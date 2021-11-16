ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield School Board Votes To Fire Teacher For Failure To Comply With COVID Mandates

By WMAY Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springfield school board has voted to dismiss the only District 186 teacher who continued to defy the state’s COVID vaccination or...

Richard Kinner
2d ago

good for him! if masks work, he and everyone around him should be fine. if masks don't work, why is anyone wearing them????

