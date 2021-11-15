ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Loco-regional deep hyperthermia combined with intravesical Mitomycin instillation reduces the recurrence of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Int J Hyperthermia. 2021;38(1):1627-1632. doi: 10.1080/02656736.2021.2001582. OBJECTIVES: To compare the therapeutic effects of locoregional deep hyperthermia combined with intravesical chemotherapy with those of intravesical chemotherapy alone in patients with intermediate-/high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). To evaluate the impact of thermal dose in hyperthermia treatment. METHODS: We analyzed data...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

A Molecular Inquiry into the Role of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in Bacillus Calmette-Guerin-exposed Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer

Eur Urol. 2021 Nov 1:S0302-2838(21)02077-7. doi: 10.1016/j.eururo.2021.10.009. Online ahead of print. The treatment landscape for advanced urothelial cancer has changed dramatically owing to the US Food and Drug Administration approval and introduction of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), including enfortumab vedotin and sacituzumab govitecan. Efforts have begun to use these therapies in earlier disease states, specifically bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). We assessed gene expression associated with these newly approved therapies in a novel cohort of treatment-naïve NMIBC tumors before and after BCG therapy. Multiple genes, including Nectin-4, Trop-2, and Her-2, exhibited increased expression after BCG therapy compared to baseline. However, few of the tumors with increased expression of ADC targets also exhibited increased PD-L1/PD-1 expression. Taken together, these data demonstrate the heterogeneous genomic landscape of BCG-exposed NMIBC, and provide evidence supporting the evaluation of ADCs in NMIBC. PATIENT SUMMARY: We evaluated the potential role of targeted therapies that have been approved in the USA for advanced non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that has recurred after treatment with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG). By assessing levels of specific genes and proteins linked to the targeted therapies, we demonstrate that there is rationale for further evaluation of these therapies in NMIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic on Time to Primary, Secondary Resection and Adjuvant Intravesical Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Retrospective Multi-Institutional Cohort Analysis

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Oct 21;13(21):5276. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215276. BACKGROUND: To investigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed using an Italian multi-institutional database of TURBT patients with high-risk urothelial NMIBC between January 2019 and February 2021,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Progress in treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for bladder cancer

Zhonghua Wai Ke Za Zhi. 2021 Nov 1;59(11):952-955. doi: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112139-20210805-00358. Because of the limited effect of traditional treatment methods such as surgical treatment, radiotherapy and chemotherapy,the emergence of immunotherapy has brought new hope for the treatment of patients with bladder cancer. As an immune checkpoint inhibitor, programmed death receptor 1/programmed death receptor-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitor has shown good anti-tumor activity and safety in the treatment of advanced bladder cancer, and has been recommended for advanced bladder cancer as second-line treatment by NCCN guidelines. PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor for the treatment of bladder cancer has covered the first-line and second-line treatment, as well as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy of locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapy of muscle-invasive bladder cancer, treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer failed by Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine perfusion, and bladder preservation therapy of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Some of related studies have achieved certain results, and some are in progress, both of which need to be further examined. Maybe it can provide new guidance and ideas for clinical treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Comparing adverse effects, short term outcomes, and cost implications of hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with Mitomycin-C and intravesical bacillus Calmette-Guerin instillation (Moscow-I strain) in the management of intermediate and high-risk nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer

Urol Ann. 2021 Oct-Dec;13(4):424-430. doi: 10.4103/UA.UA_139_20. Epub 2021 Sep 2. INTRODUCTION: The recommended treatment for intermediate and high-risk nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is adjuvant intravesical bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) instillation. However, up to 50% experience tumor recurrences even after adjuvant BCG, and many patients develop local or systemic adverse effects. Our study compared adverse effects, short-term recurrence rates, and cost-implications of BCG therapy to Hyperthermic Intra-VEsical Chemotherapy (HIVEC) with Mitomycin-C (MMC) in these patients.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Hyperthermia#Nmibc#Cht#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Immunotherapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: from the origins of BCG to novel therapies

Future Oncol. 2021 Nov 12:0. doi: 10.2217/fon-2021-0781. Online ahead of print. Supplies of intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), the first-line treatment for most intermediate- and high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC), have proven unreliable over the past decade. This review considers the evolution of BCG immunotherapy for NMIBC: from the discovery of the antitumour side effects of tuberculosis and subsequently the BCG vaccine, to recent advances in novel immunotherapeutic agents. We summarize the evidence for alternative options to standard intravesical BCG therapy regimens and describe the potential for immune response manipulating drugs in the treatment of NMIBC. These new agents, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, toll-like receptor agonists and recombinant viral vectors, may provide better options in the management of NMIBC in the future.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Determinants of ten-year overall survival of acute myeloid leukemia: a large national cancer database analysis

Leuk Lymphoma. 2021 Nov 17:1-7. doi: 10.1080/10428194.2021.2005046. Online ahead of print. Clinical trials do not routinely capture long-term overall survival (OS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We utilized a large National Cancer Database (NCDB) to determine different factors affecting 10-year OS in AML. For patients, 18-59 years who were treated with chemotherapy only without upfront hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT), younger age, female, CBF AML, higher income, and private insurance conferred higher 10-year OS. Among patients, 18-59 years treated with chemotherapy and upfront HCT, younger age and private insurance conferred higher 10-year OS. In a Cox proportional hazard model, the likelihood of death decreased with younger age, fewer comorbidities, treatment at an academic center, private insurance, and use of multiagent chemotherapy. Our results demonstrate poor long-term OS even among younger patients and highlights disparities in leukemia care based on insurance type.
CANCER
WTKR

A new treatment for bladder and urinary tract cancer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Urothelial carcinoma (UC), which most frequently begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder, is the most common type of bladder cancer in adults in the United States and presents a significant unmet need. Patients with this disease may undergo major surgery to remove the bladder or parts of the urinary tract, yet some may still face their cancer coming back after surgery. Fortunately, recent progress may offer hope. Dr. Jingsong Zhang, MD, PhD, and Mark Story join us to discuss an important new treatment option for patients living with this form of cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Supportive Roles of the Health Care Team Throughout the Illness Trajectory of Bladder Cancer Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Qualitative Study Exploring the Patients' Perspectives

Semin Oncol Nurs. 2021 Nov 7:151226. doi: 10.1016/j.soncn.2021.151226. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To explore patient perspectives of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) on how the health care team and their social network can support them during their cancer trajectory. DATA SOURCES: Sixteen semi-structured interviews were conducted with MIBC survivors who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Prognostic Value of Lymphocyte-C-Reactive Protein Ratio in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy for Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 28;11:760389. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.760389. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the prognostic value of the lymphocyte-C-reactive protein ratio (LCR) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa) who underwent radical cystectomy (RC). MATERIALS AND METHODS: BCa patients between 2009 and 2018 were retrieved from our medical center....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WSAW

DEEP BENCH: Understanding Small Cell Lung Cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. But there are different types of lung cancer. 13% of patients have an especially aggressive type of the disease called small cell lung cancer, or SCLC. Abizer Gaslightwala, head of U.S. Hematology and Oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Montessa, a...
WAUSAU, WI
docwirenews.com

PMEPA1 Is a Prognostic Biomarker That Correlates With Cell Malignancy and the Tumor Microenvironment in Bladder Cancer

