the convergent section designed by the Witoszynski curve had higher cooling depth compared to the Bi-cubic and Quintic curves. Furthermore, the expansion angle of 2Â° resulted in the highest stability of fluid flow and therefore was selected in the design of the diffuser. The effect of incorporating the swirler and its structure on the separation performance of supersonic separator was also studied. Three different swirler types, including axial, wall-mounted, and helical, were investigated. It was observed that installing the swirler significantly improved the separation efficiency of the supersonic separator. In addition, the simulation results demonstrated that the separation efficiency was higher for the axial swirler compared to the wall-mounted and helical swirlers. Therefore, for the improved nozzle, the swirling flow was generated by the axial swirler. The optimized axial swirler was constructed from 12 arced vanes each of which had a swirl angle of 40Â°. For the optimized structure, the effects of operating parameters such as inlet temperature, pressure recovery ratio, density, and droplet size was also investigated. It was concluded that increasing the droplet size and density significantly improved the separation efficiency of the supersonic separator. For hydrocarbon droplets, the separation efficiency improved from 4.6 to 76.7% upon increasing the droplet size from 0.1 to 2Â Âµm.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Multi-layer CRISPRa/i circuits for dynamic genetic programs in cell-free and bacterial systems

Integration of CRISPRa with CRISPRi greatly expands genetic circuit design space. Level-matching of multi-layer circuits is achieved via regulated expression of gRNAs. Rational tuning of gRNA expression levels programs distinct gene expression dynamics. Multi-guide circuit functions highlight the potential for scalable circuit design. CRISPR-Cas transcriptional circuits hold great promise as...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of Cuscuton dynamics on braneworld configurations in the scalar-tensor representation of $f\left(R,T\right)$ gravity

In this work we study braneworld configurations in the scalar-tensor representation of the $f\left(R,T\right)$ gravity theory in the presence of a Cuscuton term in the source field matter Lagrangian. We start by deriving the scalar-tensor representation of the theory and obtaining its respective equations of motion. We then introduce the standard metric for a flat braneworld model with one extra dimension for the general case of a $f\left(R,T\right)$ theory and study two different models for the source field. Given the complexity of the field equations, these solutions are obtained numerically. In these cases, the Cuscuton term effectively amplifies the effect, by increasing the height of the stability potential barrier and, consequently, the depth of the minimum of the graviton zero-mode on the brane. Finally, we study the particular cases of $F(R)+T$ and $R+G\left(T\right)$, for which only the scalar fields $\varphi$ or $\psi$ are present, respectively, and we prove that the presence of the scalar field $\varphi$ is essential in the development of internal structure on the brane.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of shaping on turbulent dynamics in RFP simulations

We study the influence of the shape of the plasma container on the dynamics of the Reversed Field Pinch (RFP). The geometries we consider are periodic cylinders with elliptical and circular-shaped cross-sections. Numerical simulations of fully nonlinear visco-resistive magnetohydrodynamics are carried out to illustrate how the plasma dynamics are affected by shaping. It is shown that independent of the plasma shape, the quantity $\beta$, comparing the hydrodynamic pressure to the magnetic pressure, decreases for increasing values of the Lundquist number, but the pressure gradient fluctuations remain roughly constant, when compared to the Lorentz force. Different elliptical shapes of the cross-section of the domain lead to the excitation of different toroidal (or axial) magnetic and dynamic modes. Furthermore, it is found that in a geometry with circular cross-section a significant local poloidal angular momentum is observed, absent in the geometries with elliptical cross-section. Since the confinement is dominantly determined by plasma movement, and the dynamics of the velocity and magnetic field are modified by the modification of the geometry, shaping can thus affect the performance of RFP-devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamics of atoms within atoms

Recent experiments with Bose-Einstein condensates have entered a regime in which thousands of ground-state condensate atoms fill the Rydberg-electron orbit. After the excitation of a single atom into a highly excited Rydberg state, scattering off the Rydberg electron sets ground-state atoms into motion, such that one can study the quantum-many-body dynamics of atoms moving within the Rydberg atom. Here we study this many-body dynamics using Gross-Pitaevskii and truncated Wigner theory. Our simulations focus in particular on the scenario of multiple sequential Rydberg excitations on the same Rubidium condensate which has become the standard tool to observe quantum impurity dynamics in Rydberg experiments. We investigate to what extent such experiments can be sensitive to details in the electron-atom interaction potential, such as the rapid radial modulation of the Rydberg molecular potential, or p-wave shape resonance. We demonstrate that both effects are crucial for the initial condensate response within the Rydberg orbit, but become less relevant for the density waves emerging outside the Rydberg excitation region at later times. Finally we explore the local dynamics of condensate heating. We find that it provides only minor corrections to the mean-field dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Generalizing the Quantum Information Model for Dynamic Diffraction

The development of novel neutron optics devices that rely on perfect crystals and nano-scale features are ushering a new generation of neutron science experiments, from fundamental physics to material characterization of emerging quantum materials. However, the standard theory of dynamical diffraction (DD) that analyzes neutron propagation through perfect crystals does not consider complex geometries, deformations, and/or imperfections which are now becoming a relevant systematic effect in high precision interferometric experiments. In this work, we expand upon a quantum information (QI) model of DD that is based on propagating a particle through a lattice of unitary quantum gates. We show that the model output is mathematically equivalent to the spherical wave solution of the Takagi-Taupin equations when in the appropriate limit, and that the model can be extended to the Bragg as well as the Laue-Bragg geometry where it is consistent with experimental data. The presented results demonstrate the universality of the QI model and its potential for modeling scenarios that are beyond the scope of the standard theory of DD.
PHYSICS

