Science

Neuronal avalanches and critical dynamics of brain waves

By Vitaly L. Galinsky, Lawrence R. Frank
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Analytical expressions for scaling of brain wave spectra derived from the general nonlinear wave Hamiltonian form show excellent agreement with experimental "neuronal avalanche" data. The theory of the weakly evanescent nonlinear brain wave dynamics reveals the underlying collective processes hidden...

arxiv.org

Dynamics of unfolded protein aggregation

Unfolded protein aggregation in cellular system is a problem causing various types of diseases depending on which type unfolded proteins aggregate. This phenomenon of aggregation may take place during production, storage, shipment or delivery in the cellular medium. In the present work, we studied a simplified and extended version of unfolded protein aggregation model by Lumry and Eyring using stochastic approach. We solved analytically the Master equation of the model for the probability distribution $P(x,t)$ of the unfolded protein population and the solution was found to be time dependent complex binomial distribution. In the large population limit $P(x,t)\sim \Lambda(x,t)\times Pois(x,t)$. Further, the distribution became Normal distribution at large population and mean of the distribution limit: $P(x,t)\sim\Lambda(x,t)\times N(\langle qx\rangle,\langle qx\rangle)$. The fluctuations inherent in the dynamics measured by Fano factor can have sub-Poisson, Poisson and super-Poisson at different situations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers may have unlocked function of mysterious structure found on neurons

For 30 years, mysterious clusters of proteins found on the cell body of neurons in the hippocampus, a part of the brain, both intrigued and baffled James Trimmer. Now, the distinguished professor of physiology and membrane biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine may finally have an answer. In a new study published in PNAS, Trimmer and his colleagues reveal these protein clusters are calcium signaling "hotspots" in the neuron that play a crucial role in activating gene transcription.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Function of Mysterious "Hotspots" on Neurons Revealed

For 30 years, mysterious clusters of proteins found on the cell body of neurons in the hippocampus, a part of the brain, both intrigued and baffled James Trimmer. Now, the distinguished professor of physiology and membrane biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine may finally have an answer. In a new study published in PNAS, Trimmer and his colleagues reveal these protein clusters are calcium signaling “hotspots” in the neuron that play a crucial role in activating gene transcription.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical fixed points in holography

Typically, an interactive system evolves towards thermal equilibrium, with hydrodynamics representing a universal framework for its late-time dynamics. Classification of the dynamical fixed points (DFPs) of a driven Quantum Field Theory (with time dependent coupling constants, masses, external background fields, etc.) is unknown. We use holographic framework to analyze such fixed points in one example of strongly coupled gauge theory, driven by homogeneous and isotropic expansion of the background metric - equivalently, a late-time dynamics of the corresponding QFT in Friedmann-Lemaitre-Robertson-Walker Universe. We identify DFPs that are perturbatively stable, and those that are perturbatively unstable, computing the spectrum of the quasinormal modes in the corresponding holographic dual. We further demonstrate that a stable DFP can be unstable non-perturbatively, and explain the role of the entanglement entropy density as a litmus test for a non-perturbative stability. Finally, we demonstrated that a driven evolution might not have a fixed point at all: the entanglement entropy density of a system can grow without bounds.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

A Striking Difference Between Neurons of Humans and Other Mammals

Summary: Human neurons have fewer ion channels compared to other animals. The reduced number of ion channels may have allowed the human brain to divert energy to other neural processes, researchers say. Source: MIT. Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control...
SCIENCE
cell.com

Insular cortex neurons encode and retrieve specific immune responses

Neuronal ensembles in the InsCtx are activated during peripheral inflammation. Reactivation of these neurons is sufficient to retrieve peripheral inflammation. These InsCtx neurons project to autonomic nervous system control sites (DMV, RVLM) Inhibition of the InsCtx alleviates inflammation during DSS-induced colitis. Increasing evidence indicates that the brain regulates peripheral immunity,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arxiv.org

Common Product Neurons

The present work develops a comparative performance of artificial neurons obtained in terms of the recently introduced real-valued Jaccard and coincidence indices and respective functionals. The interiority index and classic cross-correlation are also included in our study. After presenting the basic concepts related to multisets and the adopted similarity metrics, including new results about the generalization of the family of real-valued Jaccard and conicidence indices to higher orders, we proceed to studying the response of a single neuron, not taking into account the output non-linearity (e.g.~sigmoid), respectively to the detection of a gaussian stimulus in presence of displacement, magnification, intensity variation, noise and interference from additional patterns. It is shown that the real-valued Jaccard and coincidence approaches are substantially more robust and effective than the interiority index and the classic cross-correlation. The coincidence based neurons are shown to have the best overall performance for the considered type of data and perturbations. The reported concepts, methods, and results, have substantial implications not only for patter recognition and deep learning, but also regarding neurobiology and neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science
Wired

Sponge Genes Hint at the Origins of Neurons and Other Cells

But what were those genes doing in an animal without neurons or muscles? Researchers could only make educated guesses and investigate expression patterns on a painstaking gene-by-gene basis. This ambitious paper “leapfrogs” over previous work, according to Scott Nichols, who studies sponge evolution at the University of Denver. “What is...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New ways for dynamical prediction of extreme heat waves

Over the past decade, several extreme heat waves and heat domes have had a catastrophic impact on society and the biosphere. In 2021, all regions of the northern hemisphere have been affected. In late June and July, we saw simultaneous extreme heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, persistent heat waves in Siberia that fueled massive wildfires, and temperatures and humidity in Pakistan, northern India, and the Middle East that were at the limit of what the human body can withstand.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Critical spin dynamics of Heisenberg ferromagnets revisited

We calculate the dynamic structure factor $S (\boldsymbol{k},\omega)$ in the paramagnetic regime of quantum Heisenberg ferromagnets for temperatures $T$ close to the critical temperature $T_c$ using our recently developed functional renormalization group approach to quantum spin systems. In $d=3$ dimensions we find that for small momenta $\boldsymbol{k}$ and frequencies $\omega$ the dynamic structure factor assumes the scaling form $S(\boldsymbol{k},\omega) = (\tau T G (\boldsymbol{k})/\pi)\Phi (k\xi, \omega\tau)$, where $ G (\boldsymbol{k})$ is the static spin-spin correlation function, $\xi$ is the correlation length, and the characteristic time-scale $\tau$ is proportional to $\xi^{5/2}$. We explicitly calculate the dynamic scaling function $\Phi (x,y)$ and find satisfactory agreement with neutron scattering experiments probing the critical spin dynamics in EuO and EuS. Precisely at the critical point where $\xi = \infty$ our result for the dynamic structure factor can be written as $S (\boldsymbol{k},\omega) = (\pi\omega_k)^{-1} T_c G (\boldsymbol{k}) \Psi_c (\omega/\omega_k)$, where $\omega_k \propto k^{5/2}$. We find that $\Psi_c(\nu)$ vanishes as $\nu^{-13/5}$ for large $\nu$, and as $\nu^{3/5}$ for small $\nu$. While the large-frequency behavior of $\Psi_c (\nu)$ is consistent with calculations based on mode-coupling theory and with perturbative renormalization group calculations to second order in $\epsilon = 6-d$, our result for small frequencies disagrees with previous calculations. We argue that up until now neither experiments nor numerical simulations are sufficiently accurate to determine the low-frequency behavior of $\Psi_c (\nu)$. We also calculate the low-temperature behavior of $S ( \boldsymbol{k},\omega)$ in one- and two dimensional ferromagnets and find that it satisfies dynamic scaling with exponent $z=2$ and exhibits a pseudogap for small frequencies.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Neural Network: The Dead Neuron

Choosing an activation function for the hidden layer is not an easy task. The configuration of the hidden layer is an extremely active topic of research, and it just doesn’t have any theory about how many neurons, how many layers, and what activation function to use given a dataset. Back then, sigmoid is the most popular activation function due to its non-linearity. As time goes by, a neural network advanced to a deeper network architecture that raised the vanishing gradient problem. Rectified linear unit (ReLU) turns out to be the default option for the hidden layer’s activation function since it shuts down the vanishing gradient problem by having a bigger gradient than sigmoid.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Explain like I’m five: Artificial neurons

I had to read up on neural networks a while ago and found my self reminded how dry math related documentation can be. So I decided to write my own, simplified explanations about the subject matter — let me know what you think!. What the heck are artificial neurons?. Artificial...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Developing a Machine Learning Algorithm-Based Classification Models for the Detection of High-Energy Gamma Particles

Cherenkov gamma telescope observes high energy gamma rays, taking advantage of the radiation emitted by charged particles produced inside the electromagnetic showers initiated by the gammas, and developing in the atmosphere. The detector records and allows for the reconstruction of the shower parameters. The reconstruction of the parameter values was achieved using a Monte Carlo simulation algorithm called CORSIKA. The present study developed multiple machine-learning-based classification models and evaluated their performance. Different data transformation and feature extraction techniques were applied to the dataset to assess the impact on two separate performance metrics. The results of the proposed application reveal that the different data transformations did not significantly impact (p = 0.3165) the performance of the models. A pairwise comparison indicates that the performance from each transformed data was not significantly different from the performance of the raw data. Additionally, the SVM algorithm produced the highest performance score on the standardized dataset. In conclusion, this study suggests that high-energy gamma particles can be predicted with sufficient accuracy using SVM on a standardized dataset than the other algorithms with the various data transformations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis of second-moments and their budgets for Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and variable-density turbulence induced by re-shock

The nonlinear Richtmyer-Meshkov instability and mixing transition induced by a Mach 1.45 shock and subsequent re-shock at an interface between two ideal gases (sulphur hexafluoride and air) with high Atwood number are studied with second-moment analysis using data from high-resolution compressible Navier-Stokes simulations. The analysis first addresses the importance of second-order moments: turbulent mass flux and density-specific-volume covariance, together with their transport equations. These quantities play an essential role on the development of Favre-averaged Reynolds stress and turbulent kinetic energy in this variable-density flow. Then, grid sensitivities and the time evolution of the second-moment quantities are investigated, followed by a detailed study of the transport equations of the second-moments using fully resolved data before re-shock. After re-shock, budgets of large-scale second-moments, which have insignificant influence from numerical regularization, are studied with the effects of subfilter-scale stress accounted. The effects of subfilter-scale stress on the budgets of large-scale second-moments with different levels of filtering are also examined.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quenching Factor consistency across several NaI(Tl) crystals

D. Cintas, P. An, C. Awe, P. S. Barbeau, E. Barbosa de Souza, S. Hedges, J. H. Jo, M. Martinez, R. H. Maruyama, L. Li, G. C. Rich, J. Runge, M. L. Sarsa, W. G. Thompson. Testing the DAMA/LIBRA annual modulation result independently of dark matter particle and halo models has been a challenge for twenty years. Using the same target material, NaI(Tl), is required and presently two experiments, ANAIS-112 and COSINE-100, are running for such a goal. A precise knowledge of the detector response to nuclear recoils is mandatory because this is the most likely channel to find the dark matter signal. The light produced by nuclear recoils is quenched with respect to that produced by electrons by a factor that has to be measured experimentally. However, current quenching factor measurements in NaI(Tl) crystals disagree within the energy region of interest for dark matter searches. To disentangle whether this discrepancy is due to intrinsic differences in the light response among different NaI(Tl) crystals, or has its origin in unaccounted for systematic effects will be key in the comparison among the different experiments. We present measurements of the quenching factors for five small NaI(Tl) crystals performed in the same experimental setup to control systematics. Quenching factor results are compatible between crystals and no clear dependence with energy is observed from 10 to 80 keVnr.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multidimensional imaging reveals mechanisms controlling label-free biosensing in vertical 2DM-heterostructures

Tetyana Ignatova, Sajedeh Pourianejad, Xinyi Li, Kirby Schmidt, Frederick Aryeetey, Shyam Aravamudhan, Slava V. Rotkin. Two-dimensional materials and their van der Waals heterostructures enable a large range of applications, including label-free biosensing. Lattice mismatch and work function difference in the heterostructure material result in strain and charge transfer, often varying at nanometer scale, that influence device performance. In this work, a multidimensional optical imaging technique is developed in order to map sub-diffractional distributions for doping and strain and understand the role of those for modulation of electronic properties of the material. As an example, vertical heterostructure comprised of monolayer graphene and single layer flakes of transition metal dichalcogenide MoS$_2$ is fabricated and used for biosensing. Herein, an optical label-free detection of doxorubicin, a common cancer drug, is reported via three independent optical detection channels (photoluminescence shift, Raman shift and Graphene Enhanced Raman Scattering). Non-uniform broadening of components of multimodal signal correlates with the statistical distribution of local optical properties of the heterostructure. Multidimensional nanoscale imaging allows one to reveal the physical origin for such a local response and propose the best strategy for mitigation of materials variability and future device fabrication.
SCIENCE