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:705086. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.705086. eCollection 2021. Prostate transmembrane protein androgen induced 1 (PMEPA1) has been reported to promote cancer progression, but the potential role of PMEPA1 in bladder cancer (BLCA) remains elusive. We assess the role of PMEPA1 in BLCA, via a publicly available database and in vitro study. PMEPA1 was identified from 107 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) to have prognostic value. GO, KEGG, and GSEA analysis indicated that PMEPA1 was involved in cancer progression and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Then bioinformatical analysis in TCGA, GEO, TIMER, and TISIDB show a positive correlation with the inflammation and infiltration levels of three tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TAMs, CAFs, and MDSCs) and immune/stromal scores in TME. Moreover, in vitro study revealed that PMEPA1 promotes bladder cancer cell malignancy. Immunohistochemistry and survival analysis shed light on PMEPA1 potential to be a novel biomarker in predicting tumor progression and prognosis. At last, we also analyzed the role of PMEPA1 in predicting the molecular subtype and the response to several treatment options in BLCA. We found that PMEPA1 may be a novel potential biomarker to predict the progression, prognosis, and molecular subtype of BLCA.
CANCER
Medscape News

Treatment of Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer: From the Impossible to the Possible

H. Jack West, MD, considers the transition from therapeutic bleakness for advanced non–small cell lung cancer in his early career to the current clinical setting in which patients have seen dramatic benefits for years at a time. By way of relating one of his first patient experiences with immunotherapy, Dr West suggests that therapies such as nivolumab have substantially altered the realm of treatment for advanced NSCLC, such that dramatically improved survival rates prompt the question as to whether what was once impossible is now possible.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Extends EFS in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The additional of nivolumab to chemotherapy improved event-free surivial in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, meeting the primary end point of the CheckMate 816 trial. The CheckMate 816 trial, which is comparing the efficacy of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy to chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non-small...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Small-cell neuroendocrine tumor of the bladder: A rare disease in a low-risk woman

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Oct 29;40:101923. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101923. eCollection 2022 Jan. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common malignancy in men and ninth most in woman. Most bladder cancers are urothelial, and the neuroendocrine sub-types make up 0.5-1.0% of cases. Here we present a 70-year-old female with poorly differentiated small cell carcinoma of the bladder who complains of an extensive history of gross hematuria. She was started on a neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimen of 21-day Etoposide with Carboplatin and radical cystectomy. More work needs to be done when it comes to the best treatment method for this rare cohort of patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of tumor mutational burden on checkpoint inhibitor drug eligibility and outcomes across racial groups

J Immunother Cancer. 2021 Nov;9(11):e003683. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003683. The FDA approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancers with tumor mutation burden (TMB) of at least 10 mut/Mb is postulated to reduce healthcare disparities by broadly expanding treatment eligibility. In a cohort of 39,400 patients with available genomic and race data, black and Asian patients were less likely to have TMB-high cancers in multiple types of malignancies based on the currently approved cut-off. Decreasing TMB thresholds preferentially increased the eligibility of minority patients for immune checkpoint inhibitors while retaining predictive value of treatment benefit in a cohort of immune checkpoint inhibitor treated patients. This study highlights differing distributions of TMB-high cancers between racial groups and provides guidance in developing more rational eligibility criteria for immune checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 is Affecting the Presentation and Treatment of Melanoma Patients in the Northeastern United States

Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-11086-8. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Covid-19 significantly affected healthcare delivery over the past year, with a shift in focus away from nonurgent care. Emerging data are showing that screening for breast and colon cancer has dramatically decreased. It is unknown whether the same trend has affected patients with melanoma.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Effect of Chinese Medicine on the Biological Behavior and Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Bladder Cancer

Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2021 Oct 26;2021:1124526. doi: 10.1155/2021/1124526. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) on biological behavior and magnetic resonance imaging and recurrence rate of patients with bladder cancer. METHOD: Forty-seven postoperative bladder cancer patients treated in our hospital...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Systemic infection following intravesical therapy with BCG

BMJ Case Rep. 2021 Nov 9;14(11):e243641. doi: 10.1136/bcr-2021-243641. Immunotherapy with BCG is an effective and widely used treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. BCG sepsis is a rare but life-threatening and frequently not a straightforward complication of this treatment; in cases with a high index of suspicion, anti-bacillary treatment should not wait for laboratory confirmation and be instituted immediately. We report a severe case of BCG sepsis, in which timely diagnosis and initiation of antituberculosis agents enabled a full recovery.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy