Cancer

Natural Product Erianin Inhibits Bladder Cancer Cell Growth by Inducing Ferroptosis via NRF2 Inactivation

 4 days ago

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Oct 29;12:775506. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.775506. eCollection 2021. Erianin, a natural product derived from Dendrobium chrysotoxum Lindl, has been proved to play antitumor activity in various cancers. However, the effects and molecular mechanisms of erianin in bladder cancer cells remain unexplored. In this study,...

Sinomenine Inhibits the Progression of Bladder Cancer Cells by Downregulating LncRNA-HEIH Expression

Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2021 Nov 1;2021:4699529. doi: 10.1155/2021/4699529. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Sinomenine has been reported to effectively repress the progression of lung cancer and breast cancer. However, the effects of sinomenine in bladder cancer are not well understood. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects of sinomenine in bladder cancer.
CANCER
Starvation induced autophagy promotes the progression of bladder cancer by LDHA mediated metabolic reprogramming

Cancer Cell Int. 2021 Nov 7;21(1):597. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02303-1. BACKGROUND: Aberrant autophagy and preternatural elevated glycolysis are prevalent in bladder cancer (BLCA) and are both related to malignant progression. However, the regulatory relationship between autophagy and glycolytic metabolism remains largely unknown. We imitated starvation conditions in the tumour microenvironment and found significantly increased levels of autophagy and aerobic glycolysis, which both regulated the progression of BLCA cells. We further explored the regulatory relationships and mechanisms between them.
CANCER
Detection of bladder cancer using voided urine sample and by targeting genomic VPAC receptors

Indian J Urol. 2021 Oct-Dec;37(4):345-349. doi: 10.4103/iju.iju_132_21. Epub 2021 Oct 1. INTRODUCTION: Cells exfoliated into urine from the bladder can help to diagnose the cancer. The objective of this study was to validate the hypothesis that bladder cancer could be detected noninvasively by a simple and reliable assay targeting genomic VPAC (combined vasoactive intestinal peptide and pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating peptide family of cell surface receptors) receptors expressed on the malignant bladder cancer cells shed in the voided urine.
CANCER
Bladder cancer cells prevent cisplatin-induced oxidative stress by upregulating Nestin1 expression

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Oct 15;13(10):11178-11193. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Redox adaptation plays a critical role in cancer cells’ drug tolerance and sensitivity. The antioxidative response is induced by nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), which triggers the transcriptional activation of genes related to chemosensitivity, glutathione synthesis, and cell protection. Although Nestin1 is known to regulate cellular redox homeostasis by regulating Nrf2 in lung cancer cells, its regulatory effect on the antioxidative state of bladder cancer (BC) cells remains unclear.
CANCER
FGFR3 Destabilizes PD-L1 Via NEDD4 to Control T Cell-Mediated Bladder Cancer Immune Surveillance

Cancer Res. 2021 Nov 9:canres.2362.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2362. Online ahead of print. Fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) is frequently activated by mutation or overexpression, and it is a validated therapeutic target in urothelial carcinoma (UC) of the bladder. However, the role and detailed molecular mechanism of FGFR3 in the immune microenvironment of bladder cancer remain largely unknown. Here, we demonstrate that inhibition of FGFR3 in FGFR3-activated bladder cancer elevates PD-L1 protein levels by affecting its ubiquitination, thereby inhibiting the anti-tumor activity of CD8+ T cells. Tissue microarray analysis in human UC showed an inverse correlation between FGFR3 and PD-L1. Furthermore, NEDD4, an E3 ubiquitin ligase of the NEDD4 family of proteins, was phosphorylated by FGFR3 activation and served as a regulator of PD-L1 ubiquitination. Mechanistically, NEDD4 interacted with PD-L1 and catalyzed Lys48 (K48)-linked polyubiquitination of PD-L1. In mice bearing NEDD4 knockout bladder cancer, CD8+ T cell infiltration and antitumor activity were significantly inhibited due to PD-L1 upregulation in bladder cancer cells. Furthermore, multiple FGFR3-activated tumor-bearing mouse models suggested that attenuated CD8+ T cell-mediated antitumor efficacy following FGFR3-targeted therapy could be rescued by a combination with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, which leads to effective tumor suppression. This study establishes a key molecular link between targeted therapy and immune surveillance and identifies NEDD4 as a crucial E3 ubiquitin ligase that targets PD-L1 for degradation in FGFR3-activated bladder cancer. These findings may potentially be exploited for combination therapies in UC of the bladder and possibly other malignancies with activated FGFR3.
CANCER
Long noncoding RNA AK023096 interacts with hnRNP-K and contributes to the maintenance of self-renewal in bladder cancer stem-like cells

Exp Cell Res. 2021 Nov 3:112909. doi: 10.1016/j.yexcr.2021.112909. Online ahead of print. LncRNA contribution to self-renewal of bladder cancer stem-like cells (CSLCs) remains largely unknown. We investigated the expression profile and biological function of lncRNAs in urothelial CSLCs by microarray analysis. Among these, lncRNA-AK023096 was identified as potentially playing a role in maintaining self-renewal of CSLCs. Knockdown of this transcript inhibited spheroid formation and tumor formation. We found that AK023096 mediates recruitment of hnRNP-K to SOX2 promoter and increases H3K4 trimethylation status on SOX2 promoter, leading to a robust change in SOX2 mRNA and protein levels. Moreover, AK023096 expression in primary tumors was found to be a powerful predictor of recurrence following transurethral resection in patients with nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer, highlighting the critical role of lncRNA in the bladder cancer regulatory network.
CANCER
New Scientist

Cancer cells steal energy-generating parts from immune cells

Cancer cells can boost their own growth by stealing energy-generating parts from nearby immune cells. We already knew that some cell types grow nanotubes, tentacle-like structures made of a protein called actin. The nanotubes can let one cell link itself to another so the two can transport components including mitochondria – energy-generating structures – between them.
CANCER
Combination of urinary fibrinogen beta-chain and tyrosine-phosphorylated proteins for the detection of bladder cancer

Future Sci OA. 2021 Oct 11;7(9):FSO758. doi: 10.2144/fsoa-2021-0060. eCollection 2021 Oct. AIM: To evaluate the performance of urinary fibrinogen β-chain (FBC) – either alone or associated with urinary tyrosine-phosphorylated proteins (UPY) – as bladder cancer (BCa) diagnostic biomarker. MATERIALS & METHODS: 164 subjects were tested. RESULTS: Significantly different FBC and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Proteomics as a Complementary Technique to Characterize Bladder Cancer

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 4;13(21):5537. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215537. Bladder cancer (BC) is the most common tumor of the urinary tract and is conventionally classified as either non-muscle invasive or muscle invasive. In addition, histological variants exist, as organized by the WHO-2016 classification. However, innovations in next-generation sequencing have led to molecular classifications of BC. These innovations have also allowed for the tracing of major tumorigenic pathways and, therefore, are positioned as strong supporters of precision medicine. In parallel, immunohistochemistry is still the clinical reference to discriminate histological layers and to stage BC. Key contributions have been made to enlarge the panel of protein immunomarkers. Moreover, the analysis of proteins in liquid biopsy has also provided potential markers. Notwithstanding, their clinical adoption is still low, with very few approved tests. In this context, mass spectrometry-based proteomics has remained a step behind; hence, we aimed to develop them in the community. Herein, the authors introduce the epidemiology and the conventional classifications to review the molecular classification of BC, highlighting the contributions of proteomics. Then, the advances in mass spectrometry techniques focusing on maintaining the integrity of the biological structures are presented, a milestone for the emergence of histoproteomics. Within this field, the review then discusses selected proteins for the comprehension of the pathophysiological mechanisms of BC. Finally, because there is still insufficient knowledge, this review considers proteomics as an important source for the development of BC therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic KRAS promotes growth of lung cancer cells expressing SLC3A2-NRG1 fusion via ADAM17-mediated shedding of NRG1

We previously found the SLC3A2-NRG1 (S-N) fusion gene in a lung adenocarcinoma specimen without known driver mutations and validated this in 59 invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) samples. Interestingly, KRAS mutation coexisted (62.5%) in 10 out of 16 NRG1 fusions. In this study, we examined the role of mutant KRAS in regulating the S-N fusion protein in KRAS mutant (H358) and wild-type (Calu-3) cells. KRAS mutation-mediated increase in MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 activity enhanced disintegrin and metalloproteinase (ADAM)17 activity, which increased the shedding of NRG1 from the S-N fusion protein. The cleavage of NRG1 also increased the phosphorylation of ERBB2-ERBB3 heterocomplex receptors and their downstream signalling pathways, including PI3K/Akt/mTOR, even under activated KRAS mutation signalling. The concurrence of S-N fusion and KRAS mutation synergistically increased cell proliferation, colony formation, tumour growth, and the cells' resistance to EGFR kinase inhibitors more than KRAS mutation alone. Targeted inhibition of MEK1/2, and ADAM17 significantly induced apoptosis singly and when combined with each mutation singly or with chemotherapy in both the concurrent KRAS mutant and S-N fusion xenograft and lung orthotopic models. Taken together, this is the first study to report that KRAS mutation increased NRG1 cleavage from the S-N fusion protein through ADAM17, thereby enhancing the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK and ERBB/PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathways. Moreover, the coexistence of KRAS mutant and S-N fusion in lung tumours renders them vulnerable to MEK1/2 and/or ADAM17 inhibitors, at least in part, due to their dependency on the strong positive loop between KRAS mutation and S-N fusion.
CANCER
Nature.com

High PGD receptor 2 levels are associated with poor prognosis in colorectal cancer patients and induce VEGF expression in colon cancer cells and migration in a zebrafish xenograft model

Despite intense research, the prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) remains poor. The prostaglandin D2 receptors DP1 and DP2 are explored here as potential therapeutic targets for advanced CRC. Methods. A CRC cohort was analysed to determine whether DP1 and DP2 receptor expression correlates with patient survival. Four...
CANCER
PMEPA1 Is a Prognostic Biomarker That Correlates With Cell Malignancy and the Tumor Microenvironment in Bladder Cancer

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:705086. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.705086. eCollection 2021. Prostate transmembrane protein androgen induced 1 (PMEPA1) has been reported to promote cancer progression, but the potential role of PMEPA1 in bladder cancer (BLCA) remains elusive. We assess the role of PMEPA1 in BLCA, via a publicly available database and in vitro study. PMEPA1 was identified from 107 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) to have prognostic value. GO, KEGG, and GSEA analysis indicated that PMEPA1 was involved in cancer progression and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Then bioinformatical analysis in TCGA, GEO, TIMER, and TISIDB show a positive correlation with the inflammation and infiltration levels of three tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TAMs, CAFs, and MDSCs) and immune/stromal scores in TME. Moreover, in vitro study revealed that PMEPA1 promotes bladder cancer cell malignancy. Immunohistochemistry and survival analysis shed light on PMEPA1 potential to be a novel biomarker in predicting tumor progression and prognosis. At last, we also analyzed the role of PMEPA1 in predicting the molecular subtype and the response to several treatment options in BLCA. We found that PMEPA1 may be a novel potential biomarker to predict the progression, prognosis, and molecular subtype of BLCA.
CANCER
Scientist

Training Immune Cells to Be Cancer Killers

For Christian Hinrichs, an oncologist who leads the cancer immunotherapy division at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, the search for effective treatments is more than just an interesting scientific question—it is a personal one. His own bout with cancer more than a decade earlier made him acutely aware of just how important it is to find therapies that completely eliminate tumors, steering his research toward engineering patients’ own cells to find and kill cancer cells and running clinical trials to bring these treatments into practice.
CANCER
Nature.com

ABHD5 inhibits YAP-induced c-Met overexpression and colon cancer cell stemness via suppressing YAP methylation

Cancer stemness represents a major source of development and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). c-Met critically contributes to CRC stemness, but how c-Met is activated in CRC remains elusive. We previously identified the lipolytic factor ABHD5 as an important tumour suppressor gene in CRC. Here, we show that loss of ABHD5 promotes c-Met activation to sustain CRC stemness in a non-canonical manner. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that ABHD5 interacts in the cytoplasm with the core subunit of the SET1A methyltransferase complex, DPY30, thereby inhibiting the nuclear translocation of DPY30 and activity of SET1A. In the absence of ABHD5, DPY30 translocates to the nucleus and supports SET1A-mediated methylation of YAP and histone H3, which sequesters YAP in the nucleus and increases chromatin accessibility to synergistically promote YAP-induced transcription of c-Met, thus promoting the stemness of CRC cells. This study reveals a novel role of ABHD5 in regulating histone/non-histone methylation and CRC stemness.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of BACE1 suppresses glioblastoma growth by stimulating macrophage phagocytosis of tumor cells

Glioblastoma (GBM) contains abundant tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The majority of TAMs are tumor-promoting macrophages (pTAMs), while tumor-suppressive macrophages (sTAMs) are the minority. Thus, reprogramming pTAMs into sTAMs represents an attractive therapeutic strategy. By screening a collection of small-molecule compounds, we find that inhibiting Î²-site amyloid precursor protein-cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) with MK-8931 potently reprograms pTAMs into sTAMs and promotes macrophage phagocytosis of glioma cells; moreover, low-dose radiation markedly enhances TAM infiltration and synergizes with MK-8931 treatment to suppress malignant growth. BACE1 is preferentially expressed by pTAMs in human GBMs and is required to maintain pTAM polarization through trans-interleukin 6 (IL-6)"“soluble IL-6 receptor (sIL-6R)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) signaling. Because MK-8931 and other BACE1 inhibitors have been developed for Alzheimer's disease and have been shown to be safe for humans in clinical trials, these inhibitors could potentially be streamlined for cancer therapy. Collectively, this study offers a promising therapeutic approach to enhance macrophage-based therapy for malignant tumors.
CANCER
Tight junction protein 1 promotes vasculature remodeling via regulating USP2/TWIST1 in bladder cancer

