Pets

Giving Day: Warrior Canine Connection

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Veterans Day, KTVU highlights the work of the Warrior Canine...

www.ktvu.com

livingupstatesc.com

Upcountry History Museum exhibit War Dogs pays tribute to human, canine warriors

As the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans is recognized this month, the Upcountry History Museum-Furman University, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is honored to be one of only a few museums in the country selected to host its newest exhibition, War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You.
ANIMALS
mmorpg.com

For Veterans' Day, Support K9s For Warriors with World of Tanks and Get Rewarded

Tomorrow is Veterans’ Day, but World of Tanks is launching a special charitable campaign today in support of K9s For Warriors, the largest provider in the world of service dogs for veterans. The sale of Vet’s Best Friend packs will raise money to help support the valuable work they do and get you some fun rewards too.
PETS
WBAY Green Bay

Day spent giving thanks to veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many area companies and organizations held events Thursday, on Veterans Day, to recognize those who served our country. Across Northeast Wisconsin, many took the time to thank veterans for their sacrifices. Army National Guard officer Matthew Hipp was the keynote speaker at the tribute held...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Veterans Day#Service Dogs#Ktvu
live5news.com

Blood Connection encouraging donations for Veterans Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For this Veterans Day, The Blood Connection is asking people to make a donation to help U.S. Special Forces members and their loved ones. Between Tuesday and Thursday, The Blood Connection will donate $10 to the Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund for every blood donor who gives at 13 different donation centers across the Carolinas and Georgia, a news release states.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
ourquadcities.com

Sentinel observes Veterans Day with support of Wounded Warrior Project

The Sentinel brand of equine products will celebrate Veterans Day in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to provide support for those who benefit from equine therapy. Sentinel, manufactured by Kent Nutrition Group under the regional brands Kent and Blue Seal, has made an initial investment of $100,000 to help...
MILITARY
vfw.org

Veteran and Canine Companion Inspire by Example

As an Army Military Police Officer, Brett Hurlburt helped decrease human and munition trafficking in Kosovo. Later in Iraq, he worked to restore local police forces in Baghdad and minimize the impact of insurgents throughout the area. Hurlburt medically retired in 2008 and lives in Liverpool, New York. Earlier this...
PETS
hometownsource.com

Waterfowl for Warriors program takes veterans to hunt in Anoka on Veterans Day

A group of volunteers found a unique way to say thank you to current and former service members on Veterans Day: taking them hunting in the Anoka Nature Preserve. For nine years the Waterfowl for Warriors program in Anoka has organized hunting excursions on the city-owned property, which includes more than 200 acres of oak savanna, meadows, grassland and wetlands protected by a conservation easement.
ANOKA, MN
Clanton Advertiser

Senior Connection hosts Veterans Day event

Senior Connection in Clanton held a special Veterans Day event on Nov. 11. The event was held to honor and recognize the U.S. Veterans of Chilton County. Mike Hall of American Legion Post 216 spoke briefly to all of those who attended, thanking the veterans present for their service and sacrifice, as well as thanking the spouses for their sacrifice.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day Special

Welcome to the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day Special! Usually, this is a segment in our news that focuses on a single Oklahoma veteran’s story. But with the help of Warriors for Freedom, we will share much more than that. Watch the special at the top of the page.
MILITARY
Eagle Newspapers

Clear Path enhances canine program

The Canine Program at Clear Path for Veterans (CPV) has been well-established for a decade. Since its inception, the program staff has consistently maintained high standards and continues to raise the bar for growth and advancement. In 2017, the program took a major shift, with the introduction of a Puppy...
PETS
Business Wire

In Honor of Veterans Day, Forward Air Donates $10K to Hope For The Warriors

GREENVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Veterans Day, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company”, “Forward”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) is pleased to announce a $10K donation to Hope For The Warriors on behalf of the company’s nonprofit charitable arm, Operation Forward Freedom (OFF), that supports veteran-related organizations. The donation comes from the percentage of sales from the company store, forwardcompanystore.com, and a match from Forward. The donated funds will be used to make life-changing improvements for veterans and help to restore their independence by providing adaptive driving equipment and rehabilitation for those who have lost the ability to drive.
GREENVILLE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Business Beat: Canine Comfort

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Odessa American

Trail Warrior Project Veterans Day Ride

The non-profit organization Trail Warrior Project hosted a Veterans Day bike ride Saturday morning at Cpl. Ray’s Coffee. The ride was 17 miles and money raised from the event went towards the funding of clothing, equipment and repairs for the veteran organization’s bikepacking series. To learn more about the Trail Warrior Project and their mission or to join their upcoming 4-day bikepacking expedition to Big Bend Ranch State Park in December visit https://www.trailwarrior.org.
POLITICS
Flying Magazine

The Connection Military Aircraft Give to Families

The size of the C-124 is impressive as it was designed to carry military gear such as tanks and trucks without disassembling them. Museum of the US Air Force. Sometimes an aircraft, especially a military aircraft, is a touchstone for families. It doesn’t matter if the loved one was the pilot of the airplane or even a member of the flight crew. What matters is that they have a fond memory of the airplane, and when they share it with their family, the airplane becomes part of their family story. These airplanes are an anchor point in history and help bring us closer to our loved ones—especially after they have gone west.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foxillinois.com

Veteran's Day parade brings connection, community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Veteran's Day parade in downtown Springfield made a comeback Thursday after being canceled due to the pandemic last year and a blizzard the year before that. From the live music to American flags, local veterans say this is their family reunion. “I told everybody, unless...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YourErie

Veterans Day: Warriors to Washington holds annual Flag Raising Ceremony

Veterans who have served our country were honored at Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) Thursday morning. The organization Warriors to Washington held its annual Flag Raising Ceremony on Veterans Day. Each year, Warriors to Washington takes local veterans to visit the nation’s capital — Washington, D.C. The founder of the group says its important to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
csupueblotoday.com

A Veterans Day perspective from a warrior of World War II

It’s who did not come back. I’m not the hero– it is the men who died there [in combat] are the heroes. Eugene T. Muniz didn’t mince words when it came to the significance of Veteran’s Day. “It’s who did not come back,” the World War II veteran said. “I’m...
FESTIVAL

