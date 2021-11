The Cotswolds Distillery recently announced the launch of Cotswolds Bourbon Cask Single Malt Whisky, the latest addition to the English whisky distillery’s Cask Collection. “We always planned to launch a Bourbon Cask Single Malt ever since 2014 when we founded the distillery. It’s been a while in the making but it’s definitely been worth the wait. Our house style is to produce spirits with big flavours and by using first-fill ex-Bourbon casks, which arrive at the distillery with their staves soaked in Bourbon whisky, we ensure a full and rich flavour for this wonderful cask strength expression,” Cotswolds Distillery Founder, Dan Szor said, in a prepared statement.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO