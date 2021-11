The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1111: "Taproot activation is upon us." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's been a minute since we talked about taproot in this weird dark corner of the Internet. As of right now, we are 321 blocks away from the much awaited for upgrade being activated. Instead of focusing on the incredible potential that comes with the improvements in scriptability, data efficiency, privacy, and usability that will come with Taproot and Schnorr signatures, we'd like to use this issue to focus on setting appropriate expectations.