Oncogene. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1038/s41388-021-02112-w. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BLCA) is the most common malignant tumor of the urinary system and is characterized by high metastatic rates and poor prognosis. The expression of tight junction protein 1 (TJP1) is associated with bladder cancer invasion; however, the mechanism by which TJP1 affects vasculature remodeling remains unknown. In this study, we found that TJP1 expression correlated with tumor angiogenesis and poor overall survival in clinical samples. Furthermore, TJP1 overexpression promoted tumor angiogenesis in BLCA cells and stimulated recruitment of macrophages to tumors by upregulating CCL2 expression. Mechanistically, TJP1 interacted with TWIST1 and enhanced the transcriptional activity of CCL2. The impairment of tumor angiogenesis caused by knockdown of TJP1 was dramatically rescued by overexpression of TWIST1. Furthermore, TJP1 recruited USP2, which deubiquitinated TWIST1, thereby protecting TWIST1 from proteasome-mediated protein degradation. In conclusion, our results suggest that TJP1 controls angiogenesis in BLCA via TWIST1-dependent regulation of CCL2. We demonstrate that TJP1 functions as a scaffold for the interaction between USP2 and TWIST1 and this may provide potential therapeutic targets in bladder cancer.
CANCER
Progress in treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for bladder cancer

Zhonghua Wai Ke Za Zhi. 2021 Nov 1;59(11):952-955. doi: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112139-20210805-00358. Because of the limited effect of traditional treatment methods such as surgical treatment, radiotherapy and chemotherapy,the emergence of immunotherapy has brought new hope for the treatment of patients with bladder cancer. As an immune checkpoint inhibitor, programmed death receptor 1/programmed death receptor-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitor has shown good anti-tumor activity and safety in the treatment of advanced bladder cancer, and has been recommended for advanced bladder cancer as second-line treatment by NCCN guidelines. PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor for the treatment of bladder cancer has covered the first-line and second-line treatment, as well as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy of locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapy of muscle-invasive bladder cancer, treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer failed by Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine perfusion, and bladder preservation therapy of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Some of related studies have achieved certain results, and some are in progress, both of which need to be further examined. Maybe it can provide new guidance and ideas for clinical treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
Ubiquitination-Related Molecular Subtypes and a Novel Prognostic Index for Bladder Cancer Patients

Pathol Oncol Res. 2021 Oct 29;27:1609941. doi: 10.3389/pore.2021.1609941. eCollection 2021. Objective: To develop and validate ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and a novel prognostic index using ubiquitination-related genes (URGs) for patients with bladder cancer (BCa). Materials and Methods: We downloaded the clinical data and transcriptome data of BCa from TCGA and GEO database. Consensus clustering analysis was conducted to identify ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes for BCa. Besides, we performed univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis to develop a novel prognostic URGs-related index for BCa. We conducted internal and external verification in TCGA cohort and GEO cohort, respectively. Furthermore, the associations of ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and prognostic index with tumor immune environment were also investigated. Results: A total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes of BCa were finally identified. These four molecular subtypes had significantly different clinical characteristics, prognosis, PD-L1 expression level and tumor microenvironment. Besides, we developed a novel prognostic index using six URGs (including HLA-A, TMEM129, UBE2D1, UBE2N, UBE2T and USP5). The difference in OS between high and low-risk group was statistically significant in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort. The area under ROC curve (AUC) for OS prediction was 0.736, 0.723, and 0.683 in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort, respectively. Multivariate survival analysis showed that this index was an independent predictor for OS. This prognostic index was especially suitable for subtype 1 and 3, older, male, high grade, AJCC stage III-IV, stage N0, stage T3-4 BCa patients. Conclusions: This study identified a total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes with significantly different tumor microenvironment, prognosis, clinical characteristics and PD-L1 expression level. Besides, a novel ubiquitination-related prognostic index for BCa patients was developed and successfully verified, which performed well in predicting prognosis of BCa.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High cell membrane tension constrains the spread of cancer

The membranes of cancer cells are more pliant than the membranes of normal cells. A research collaboration has discovered that cancer invasion and migration can be supressed in mice by manipulating the stiffness of the cell membrane. The research group included Lecturer Tsujita Kazuya and Professor Itoh Toshiki, both of Kobe University's Biosignal Research Center, and Lecturer Satow Reiko and Professor Emeritus Fukami Kiyoko from Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How alike are the cancer cells from a single patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its "gene expression signature." To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER

