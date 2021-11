FAYETTEVILLE — Kicker Cam Little was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season following an outstanding showing against Mississippi State. Little was successful on field goals from 46, 48 and a career-long 51 yards. He played a big role in the Razorbacks defeating No. 17 Mississippi State 31-28. He was first Arkansas kicker since at least 1997 to connect on three field goals of more than 45 yards in the same game. The 51-yard kick was the longest field by a freshman kicker since Zach Hocker booted one from the same distance in 2010 against South Carolina.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO