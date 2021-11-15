ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We are Being Watched!

reportertoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, I’m in the Wampanoag Mall Stop&Shop the other day, and I’m walking around, looking for a leash for my son’s dog and some treats for same. Minding my business, as they say. I get to that aisle in the middle of the store, which seems to be a...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#American
iheart.com

Jimmie Allen's Sick Babies Turned Away At Hospital: 'So Frightening'

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Allen are on high alert with both of their daughters. Earlier this week, the wife of the country star, 25, took to Instagram Story to share an unfortunate update on their 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM,” Allen, who happens be an RN, told her following. “Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Haven Register

‘Emily in Paris’ Is Back and, OK, Fine, We’ll Watch

‘Tis the season to disassociate! Darren Star’s Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22, and we’re ready to hate-watch the titular American fail up against a foreign backdrop — in heels. From what we can recall of the first season — which most of us probably watched through a...
TV & VIDEOS
wiltonbulletin.com

‘We Wanted to Write That Feeling of Being Addicted to Someone’: Momma Return With ‘Medicine’

Momma have returned with “Medicine,” their new single that doubles as their debut on Polyvinyl. The four-piece New York band released the track with a video shot on VHS-C, with singer-guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten in the back of a pickup truck. The song opens with a fuzzy guitar riff, before the duo sing about an addictive love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

‘Emily in Paris’ Is Back and, OK, Fine, We’ll Watch

‘Tis the season to disassociate! Darren Star’s Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22, and we’re ready to hate-watch the titular American fail up against a foreign backdrop — in heels. From what we can recall of the first season — which most of us probably watched through a...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

‘Emily in Paris’ Is Back and, OK, Fine, We’ll Watch

‘Tis the season to disassociate! Darren Star’s Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22, and we’re ready to hate-watch the titular American fail up against a foreign backdrop — in heels. From what we can recall of the first season — which most of us probably watched through a...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘We Wanted to Write That Feeling of Being Addicted to Someone’: Momma Return With ‘Medicine’

Momma have returned with “Medicine,” their new single that doubles as their debut on Polyvinyl. The four-piece New York band released the track with a video shot on VHS-C, with singer-guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten in the back of a pickup truck. The song opens with a fuzzy guitar riff, before the duo sing about an addictive love.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy