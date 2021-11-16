Man's trial in alleged domestic stabbing incident begins

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a former Pittsburgh man who is facing a dozen charges related to allegations that he threatened his girlfriend’s family with a knife.

Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident.

Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham alleged in his opening statement Monday that Gardopee threatened his girlfriend and her children, then had left the Johnstown home he shared with his girlfriend and entered a backyard shared with her brother, who lived next door in the other half of a duplex. Fordham said the girlfriend’s niece was in the yard and alleged that Gardopee threatened the niece with a knife that he placed near her ribcage.

Prosecutors said the niece’s fiancé was in the yard of the duplex with their young daughter and said she called for her father to alert him of the incident. A struggle ensued, and the fiancé allegedly stabbed Gardopee with Gardopee’s own knife.

The struggle continued until the niece pointed a shotgun at Gardopee, Fordham told the jury.

In the defense’s opening statement, Kimberly Feist, who represented Gardopee along with Maureen McQuillan, said the defendant had been homeless in Pittsburgh before meeting his former girlfriend online and moving to Johnstown to live with her. Feist said that on July 2, 2020, he was stabbed nine times and attacked by a family that “did not want him there.”

Several of Gardopee’s former girlfriend’s family members testified for the prosecution that he had pointed a knife at them and threatened to kill them.

The niece’s fiancé testified that Gardopee had lunged at the niece’s father with a knife multiple times and that Gardopee put him in a headlock and the two engaged in an altercation. The fiancé said this was when he stabbed Gardopee.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to fight for my life and my family’s lives,’ ” the fiancé testified.

The niece testified that she went into her home for her shotgun when the altercation between the two men occurred. She and her father testified that the gun was unloaded at the time, but city Detective Brad Christ testified the weapon was never checked because it was back in her home when police arrived, as was the knife that is central to the case.

The niece testified that she had pointed the gun at Gardopee and threatened to kill him, at which point he surrendered. Multiple people testified that her fiancé asked for towels to put pressure on Gardopee’s wounds until police arrived.

The jury heard testimony from several officers who said they responded to the scene.

Officer Ryan Chiodo testified that when he arrived on scene, he administered first aid to Gardopee until EMS arrived and added that an individual had been doing so before he got there. Chiodo added that, when he and other officers first arrived on the scene, it was hard to tell who was the aggressor and who was the victim.

Jurors heard a 911 call made by the girlfriend’s daughter. She told the dispatcher that an individual she later identified as Gardopee came into their home with a weapon and was then outside threatening her uncle. She also told dispatchers she could see her cousin pointing a gun at Gardopee.

During cross-examination, McQuillan asked several of the witnesses why they testified that they had been threatened, but did not say so in their statements to police.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning.