Natural Product Erianin Inhibits Bladder Cancer Cell Growth by Inducing Ferroptosis via NRF2 Inactivation

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 4;13(21):5537. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215537. Bladder cancer (BC) is the most common tumor of the urinary tract and is conventionally classified as either non-muscle invasive or muscle invasive. In addition, histological variants exist, as organized by the WHO-2016 classification. However, innovations in next-generation sequencing have led to molecular classifications of BC. These innovations have also allowed for the tracing of major tumorigenic pathways and, therefore, are positioned as strong supporters of precision medicine. In parallel, immunohistochemistry is still the clinical reference to discriminate histological layers and to stage BC. Key contributions have been made to enlarge the panel of protein immunomarkers. Moreover, the analysis of proteins in liquid biopsy has also provided potential markers. Notwithstanding, their clinical adoption is still low, with very few approved tests. In this context, mass spectrometry-based proteomics has remained a step behind; hence, we aimed to develop them in the community. Herein, the authors introduce the epidemiology and the conventional classifications to review the molecular classification of BC, highlighting the contributions of proteomics. Then, the advances in mass spectrometry techniques focusing on maintaining the integrity of the biological structures are presented, a milestone for the emergence of histoproteomics. Within this field, the review then discusses selected proteins for the comprehension of the pathophysiological mechanisms of BC. Finally, because there is still insufficient knowledge, this review considers proteomics as an important source for the development of BC therapies.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO