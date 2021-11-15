Loco-regional deep hyperthermia combined with intravesical Mitomycin instillation reduces the recurrence of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:705086. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.705086. eCollection 2021. Prostate transmembrane protein androgen induced 1 (PMEPA1) has been reported to promote cancer progression, but the potential role of PMEPA1 in bladder cancer (BLCA) remains elusive. We assess the role of PMEPA1 in BLCA, via a publicly available database and in vitro study. PMEPA1 was identified from 107 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) to have prognostic value. GO, KEGG, and GSEA analysis indicated that PMEPA1 was involved in cancer progression and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Then bioinformatical analysis in TCGA, GEO, TIMER, and TISIDB show a positive correlation with the inflammation and infiltration levels of three tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TAMs, CAFs, and MDSCs) and immune/stromal scores in TME. Moreover, in vitro study revealed that PMEPA1 promotes bladder cancer cell malignancy. Immunohistochemistry and survival analysis shed light on PMEPA1 potential to be a novel biomarker in predicting tumor progression and prognosis. At last, we also analyzed the role of PMEPA1 in predicting the molecular subtype and the response to several treatment options in BLCA. We found that PMEPA1 may be a novel potential biomarker to predict the progression, prognosis, and molecular subtype of BLCA.
