Metric-based multimodal meta-learning for human movement identification via footstep recognition

By Muhammad Shakeel, Katsutoshi Itoyama, Kenji Nishida, Kazuhiro Nakadai
 5 days ago

We describe a novel metric-based learning approach that introduces a multimodal framework and uses deep audio and geophone encoders in siamese configuration to design an adaptable and lightweight supervised model. This framework eliminates the need for expensive data labeling procedures and learns general-purpose representations from low multisensory data obtained from omnipresent...

Free Will Belief as a consequence of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

The debate on whether or not humans have free will has been raging for centuries. Although there are good arguments based on our current understanding of the laws of nature for the view that it is not possible for humans to have free will, most people believe they do. This discrepancy begs for an explanation. If we accept that we do not have free will, we are faced with two problems: (1) while freedom is a very commonly used concept that everyone intuitively understands, what are we actually referring to when we say that an action or choice is "free" or not? And, (2) why is the belief in free will so common? Where does this belief come from, and what is its purpose, if any? In this paper, we examine these questions from the perspective of reinforcement learning (RL). RL is a framework originally developed for training artificial intelligence agents. However, it can also be used as a computational model of human decision making and learning, and by doing so, we propose that the first problem can be answered by observing that people's common sense understanding of freedom is closely related to the information entropy of an RL agent's normalized action values, while the second can be explained by the necessity for agents to model themselves as if they could have taken decisions other than those they actually took, when dealing with the temporal credit assignment problem. Put simply, we suggest that by applying the RL framework as a model for human learning it becomes evident that in order for us to learn efficiently and be intelligent we need to view ourselves as if we have free will.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Neyman-Pearson Multi-class Classification via Cost-sensitive Learning

Most existing classification methods aim to minimize the overall misclassification error rate, however, in applications, different types of errors can have different consequences. To take into account this asymmetry issue, two popular paradigms have been developed, namely the Neyman-Pearson (NP) paradigm and cost-sensitive (CS) paradigm. Compared to CS paradigm, NP paradigm does not require a specification of costs. Most previous works on NP paradigm focused on the binary case. In this work, we study the multi-class NP problem by connecting it to the CS problem, and propose two algorithms. We extend the NP oracle inequalities and consistency from the binary case to the multi-class case, and show that our two algorithms enjoy these properties under certain conditions. The simulation and real data studies demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithms. To our knowledge, this is the first work to solve the multi-class NP problem via cost-sensitive learning techniques with theoretical guarantees. The proposed algorithms are implemented in the R package "npcs" on CRAN.
COMPUTERS
Federated Learning Based on Dynamic Regularization

Durmus Alp Emre Acar, Yue Zhao, Ramon Matas Navarro, Matthew Mattina, Paul N. Whatmough, Venkatesh Saligrama. We propose a novel federated learning method for distributively training neural network models, where the server orchestrates cooperation between a subset of randomly chosen devices in each round. We view Federated Learning problem primarily from a communication perspective and allow more device level computations to save transmission costs. We point out a fundamental dilemma, in that the minima of the local-device level empirical loss are inconsistent with those of the global empirical loss. Different from recent prior works, that either attempt inexact minimization or utilize devices for parallelizing gradient computation, we propose a dynamic regularizer for each device at each round, so that in the limit the global and device solutions are aligned. We demonstrate both through empirical results on real and synthetic data as well as analytical results that our scheme leads to efficient training, in both convex and non-convex settings, while being fully agnostic to device heterogeneity and robust to large number of devices, partial participation and unbalanced data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Self-Attending Task Generative Adversarial Network for Realistic Satellite Image Creation

We introduce a self-attending task generative adversarial network (SATGAN) and apply it to the problem of augmenting synthetic high contrast scientific imagery of resident space objects with realistic noise patterns and sensor characteristics learned from collected data. Augmenting these synthetic data is challenging due to the highly localized nature of semantic content in the data that must be preserved. Real collected images are used to train a network what a given class of sensor's images should look like. The trained network then acts as a filter on noiseless context images and outputs realistic-looking fakes with semantic content unaltered. The architecture is inspired by conditional GANs but is modified to include a task network that preserves semantic information through augmentation. Additionally, the architecture is shown to reduce instances of hallucinatory objects or obfuscation of semantic content in context images representing space observation scenes.
ARCHITECTURE
#Small Data#Human Movement#Cognition#Machine Learning#Lg
Learning an Adaptive Meta Model-Generator for Incrementally Updating Recommender Systems

Recommender Systems (RSs) in real-world applications often deal with billions of user interactions daily. To capture the most recent trends effectively, it is common to update the model incrementally using only the newly arrived data. However, this may impede the model's ability to retain long-term information due to the potential overfitting and forgetting issues. To address this problem, we propose a novel Adaptive Sequential Model Generation (ASMG) framework, which generates a better serving model from a sequence of historical models via a meta generator. For the design of the meta generator, we propose to employ Gated Recurrent Units (GRUs) to leverage its ability to capture the long-term dependencies. We further introduce some novel strategies to apply together with the GRU meta generator, which not only improve its computational efficiency but also enable more accurate sequential modeling. By instantiating the model-agnostic framework on a general deep learning-based RS model, we demonstrate that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on three public datasets and one industrial dataset.
SOFTWARE
Query-augmented Active Metric Learning

In this paper we propose an active metric learning method for clustering with pairwise constraints. The proposed method actively queries the label of informative instance pairs, while estimating underlying metrics by incorporating unlabeled instance pairs, which leads to a more accurate and efficient clustering process. In particular, we augment the queried constraints by generating more pairwise labels to provide additional information in learning a metric to enhance clustering performance. Furthermore, we increase the robustness of metric learning by updating the learned metric sequentially and penalizing the irrelevant features adaptively. In addition, we propose a novel active query strategy that evaluates the information gain of instance pairs more accurately by incorporating the neighborhood structure, which improves clustering efficiency without extra labeling cost. In theory, we provide a tighter error bound of the proposed metric learning method utilizing augmented queries compared with methods using existing constraints only. Furthermore, we also investigate the improvement using the active query strategy instead of random selection. Numerical studies on simulation settings and real datasets indicate that the proposed method is especially advantageous when the signal-to-noise ratio between significant features and irrelevant features is low.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CubeLearn: End-to-end Learning for Human Motion Recognition from Raw mmWave Radar Signals

MmWave FMCW radar has attracted huge amount of research interest for human-centered applications in recent years, such as human gesture/activity recognition. Most existing pipelines are built upon conventional Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) pre-processing and deep neural network classifier hybrid methods, with a majority of previous works focusing on designing the downstream classifier to improve overall accuracy. In this work, we take a step back and look at the pre-processing module. To avoid the drawbacks of conventional DFT pre-processing, we propose a learnable pre-processing module, named CubeLearn, to directly extract features from raw radar signal and build an end-to-end deep neural network for mmWave FMCW radar motion recognition applications. Extensive experiments show that our CubeLearn module consistently improves the classification accuracies of different pipelines, especially benefiting those previously weaker models. We provide ablation studies on initialization methods and structure of the proposed module, as well as an evaluation of the running time on PC and edge devices. This work also serves as a comparison of different approaches towards data cube slicing. Through our task agnostic design, we propose a first step towards a generic end-to-end solution for radar recognition problems.
SOFTWARE
An Extensive Study of User Identification via Eye Movements across Multiple Datasets

Several studies have reported that biometric identification based on eye movement characteristics can be used for authentication. This paper provides an extensive study of user identification via eye movements across multiple datasets based on an improved version of method originally proposed by George and Routray. We analyzed our method with respect to several factors that affect the identification accuracy, such as the type of stimulus, the IVT parameters (used for segmenting the trajectories into fixation and saccades), adding new features such as higher-order derivatives of eye movements, the inclusion of blink information, template aging, age and gender.We find that three methods namely selecting optimal IVT parameters, adding higher-order derivatives features and including an additional blink classifier have a positive impact on the identification accuracy. The improvements range from a few percentage points, up to an impressive 9 % increase on one of the datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
Quantifying Microstructural Evolution via Time-Dependent Reduced-Dimension Metrics Based on Hierarchical $n$-Point Polytope Functions

We devise reduced-dimension metrics for effectively measuring the distance between two points (i.e., microstructures) in the microstructure space and quantifying the pathway associated with microstructural evolution, based on a recently introduced set of hierarchical $n$-point polytope functions $P_n$. The $P_n$ functions provide the probability of finding particular $n$-point configurations associated with regular $n$-polytopes in the material system, and a special sub-set of the standard $n$-point correlation functions $S_n$ that effectively decomposes the structural features in the systems into regular polyhedral basis with different symmetry. The $n$-th order metric $\Omega_n$ is defined as the $\mathbb{L}_1$ norm associated with the $P_n$ functions of two distinct microstructures. By choosing a reference initial state (i.e., a microstructure associated with $t_0 = 0$), the $\Omega_n(t)$ set quantifies the evolution of distinct polyhedral symmetries and can in principle capture emerging polyhedral symmetries that are not apparent in the initial state. To demonstrate their utility, we apply the $\Omega_n$ metrics to a 2D binary system undergoing spinodal decomposition to extract the phase separation dynamics via the temporal scaling behavior of the corresponding $\Omega_n(t)$, which reveals mechanisms governing the evolution. Moreover, we employ $\Omega_n(t)$ to analyze pattern evolution during vapor-deposition of phase-separating alloy films with different surface contact angles, which exhibit rich evolution dynamics including both unstable and oscillating patterns. The $\Omega_n$ metrics have potential applications in establishing quantitative processing-structure-property relationships, as well as real-time processing control and optimization of complex heterogeneous material systems.
MATHEMATICS
Out-of-Domain Human Mesh Reconstruction via Dynamic Bilevel Online Adaptation

We consider a new problem of adapting a human mesh reconstruction model to out-of-domain streaming videos, where performance of existing SMPL-based models are significantly affected by the distribution shift represented by different camera parameters, bone lengths, backgrounds, and occlusions. We tackle this problem through online adaptation, gradually correcting the model bias during testing. There are two main challenges: First, the lack of 3D annotations increases the training difficulty and results in 3D ambiguities. Second, non-stationary data distribution makes it difficult to strike a balance between fitting regular frames and hard samples with severe occlusions or dramatic changes. To this end, we propose the Dynamic Bilevel Online Adaptation algorithm (DynaBOA). It first introduces the temporal constraints to compensate for the unavailable 3D annotations, and leverages a bilevel optimization procedure to address the conflicts between multi-objectives. DynaBOA provides additional 3D guidance by co-training with similar source examples retrieved efficiently despite the distribution shift. Furthermore, it can adaptively adjust the number of optimization steps on individual frames to fully fit hard samples and avoid overfitting regular frames. DynaBOA achieves state-of-the-art results on three out-of-domain human mesh reconstruction benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
Robot control for simultaneous impact tasks via QP based reference spreading

With the aim of further enabling the exploitation of impacts in robotic manipulation, a control framework is presented that directly tackles the challenges posed by tracking control of robotic manipulators that are tasked to perform nominally simultaneous impacts associated to multiple contact points. To this end, we extend the framework of reference spreading, which uses an extended ante- and post-impact reference coherent with a rigid impact map, determined under the assumption of an inelastic simultaneous impact. In practice, the robot will not reside exactly on the reference at the impact moment; as a result a sequence of impacts at the different contact points will typically occur. Our new approach extends reference spreading in this context via the introduction of an additional intermediate control mode. In this mode, a torque command is still based on the ante-impact reference with the goal of reaching the target contact state, but velocity feedback is disabled as this can be potentially harmful due to rapid velocity changes. With an eye towards real implementation, the approach is formulated using a QP control framework and is validated using numerical simulations both on a rigid robot model and on a realistic robot model with flexible joints.
TECHNOLOGY
Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Promoting Resilience in Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning via Confusion-Based Communication

Recent advances in multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) provide a variety of tools that support the ability of agents to adapt to unexpected changes in their environment, and to operate successfully given their environment's dynamic nature (which may be intensified by the presence of other agents). In this work, we highlight the relationship between a group's ability to collaborate effectively and the group's resilience, which we measure as the group's ability to adapt to perturbations in the environment. To promote resilience, we suggest facilitating collaboration via a novel confusion-based communication protocol according to which agents broadcast observations that are misaligned with their previous experiences. We allow decisions regarding the width and frequency of messages to be learned autonomously by agents, which are incentivized to reduce confusion. We present empirical evaluation of our approach in a variety of MARL settings.
COMPUTERS
Where to Look: A Unified Attention Model for Visual Recognition with Reinforcement Learning

The idea of using the recurrent neural network for visual attention has gained popularity in computer vision community. Although the recurrent attention model (RAM) leverages the glimpses with more large patch size to increasing its scope, it may result in high variance and instability. For example, we need the Gaussian policy with high variance to explore object of interests in a large image, which may cause randomized search and unstable learning. In this paper, we propose to unify the top-down and bottom-up attention together for recurrent visual attention. Our model exploits the image pyramids and Q-learning to select regions of interests in the top-down attention mechanism, which in turn to guide the policy search in the bottom-up approach. In addition, we add another two constraints over the bottom-up recurrent neural networks for better exploration. We train our model in an end-to-end reinforcement learning framework, and evaluate our method on visual classification tasks. The experimental results outperform convolutional neural networks (CNNs) baseline and the bottom-up recurrent attention models on visual classification tasks.
SOFTWARE
Discriminative Dictionary Learning based on Statistical Methods

Sparse Representation (SR) of signals or data has a well founded theory with rigorous mathematical error bounds and proofs. SR of a signal is given by superposition of very few columns of a matrix called Dictionary, implicitly reducing dimensionality. Training dictionaries such that they represent each class of signals with minimal loss is called Dictionary Learning (DL). Dictionary learning methods like Method of Optimal Directions (MOD) and K-SVD have been successfully used in reconstruction based applications in image processing like image "denoising", "inpainting" and others. Other dictionary learning algorithms such as Discriminative K-SVD and Label Consistent K-SVD are supervised learning methods based on K-SVD. In our experience, one of the drawbacks of current methods is that the classification performance is not impressive on datasets like Telugu OCR datasets, with large number of classes and high dimensionality. There is scope for improvement in this direction and many researchers have used statistical methods to design dictionaries for classification. This chapter presents a review of statistical techniques and their application to learning discriminative dictionaries. The objective of the methods described here is to improve classification using sparse representation. In this chapter a hybrid approach is described, where sparse coefficients of input data are generated. We use a simple three layer Multi Layer Perceptron with back-propagation training as a classifier with those sparse codes as input. The results are quite comparable with other computation intensive methods.
Towards Privacy-Preserving Affect Recognition: A Two-Level Deep Learning Architecture

Automatically understanding and recognising human affective states using images and computer vision can improve human-computer and human-robot interaction. However, privacy has become an issue of great concern, as the identities of people used to train affective models can be exposed in the process. For instance, malicious individuals could exploit images from users and assume their identities. In addition, affect recognition using images can lead to discriminatory and algorithmic bias, as certain information such as race, gender, and age could be assumed based on facial features. Possible solutions to protect the privacy of users and avoid misuse of their identities are to: (1) extract anonymised facial features, namely action units (AU) from a database of images, discard the images and use AUs for processing and training, and (2) federated learning (FL) i.e. process raw images in users' local machines (local processing) and send the locally trained models to the main processing machine for aggregation (central processing). In this paper, we propose a two-level deep learning architecture for affect recognition that uses AUs in level 1 and FL in level 2 to protect users' identities. The architecture consists of recurrent neural networks to capture the temporal relationships amongst the features and predict valence and arousal affective states. In our experiments, we evaluate the performance of our privacy-preserving architecture using different variations of recurrent neural networks on RECOLA, a comprehensive multimodal affective database. Our results show state-of-the-art performance of $0.426$ for valence and $0.401$ for arousal using the Concordance Correlation Coefficient evaluation metric, demonstrating the feasibility of developing models for affect recognition that are both accurate and ensure privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
Approximate Neural Architecture Search via Operation Distribution Learning

The standard paradigm in Neural Architecture Search (NAS) is to search for a fully deterministic architecture with specific operations and connections. In this work, we instead propose to search for the optimal operation distribution, thus providing a stochastic and approximate solution, which can be used to sample architectures of arbitrary length. We propose and show, that given an architectural cell, its performance largely depends on the ratio of used operations, rather than any specific connection pattern in typical search spaces; that is, small changes in the ordering of the operations are often irrelevant. This intuition is orthogonal to any specific search strategy and can be applied to a diverse set of NAS algorithms. Through extensive validation on 4 data-sets and 4 NAS techniques (Bayesian optimisation, differentiable search, local search and random search), we show that the operation distribution (1) holds enough discriminating power to reliably identify a solution and (2) is significantly easier to optimise than traditional encodings, leading to large speed-ups at little to no cost in performance. Indeed, this simple intuition significantly reduces the cost of current approaches and potentially enable NAS to be used in a broader range of applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Startup harnesses self-supervised learning to tackle speech recognition biases

Speech recognition systems struggle to understand African American Vernacular English (AAVE). In a 2020 study by Stanford University researchers, the software performed so poorly for AAVE that some leading systems made correct transcriptions for barely half the words spoken. The researchers speculated that the systems had a common flaw: “insufficient...
SOFTWARE
Meta-TTS: Meta-Learning for Few-Shot Speaker Adaptive Text-to-Speech

Personalizing a speech synthesis system is a highly desired application, where the system can generate speech with the user's voice with rare enrolled recordings. There are two main approaches to build such a system in recent works: speaker adaptation and speaker encoding. On the one hand, speaker adaptation methods fine-tune a trained multi-speaker text-to-speech (TTS) model with few enrolled samples. However, they require at least thousands of fine-tuning steps for high-quality adaptation, making it hard to apply on devices. On the other hand, speaker encoding methods encode enrollment utterances into a speaker embedding. The trained TTS model can synthesize the user's speech conditioned on the corresponding speaker embedding. Nevertheless, the speaker encoder suffers from the generalization gap between the seen and unseen speakers.
COMPUTERS

