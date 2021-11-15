ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Who’s Roger Daltrey compares Rolling Stones to ‘a mediocre pub band’

By PETER SBLENDORIO
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The Rolling Stones likely won’t get no satisfaction from Roger Daltrey’s new comments about the band. Daltrey, the longtime frontman for The Who, compared the Stones to pub performers in a new interview with the Coda Collection. “But as a band, if...

