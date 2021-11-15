Giving Day: Warrior Canine Connection

GREENVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Veterans Day, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) is pleased to announce a $10K donation to Hope For The Warriors on behalf of the company’s nonprofit charitable arm, Operation Forward Freedom (OFF), that supports veteran-related organizations. The donation comes from the percentage of sales from the company store, forwardcompanystore.com, and a match from Forward. The donated funds will be used to make life-changing improvements for veterans and help to restore their independence by providing adaptive driving equipment and rehabilitation for those who have lost the ability to drive.
