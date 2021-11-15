ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Efficacy of HIVEC in patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are contraindicated to BCG and in patients who fail BCG therapy

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 4 days ago

Int J Hyperthermia. 2021;38(1):1633-1638. doi: 10.1080/02656736.2021.2002435. PURPOSE: To evaluate Hyperthermic-Intra-Vesical Chemotherapy (HIVEC) efficacy regarding 1-year disease-free survival (RFS) rate and bladder preservation rate in patients with High-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who fail BCG therapy or are contraindicated to BCG. METHODS: Between June 2016 and October 2019, patients...

A Molecular Inquiry into the Role of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Bacillus Calmette-Guerin-exposed Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer

Eur Urol. 2021 Nov 1:S0302-2838(21)02077-7. doi: 10.1016/j.eururo.2021.10.009. Online ahead of print. The treatment landscape for advanced urothelial cancer has changed dramatically owing to the US Food and Drug Administration approval and introduction of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), including enfortumab vedotin and sacituzumab govitecan. Efforts have begun to use these therapies in earlier disease states, specifically bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). We assessed gene expression associated with these newly approved therapies in a novel cohort of treatment-naïve NMIBC tumors before and after BCG therapy. Multiple genes, including Nectin-4, Trop-2, and Her-2, exhibited increased expression after BCG therapy compared to baseline. However, few of the tumors with increased expression of ADC targets also exhibited increased PD-L1/PD-1 expression. Taken together, these data demonstrate the heterogeneous genomic landscape of BCG-exposed NMIBC, and provide evidence supporting the evaluation of ADCs in NMIBC. PATIENT SUMMARY: We evaluated the potential role of targeted therapies that have been approved in the USA for advanced non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that has recurred after treatment with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG). By assessing levels of specific genes and proteins linked to the targeted therapies, we demonstrate that there is rationale for further evaluation of these therapies in NMIBC.
Practical Advice on Sequencing Therapies and the Care of Cervical Cancer Patients

Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: With the incorporation of these new agents, we’ll continually refine our treatment approach to a patient who presents with recurrent metastatic disease. The biggest change that we might expect to happen is if these immune checkpoint inhibitors are adopted as adjuvant therapy. These would be in cohorts of patients who either don’t have metastatic disease, so we’re treating a risk, or in patients with metastatic disease and being used as primary and curative therapy. If these ongoing studies turn out to be positive, then it will vastly change what the treatment environment will be in the recurrent setting.
Loco-regional deep hyperthermia combined with intravesical Mitomycin instillation reduces the recurrence of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer

Int J Hyperthermia. 2021;38(1):1627-1632. doi: 10.1080/02656736.2021.2001582. OBJECTIVES: To compare the therapeutic effects of locoregional deep hyperthermia combined with intravesical chemotherapy with those of intravesical chemotherapy alone in patients with intermediate-/high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). To evaluate the impact of thermal dose in hyperthermia treatment. METHODS: We analyzed data retrieved...
Prognostic Value of Lymphocyte-C-Reactive Protein Ratio in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy for Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 28;11:760389. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.760389. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the prognostic value of the lymphocyte-C-reactive protein ratio (LCR) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa) who underwent radical cystectomy (RC). MATERIALS AND METHODS: BCa patients between 2009 and 2018 were retrieved from our medical center....
Ubiquitination-Related Molecular Subtypes and a Novel Prognostic Index for Bladder Cancer Patients

Pathol Oncol Res. 2021 Oct 29;27:1609941. doi: 10.3389/pore.2021.1609941. eCollection 2021. Objective: To develop and validate ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and a novel prognostic index using ubiquitination-related genes (URGs) for patients with bladder cancer (BCa). Materials and Methods: We downloaded the clinical data and transcriptome data of BCa from TCGA and GEO database. Consensus clustering analysis was conducted to identify ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes for BCa. Besides, we performed univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis to develop a novel prognostic URGs-related index for BCa. We conducted internal and external verification in TCGA cohort and GEO cohort, respectively. Furthermore, the associations of ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and prognostic index with tumor immune environment were also investigated. Results: A total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes of BCa were finally identified. These four molecular subtypes had significantly different clinical characteristics, prognosis, PD-L1 expression level and tumor microenvironment. Besides, we developed a novel prognostic index using six URGs (including HLA-A, TMEM129, UBE2D1, UBE2N, UBE2T and USP5). The difference in OS between high and low-risk group was statistically significant in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort. The area under ROC curve (AUC) for OS prediction was 0.736, 0.723, and 0.683 in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort, respectively. Multivariate survival analysis showed that this index was an independent predictor for OS. This prognostic index was especially suitable for subtype 1 and 3, older, male, high grade, AJCC stage III-IV, stage N0, stage T3-4 BCa patients. Conclusions: This study identified a total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes with significantly different tumor microenvironment, prognosis, clinical characteristics and PD-L1 expression level. Besides, a novel ubiquitination-related prognostic index for BCa patients was developed and successfully verified, which performed well in predicting prognosis of BCa.
Miami Cancer Institute Study Helps Identify Patients Considered High Risk for Complications Following Surgery for Brain Metastases

In a study that could improve outcomes for patients who have undergone surgery for cancer that has metastasized to the brain, a team of researchers at Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute has defined those factors that make these patients more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of their surgery. Better awareness of these risk factors could potentially reduce readmissions substantially, both improving patient care and outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.
Knowledge of and Compliance With Guidelines in the Management of Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Survey of Chinese Urologists

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 27;11:735704. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.735704. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) still poses a heavy load for resulting in many new cases which contribute significantly to medical costs. Although many NMIBC guidelines have been developed, their implementation remains deficient. OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted in order to...
Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
Reducing the Recurrence of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

National and international guidelines call for administration of postoperative immediate chemotherapy to reduce recurrence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Yet this is done in less than half of cases. A new study led by Clint Cary, M.D., MPH, of the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, explores environmental barriers to implementation of these guidelines and may help refine strategies to improve care of bladder cancer patients.
Severe COVID Risk Two Times Higher for Patients With Cancer

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new systematic review and meta-analysis finds that unvaccinated cancer patients who contracted COVID-19 last year, were more than two times more likely — than people without cancer — to develop a case of COVID-19 so severe it required hospitalization in an intensive care unit.
Oral pill as safe, efficacious as conventional treatment for anemia in patients with kidney disease

Anemia is a common and sometimes debilitating problem among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anemia can occur when the kidneys become damaged, limiting the production of erythropoietin (EPO)—a hormone that signals to the body to make red blood cells. Currently, patients with CKD and anemia are treated with erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which must be given via subcutaneous injection or as part of dialysis. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF PH inhibitors), a new class of drug that can be given orally to treat anemia. The ASCEND trials, sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), tested one of these compounds, daprodustat, in patients with CKD on dialysis and in patients with CKD not on dialysis, and compared the oral medication's safety and efficacy to conventional treatment. In two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine and in a simultaneous presentation at the American Society for Nephrology Kidney Week, they offered data indicating that daprodustat was as safe and efficacious as ESAs.
Risk Stratifying Patients With Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: We're going to shift gears now and talk about risk stratification and patient classification. When you see patients with MF [myelofibrosis], how are you generally classifying them? I'll start with you again, Srdan. When we see oncology patients, the first question you get asked is, “What stage of cancer do I have? Is it stage I or is it metastatic? Is it stage IV?” Of course, with myelofibrosis, it doesn't work that way. MF is a little bit more complicated and nebulous, but how do you divide patients, or segregate them, and for what purpose?
Higher serum iron may up liver cancer risk in NAFLD patients

(HealthDay)—Elevated serum iron and transferrin saturation levels are significantly associated with an increased risk for developing liver cancer in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
Bladder cancer cells prevent cisplatin-induced oxidative stress by upregulating Nestin1 expression

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Oct 15;13(10):11178-11193. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Redox adaptation plays a critical role in cancer cells’ drug tolerance and sensitivity. The antioxidative response is induced by nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), which triggers the transcriptional activation of genes related to chemosensitivity, glutathione synthesis, and cell protection. Although Nestin1 is known to regulate cellular redox homeostasis by regulating Nrf2 in lung cancer cells, its regulatory effect on the antioxidative state of bladder cancer (BC) cells remains unclear.
Animal Therapy Proves Useful for Cancer Patients and Caregivers

Cynthia Ingram, an animal therapy coordinator at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, decided to include animal therapy as part of cancer treatment programs when her sister was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The program currently relies on one therapy dog to help their cancer patients. Though many therapy dogs can be...
The rise of targeted therapies: the era of the patient-focused approach

There is an urgent need for innovation in cancer treatments. Although we’ve seen significant progress in indications for drugs treating particular diseases, cancer research data shows that 10-year survival statistics for cancers such as esophageal and lung cancer, for instance, have shown only a 10 percent increase, while pancreatic cancer has shown no significant improvement since the 1970s. The implementation of targeted therapies in cancer treatment is an important step forward in improving the overall quality of life for patients fighting cancer. As researchers continue to learn more about specific changes in cancer cells, we’ll continue to see targeted therapies emerge; however, given the complicated nature of cancer, targeted therapies, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) will likely continue to be used in conjunction with other forms of treatment. ADCs are a relatively new class of anti-cancer agents that are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs. For the past 12 years, I’ve been incorporating ADCs into my clinical trials and have seen impressive results in treating the disease and feel there is still significant progress that can be made.
Supportive Roles of the Health Care Team Throughout the Illness Trajectory of Bladder Cancer Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Qualitative Study Exploring the Patients' Perspectives

Semin Oncol Nurs. 2021 Nov 7:151226. doi: 10.1016/j.soncn.2021.151226. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To explore patient perspectives of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) on how the health care team and their social network can support them during their cancer trajectory. DATA SOURCES: Sixteen semi-structured interviews were conducted with MIBC survivors who...
