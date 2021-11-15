Giving Day: Warrior Canine Connection

The size of the C-124 is impressive as it was designed to carry military gear such as tanks and trucks without disassembling them. Museum of the US Air Force. Sometimes an aircraft, especially a military aircraft, is a touchstone for families. It doesn’t matter if the loved one was the pilot of the airplane or even a member of the flight crew. What matters is that they have a fond memory of the airplane, and when they share it with their family, the airplane becomes part of their family story. These airplanes are an anchor point in history and help bring us closer to our loved ones—especially after they have gone west.

